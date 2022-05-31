Lithgow Mercury
Weather

It's snowing! Oberon region dusted with a blanket of white one day before Winter

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just one day before Winter, the Central West region has well and truly welcomed the cooler months with snowfalls at Oberon, but could Lithgow be next?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.