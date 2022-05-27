What will move the needle?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Trigger warning: This email talks about gun violence. . . . We all hugged our children and loved ones a little tighter this week after the shocking but sadly unsurprising news out of the US this week. Yet another senseless massacre in a country that seemingly decided some time ago that the mass-killing of children at school was not an extreme enough event to move the political needle any substantial amount. The hypocrisy of the conservative culture in the US is breathtaking. Books teaching racial history or sexual health are banned, COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates are protested and more - all in the name of 'protecting children'. They try so hard and spend so much time pushing against social change in the name of protecting children and turn a blind eye to the very real gun violence perpetrated against children - and many others - every day.' In the US, at 18 years old you cannot buy a beer but you're free to buy an assault rifle no problem. The country calls itself the land of the free, but this is just a delusion at this point. When you can't even drop your children off at school and assume they'll be safe, that is not freedom. In Australia, thanks to strict gun laws enacted following the Port Arthur massacre, the vast majority of us never have to consider that we could be shot for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But it's important to remember that we cannot take them for granted. There are always forces at play that hope to weaken those laws. Many of the conservative politicians of the time in Australia lost their subsequent elections because they voted FOR stricter gun laws. It was not a popular move at the time, rose-tinted glasses be damned. An old edition of the Lithgow Mercury I came across recently got caught up in the scare campaign of time, interviewing an Olympic shooter who claimed he wouldn't be able to train or compete anymore thanks to these laws. Hopefully the US can gain some sort of ground on the issue and move the needle to the right side of history. Those socially liberal are up against a lot, the pro-gun lobby is a powerful force with very deep pockets. Do it for the children. That was some pretty heavy subject matter, so hopefully you can wind down by catching up on some of the best stories of the week from the Mudgee Guardian, taking a walk or by simply taking a deep breath... do it with me. In and out . Have a wonderful weekend. Ben Palmer, Editor