Support the journalism that matters for Lithgow and unlock the region's best news

The Lithgow Mercury is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to award-winning journalism from newsrooms across the central west and western NSW, including the Central Western Daily, the Daily Liberal and the Western Advocate.
Visitors to lithgowmercury.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, May 31, when package details for new subscribers will be released.
Existing Lithgow Mercury digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months.
The Lithgow Mercury's new subscription offering unlocks all of the region's breaking news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world.
Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Friday's Lithgow Mercury newspaper and each day's edition of the Central Western Daily, the Daily Liberal and the Western Advocate, allowing users to flip through every page and view articles as they appear in the printed version.
Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz.
The new-look Lithgow Mercury website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are.
The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the region, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading.
Editor Benjamin Palmer said the Lithgow Mercury was responding to feedback from subscribers.
"The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," he said.
"By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to the Western Advocate and our other mastheads covering the region we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Lithgow news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region.
"I hope this new offer attracts even more Lithgow Mercury subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that the Greater Lithgow region relies on to stay informed."
The Lithgow Mercury is part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company.
The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.
