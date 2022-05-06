What about the dads?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

'As a parent', is one of those terms people like to qualify their statements with that, until you are a parent, is hard to take seriously. However, I'm about to do just that and say that, 'as a parent' I find many regional facilities lacking when it comes to both options for parents and fathers. Case in point, a favourite local cafe, I'm not in the business of calling them out directly, recently re-did their small customer bathroom and in that process removed the infant change table. I don't feel like this was intentional slight against parents but it's an oversight that would affect more than a handful of its customers, myself included. It genuinely affects whether we will patronise that cafe again in the future if we're with our son or friends that have young children. The CBD itself is known for being lacklustre when it comes to places a parent can tend to their child in private and past calls have gone unheeded. In other places, not necessarily here, it isn't uncommon to find baby-changing facilities exclusively in the women's bathroom. I don't have enough room here to go into how the culture around domestic duties defaults often unfairly to women and mothers, but it's enough here to say that I wouldn't be alone in my experience as a dad without options to change a nappy or feed in private if I needed to. It is one of those things that most wouldn't consider until it affects them, but in 2022 is far from acceptable. What is something that never seemed obvious to you until later in life? It's easy, just drop me a line. - Friendly neighbourhood editor, Ben Palmer

