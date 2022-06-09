Once again there were restricted fields at the Lithgow Golf Club with no carts allowed on the rain sodden fairways.
It was "brothers day" for the two ball best ball event on Saturday, June 4, with two sets of brothers taking out the placings.
Advertisement
In near minus temperatures making scoring extremely tough with the winners being the Hunter brothers, Darren (+1) and Michael (6).
Over the past month it has been Darren that has dominated the prizes but it was Michael who was the dominant partner in their win.
The pair finished with a score of 43 points.
Runners up were the Luka boys Troy (3) and Mitchell (5) with a score of 42 points.
READ MORE:
A highlight of their win was a birdie barrage on the back nine by Troy when he notched up four birdies for a three under par 33 while Mitch added another two birdies.
Another notable feat was by Harry Bender (scratch) who recorded four birdies in five holes which is great scoring by Harry and Troy in the wet, cold and windy conditions.
Voucher winners were Max McCann and Don Wolfenden, Jeff Geddes and John Bird and Mitch Wallace and Hayden Wren. Vouchers cut out on 39 points on a countback.
Nearest the pins went to Michael Saville (2), Peter Hall, Justin McCann and Dave Thompson.
The Friday nine hole competition (June 3) was won by Chris Goodsell on 19 points with Chris Keller runner up on 17 points after counting out a number of others.
Saturday, June 11 event is a single Stableford.
There will be a two person ambrose on the Monday long weekend (June 13).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.