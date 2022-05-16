news, local-news,

The Blast Furnace was a sight not to be missed as it glowed in all its glory at LithGlow on Saturday, May 14. Residents and visitors stepped out at Lake Pillans and Blast Furnace Park to enjoy palate of colour with lights stretching across what was once the heart of the iron and steel works in Australia 115 years ago. There was plenty of to see and do with live entertainment from band Sonori and the Carnivale Circus Troup performing their Fire Dance show. Food trucks with delicious treats and coffee vans kept people warm. The evening finished with Energy Australia's fireworks display. READ ALSO: Lithgow mayor Maree Statham said it was the biggest LithGlow event yet. "It was wonderful to see hundreds of people coming to LithGlow, without a doubt I'd say it was our biggest LithGlow, Lithgow has ever seen," she said. Hundreds flocked to the area with car parks stretching down Inch Street to the Lithgow Workies Club. "It was great to see so many people and so many families out, it was such a beautiful night," Cr Statham said. She commended the staff at Lithgow Tourism and all involved for putting on "such a great event". "It's a credit to them. It was a really well run event. It was well done and well executed and certainly great for Lithgow," she said. "I'm also very happy that our local people came out supported the use of our local buses." Cr Statham also thanked Energy Australia who sponsored and promoted the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/122d37d3-a7ce-4bc6-b089-98695a0a9a3b.jpg/r0_107_4096_2421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg