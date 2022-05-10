The future of horse racing: What to expect in the next 5 years

This is a commercial partnership with Ladbrokes.
It's hard to believe, but horse betting has been around for centuries. And in that time, it has undergone many changes.
And you can expect that the horse racing industry is going to look a lot different as technology will continue to play a bigger role in the sport and pave way for more advanced betting systems and tools.
So in the next 5 years, here are just a few things to expect:
Growth of online horse race betting
Online horse race betting is increasing in popularity as more people discover the convenience and accessibility of placing bets from the comfort of their own homes.
In just the last 5 years, we have seen major growth in this form of online betting, and experts predict that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future.
One major driving force behind this growth is the rise of mobile technology and improvements to internet connectivity.
With more people owning smartphones and other mobile devices, there has been a significant increase in the number of individuals who can easily access online betting platforms on their phones or tablets.
Additionally, improved internet speeds allow for a more seamless, user-friendly experience that draws new users to these platforms every day.
Another key factor in the success of online horse race betting is its ability to offer up an unparalleled level of choice and flexibility. With so many different races taking place all over the world on any given day, users are able to find bets they are interested in almost 24/7.
Additionally, because many betting platforms offer up live streaming features or cashback offers to frequent punters, users are rewarded with a wide array of perks no matter how often they choose to bet.

More advanced betting systems and tools
There are a number of reasons why advanced betting systems and tools for horse racing are likely to become more prevalent in the next five years.
For one, the sport is becoming increasingly popular worldwide, meaning that there is a larger pool of potential bettors to tap into. In addition, technological advances make it easier than ever for people to place bets on races, no matter where they are located.
Finally, as the industry becomes more competitive, bookmakers will be looking for ways to differentiate themselves from their rivals. As a result, we can expect to see a wide range of new and innovative betting products hitting the market in the years ahead.
The rise of virtual reality
One of the main reasons horse racing will see a rise in virtual reality is due to the immersive experience it offers viewers. Virtual reality places users in a computer-generated environment that simulates real life.
This allows viewers to feel as if they are actually at the race, even if they are not physically present. This can be beneficial for those who live far from a horse racing track or who are unable to travel to one.
In addition, virtual reality can provide an up-close and personal view of the race that spectators would not otherwise have. This can help to create a more intense and exciting experience for viewers.
Furthermore, virtual reality can be used to create simulations of races that may be unsafe or impractical to hold in real life. For example, Meta's metaverse could be used to create a virtual horse racing track that is based on real-world data but does not put any animals at risk.
This would allow people to experience the thrill of horse racing without ethical concerns. However, this completely unique setting would likely be a weird one to get used to.
The rise in the use of drones
In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the use of drones for horse racing. There are several reasons why this trend is likely to continue in the next five years.
First, drones offer a unique perspective that can be used to capture exciting racing footage.
Second, drones can be used to track the progress of a race, providing valuable information for trainers and jockeys.
Third, drones can be used to help improve safety at races by providing a bird's eye view of the action.
Finally, drone technology is becoming more and more affordable, making it accessible to a wider range of people.
As a result, it is likely that the use of drones for horse racing will continue to grow in popularity in the years to come.
Conclusion
The future of horse racing is looking bright, with a number of exciting trends set to take off in the next five years. Online horse race betting is becoming more and more popular, thanks to its ability to offer up a wide range of choices and flexibility.
In addition, advanced betting systems and tools are likely to become more prevalent as bookmakers look for ways to differentiate themselves from their rivals.
Finally, the use of virtual reality and drones is set to grow in popularity, providing viewers with a unique perspective on the action. So whatever your interest in horse racing, there's sure to be something for you in the years ahead.
