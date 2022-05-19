newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Brad De Losa is set to sharpen his axe again as he jets to Austria to contest his fourth Stihl Timbersports World Trophy. The South Bownefels axeman will come up against 16 of the world's best athletes on Saturday, May 28 in Rathausplatz, Vienna. In the lead up, he's headed over to the Netherlands where he said he's making the most of his European trip. "I'm going into a training facility about an hour-and-a-half from Amsterdam where I'm doing a coaching clinic there with some young guys in the Netherlands for two days and then I'll be doing just a few days training myself and go across to Vienna," De Losa said. The Chopperoo said preparation had been going well for the global stage since claiming an incredible Australian Trophy win in Adelaide in March this year. He then notched the single sawing championship under his belt at the Sydney Royal. "I've had those two wins so it's been a really good start to the year for me, everything's been going really well," he said. READ MORE: "The body is holding up and training has been going well so I'm super excited to be going over [to Vienna] to try and win the fourth title. "I can't wait to get over there and get amongst it." De Losa will go head-to-head in a series of knockout match ups where he will compete in four disciplines. "It's the same format as the Australian Trophy where I'll compete back-to-back in the Stock Saw, Underhand Chip, Single Buck and Standing Block Chop," he said. The fastest athlete from each match up will progress to the next round, culminating in a grand final between the last two remaining competitors, where a winner will be crowned. "I'm looking forward to the competition it's a really great atmosphere over there should be a really good comp," he said. He said he also looked forward to helping out Queensland's Jack Argent who will be competing in the Rookie World Championship. Following the World Trophy, De Losa will land back on Australian soil where he'll enjoy some much-needed down time. "Once I get home from here I'll have a quiet couple of months until September for the Australian Championships," he said. De Losa wanted to thank the people of Lithgow, his family and friends for their continued support. "Hopefully I can bring home the gold for Australia," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/6e6e579e-5fd8-47a0-8eef-d4075fafdcd0.JPG/r0_146_4091_2457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg