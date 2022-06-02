The Saint: Tunnel project comes to a roadblock

HOW well we know a dab of paint can transform a building or an entire street. Eastern Main Street in Lithgow creates an even better impression these days with a particularly tasteful paint job on what used to be known as the Railway Institute, today home to a pet shop, Barnados and Youthworx. Instant transformation and perhaps inspiration to other landlords whose properties are even more in need. We won't hold our breath. Some years back a Main Street project was offering free paint if the owners just paid the labour.