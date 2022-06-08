Winter competition kicks off for Lithgow Table Tennis

Lithgow's Table Tennis players only had a short break following the Autumn Grand Final and have keenly kicked off their Winter Competition with four teams vying for supremacy at the Old Trades Hall. The Grand Final is set down for August 31.
Charolais made a good start in their clash with Smashes, taking the first rubber 2-0, but Smashes responded quickly to go up 4-3.
Advertisement
It would be the only time Smashes led however, as a 6-1 Charolais run saw them hit the front at 9-5.
Smashes looked like they were going to come over the top as they tied it up at 9-all, but Charolais held firm, taking the last singles and both doubles rubbers, all by 2-0 margins, to secure a comfortable 15-9 victory.
Riza Wiradi (5-2) just pipped Linda Kappos (4-2) to the best record for Charolais, and Shane Eagle went 2-5.
READ MORE:
Matthew Kappos and Leon Rust finished 4-2 and 4-3 respectively for Smashes, while Sharnie Roberts struggled to a 1-6 mark.
The other match between Grippers and Spinners saw Grippers go in short-handed, forcing the remaining two players to contest extra rubbers.
The match was tight in the early stages, with the score standing at 2-all and then 5-all, before the Grippers duo stole a break at 9-6 just past the halfway point.
They kept the three-game advantage at 13-10 going into the doubles and put the result beyond doubt by winning the first 2-1 for a 15-11 gap. Spinners took the second doubles 2-0 for a final scoreline of Grippers 15, Spinners 13.
The Grippers' pairing of Lou Kappos and Kelly Gurney handled the extra workload with few problems, posting 8-4 and 5-6 records respectively to start their season on a winning note.
Kevin Wright was best for the vanquished Spinners, delivering a round-high 6-2, with Mark McAulay going the distance at 4-5 and Pauline Wellfare losing several close games on her way to 0-6.
Pointscore: Charolais 4, Grippers 4, Spinners 1, Smashes 0.
This week's matches
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.