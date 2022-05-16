news, local-news,

The sun was shining, but it was extremely wet underfoot for the staging of the Lithgow Golf Club postponed April monthly medals that were again sponsored by Henry's Plant and Hire. It was tough going with the fairways extremely soggy with golf carts banned for the day and the tees back as far as possible making for a very long course. There was only one golfer that broke his handicap and that was Pat Wall who shot a one under 71 nett proving he is a wet track performer and his score was exceptional considering the tough conditions. On the plus side, it was a good day to be playing golf weather-wise and appreciated by a number of visitors from Fox Hills and Lincs Shell Cove golf clubs along with players from Portland and Blackheath. READ MORE: The grade scores and medal winners were as follows: A grade (handicaps in brackets) Winner: Brock Egan (+2) 72 nett and medal winner. Runner up: Michael Hunter (7) 74 nett Scratch: Justin McCann (scratch) Damien Marjoram secured the March monthly medal after Brendan Roach was unavailable for the playoff. B- grade Winner: Pat Wall 71 nett (15) and medal winner. Runner up: Mitchell Wallace (17) 72 nett ocb Scratch: Brian Bourke (10) 82 C grade Winner: Hayden Wren (22) 82 nett and medal winner. Runner up: Mark Seckold (25) 84 nett. Scratch: Brian Giblett (19) 104. Wednesday nine hole competition: (May 11) Winner: Ron Phelan 18 points ocb. Runner up: Dave Muir 18 and third: Craig Pugsley 16 points. Nearest to the pin was Dave Muir. Saturday, May 21 will be a stableford and Monday, May 23, Lithgow Vets. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/c972fcce-636f-433e-b60f-d974e1e34168.jpeg/r0_61_1781_1067_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg