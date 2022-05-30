Reidun Berntsen is the Lithgow Mercury's new journalist

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hello Lithgow! My name is Reidun, and I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Lithgow Mercury as a journalist. I am a born and raised Portland girl. I also completed my higher education in the region. I graduated from Charles Sturt University in Bathurst. I have loved writing ever since I learned how to. I have always been in love with the power of words. I used to write poetry often - possibly too often - when the teacher was telling me to do my Maths work instead! It's okay, I turned out fine. Here I am after all. One thing I hold dear to me is my volunteer work in a communication role for RizeUp; an organisation dedicated to supporting domestic and family violence survivors. I also love to help others where possible. I am a person who can't stand the thought of others going through hardships. I am a passionate advocate of causes like domestic and family violence, mental health, community issues and women's issues. My deepest love is in community journalism. I believe community stories have the power to shape, inspire and inform our local readers. Journalists in local communities are trusted to deliver accurate information. I am deeply committed to my integrity as a journalist. I am most looking forward to being able to speak with the community. I want to be a voice that represents you. I want to be a voice that informs you. I want to be a voice that presents you with accurate, fair, balanced and quality Journalism. I also want you to feel as though you can approach me with your wonderful stories. I can't wait to meet you. You can reach out to me by: Email: reidun.berntsen@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0448 259 843

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/177763270/aca1c795-22ec-4a75-bd3a-c9d2183fdd4e.JPG/r0_534_3264_2378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg