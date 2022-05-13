LithGlow, Lithgow tourism, Simon Francis, fireworks, light show, Blast Furnace, Sonori, Carnivale Circus Troupe

After making a resounding comeback in 2021, this year's LithGlow event promises to be one of the biggest and brightest yet. Spectacular lighting displays, live music, delicious food and drinks, Carnivale Circus performances, and of course the ever-popular fireworks- you couldn't ask for more. LithGlow will be held on Saturday, May 14, and tourism manager for Lithgow City Council, Simon Francis, said that they were expecting an eager crowd for the 2022 instalment of the much -love event. "Following a sell-out last year with the free tickets, and based on previous years, we are expecting an increase in 2022. "The Blast Furnace Park is the centre of the industrial heritage of Lithgow being the first steel works in Australia and, having received a multimillion dollar makeover of the precinct, lends itself perfectly to an event format such as LithGlow," he said. "The site also sits high above Lithgow offering great views, even after dark, and offers great transport for all, straight into the heart of the event." Following the devastating Black Summer bushfires and the destruction of the boardwalks at Lake Pillans in recent years, Simon said the theme for 2022 was renewal. "This includes a magical illuminated walking path through Lake Pillans with the replacement of the boardwalks, and the Carnivale Circus Troupe have created a special show for the event using the Blast Furnace as their performance space and backdrop." The Carnivale Circus Troupe is just one example of a wide range of fun and entertainment on offer. From 7pm, innovative band, Sonori, are set to create a cinematic musical soundscape in keeping with the theme using classical instruments with modern electronics and technology. At 8pm, local creative talents from Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics will let off their spectacular Fireworks Display that has been fully funded by Energy Australia. There will also be plenty of food and drinks for the hungry crowd with a range of international foods on offer including vegetarian Asian cuisine along with burgers, sweet treats and more. Of course on of the best parts about LithGlow is that entry is free with no tickets require. Shuttle buses will be running from Lithgow's Main Street starting at 4.30pm and will operate until the crowd has exited the event at approximately 9.00pm. The buses are equipped with all accessible features and will enable patrons to be dropped off much closer to the event than car parking will allow. The buses will stop at NAB Bank, Lithgow Post Office and Pioneer Park, within close proximity to local car parks. LithGlow, an alcohol-free event will run from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, May 14.

Glowing with anticipation

