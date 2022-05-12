news, local-news,

THERE'S still some time before the Bridle Track is allowed back open as a through road. Works continue to progress on the new two-kilometre bypass at Monaghan's Bluff, a section of the historic Bridle Track located roughly 20km south of Hill End. Contractors are currently onsite and good progress is being made on the Monaghan's Bluff diversion work. The new track will remain as 4WD access only. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said contractors are putting the final touches on the Monaghan's Bluff diversion. "Monaghan's Bluff is not open, but it's almost completed, getting the final touches on it," he said. "Works have been well underway for six weeks since they went back onto it and started it all. "I believe they're [contractors] are just touching up the roads between there and Hill End." The NSW Government originally announced $2 million in funding towards the project back in September 2018, following years campaigning by local action groups. The Bridle Track is a historic trail that links Bathurst and Hill End. The route has been closed sporadically since opening back in the 1850s, most recently closing as a through road back in 2010 due to a landslide at Monaghan's Bluff caused from heavy rainfall. Work finally commenced to build a detour around Monaghan's Bluff in February last year, after the acquisition of several properties to allow a detour to be built. It's believed full access to the Bridle Track won't be available for several months still.

