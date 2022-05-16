newsletters, editors-pick-list,

National's candidate for Calare Andrew Gee is backing his record of delivering services and infrastructure to the region as the electorate prepares to head back to the polls on Saturday. Mr Gee won preselection for the seat of Calare in 2016 and was then re-elected to Federal Government in 2019 and said he's proud of his record both in the parliament and on the ground in the electorate in his six years in the chair. He says securing a 24-hour rescue helicopter service for the Central West, expanded radiotherapy services, the decentralisation of two Federal Government departments/branches and the new CSU Medical School "which nobody thought we'd be able to deliver" were a few of the major wins for Calare in his time in Canberra. "We've secured some serious wins for our region," he added. The Australian Government provided $54.8 million to build and support the medical school and critical research into country medicine enabling country students to become country doctors and deliver medical care and support across country Australia. Other key achievements he's listed from his time as local member include: $2 billion funding for the Great Western Highway upgrade and supporting communities through the Black Summer Bushfires by being on the ground across the electorate. Mr Gee said he also worked with community groups and service clubs to support the region through COVID-19 through his Calare Community Care initiative, saying more than 5000 vulnerable local residents were checked in on during the lockdowns. Securing $29.8 million for the Dixons Long Point Crossing between Orange and Cabonne with Mudgee and Hill End was another of the major projects he's backed. "The project is now out for tender which is great news," Mr Gee said. During his time in government, millions of dollars in funding for major sporting, showground and streetscape upgrades have been granted across the Cabonne and Blayney Shires. There was also $14 million in highway safety upgrades between Lithgow, Bathurst and Orange, as well as $10 million for Orange's new conservatorium and $12 million for the Southern Feeder Road. Free Medicare MRI scans at Bathurst and Mudgee Hospitals helped boost access to essential healthcare. "Mudgee is now able to get an MRI machine. Lithgow got its MRI licence in 2019," Mr Gee added. Forty new mobile phone towers and base stations were obtained across the electorate to help get country communities connected. There was also $19.75 million in direct, ongoing bushfire recovery grants which have been critical in getting residents and communities back on their feet following the devastating Black Summer bushfires. In Bathurst, Mr Gee was proud to announce $12.5 million for a second racetrack at Mount Panorama, $3.3 million for Bathurst Airport, $5.3 million for production line upgrades and more jobs at Allied Timber Mill and a $15 million commitment for the new multi-storey Bathurst CBD car park. He also announced $11.5 million for the Glen Willow sporting precinct in Mudgee and worked to save Lithgow Aged Care from almost certain closure. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/33c1a9a5-c7d9-4abc-b6e0-d6d438d65044.jpg/r3_638_6237_4160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg