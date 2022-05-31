Just one day before Winter, the Central West region has well and truly welcomed the cooler months with snowfalls at Oberon, but could Lithgow be next?
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predictions were right with snow falling above 900 metres on what was predicted as the coldest day of the year.
In Lithgow there was just a high of five degrees and a low of one degree. While we are yet to see flakes fall in our CBD the BOM MetEye is telling us there's a slight possibility.
The first calendar day of Winter, June 1 is expected to be just as cold with a maximum temperature of five degrees and a minimum of one on Wednesday for Lithgow. Snow is predicted to fall again above 700 metres.
According to the BOM MetEye falls will start in the Lithgow region from 11pm on Tuesday evening and be at their heaviest between 1am and 10am on Wednesday morning.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
