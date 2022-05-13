Are you tired of the election campaign?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

You couldn't really be blamed for feeling a bit done with the whole election thing. While our coverage for Calare has rated well, there's certainly a sense of apathy surrounding this go around at the ballot box. From tit-for-tat back and forth with little discussion on policy to just outright misinformation and nonsense, it's no wonder people are tuning out. Anecdotally, it feels like everyone has already decided who they're voting for and the undecided voter will get to endure one one more week of wall-to-wall media coverage on the campaign trail. A question for you. Have you voted already? And do you know who your candidates are and what they stand for? What do you wish the media, both local and national, would do differently when it comes to coverage of elections and politics in general? I went and voted on Friday and while it was nice to get it done ahead of time, avoid the crowds and not have to worry too much about it, there is a part of me that wanted to be a part of the sort-of spectacle of election day. Plus, who can turn down a democracy sausage?! This week, Greenspot have spoken out in defence of their Energy from Waste (EfW) project, that would see waste burned on-site to generate electricity while the local Greens candidate rubbished the proposal. Christine Nott has described being named NSW Local Woman of the year in the Bathurst Electorate for 2022 as humbling and an honour. The historic Tarana Hotel is set to receive a fresh injection after changing hands from Karen and Mark Moyes to new owners Bryam and Deborah Johnston. If I listed everything worth writing about here you'd never make it to the end, so as always, head to our website for all your local and national news. Have a cracking weekend. - Editor, Benjamin Palmer

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/12264632-cd63-4971-8da5-c1e657cde9d8.png/r0_19_610_364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg