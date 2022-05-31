THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions between Raglan and Marrangaroo following a truck crash earlier this morning.
Inspector David Abercrombie, Duty Officer with Chifley Police District said the crash, involving two trucks, occurred near Diamond Swamp Road.
Due to adverse weather conditions in the area there is no suitable diversion between Lithgow and Bathurst, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
An update on Live Traffic advises the incident occurred just before 4am this morning, and that eastbound motorists should not travel beyond Bathurst and Westbound motorists should not travel beyond Lithgow.
Emergency services remain on scene, and a crane called in to clear the debris.
Inspector Abercrombie said the crash was a timely reminder for the need for drivers to use extreme caution while driving in the current alpine conditions.
"Slow down, take it easy and drive to the conditions," he said.
"There is snow and ice on roads across the region.
"Please take it easy on our roads," he said.
He also reminded people not to call the Bathurst Police Station for updates on road closures, instead directing them to livetraffic.com.
He said calls for road closure information to the station was a huge problem, as it ties up phone lines to police which may be required in an emergency situation.
"Please for information on road closures do not ring the police station," he said.
