The NSW Government and Paul Toole have had little to say on a controversial Energy from Waste (EfW) plan to burn Sydney's rubbish near Lithgow. Residents, Lithgow City Council and Greenspot have all had their say on whether the proposal that would occupy less than two per cent of the site, should be given the green light to go ahead. Ultimately the decision is in the hands of the NSW Government. While the proposal is in its early stages of researching for a precinct, The Mercury has asked if the state government intends to approve or squash the project, and the reason for its decision either way. Bathurst MP and NSW deputy premier Paul Toole steered away from a direct response stating "there is no formal planning application for a proposal for an Energy from Waste facility at Wallerawang." The NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) deflected the enquiry for a direct response from NSW premier Dominic Perrottet and the Mercury received a response from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) who stated "they were not aware of a planning application for a proposed Energy from Waste facility at Wallerawang." As previously reported, Greenspot has plans to host a community event at the Wallerawang Power Station in mid June where its vision for the site and the area, including the potential of EfW, will be discussed further. Council remains divided on the issue, with a majority of councillors voting to grant Greenspot the opportunity to explore the idea for a precinct at Wallerawang at its March meeting. Lithgow deputy mayor Cassandra Coleman, Cr Stephen Lesslie and Cr Eric Mahony attempted to rescind the motion which was denied at Council's Ordinary April meeting. Lithgow mayor Maree Statham, Cr Goodwin, Cr Deanna Goodsell, Cr Bryce, Cr Col O'Connor and Cr Stuart McGhie all in favour of continuing to explore the idea. "How can I possibly oppose this proposal outright on behalf of every resident when the facts, benefits and impacts of this proposal only are not yet known?" Cr Goodsell said at the meeting.

