Lithgow Mercury

Four teams begin to battle for supremacy at the Old Trades Hall

Updated June 8 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:04am
Winter competition kicks off for Lithgow Table Tennis

Lithgow's Table Tennis players only had a short break following the Autumn Grand Final and have keenly kicked off their Winter Competition with four teams vying for supremacy at the Old Trades Hall. The Grand Final is set down for August 31.

