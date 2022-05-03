newsletters, editors-pick-list,

IT was a stunning way for Lithgow's Sam Lane to finish his first season with the Penrith Panthers SG Ball Cup squad with a grand final victory on Saturday, April 30 over the Sydney Roosters at Commbank Stadium. Panthers were down 20-nil at half-time but with a gutsy fightback in the second half they walked back to the change rooms with a final score of 22-20. Lane said the match was tough with whoever maintained possession, able to keep the pressure on and get results. "For us as a team we probably didn't respect the ball enough which gave Roosters the run of play in the first half," he said. "We were a bit flat to start off the game so if I had that time over again I would've tried to bring more energy into the game." Lane's duty was to mark up against his opposing number which he worked hard to do during the match. "I contained him pretty well for the whole game and that was an achievement in itself as he was later named player of the tournament. It's little things like this that give me confidence moving forward," he said. Lane said the pre-game jitters were evident until he started warming up and those nerves turned into excitement. "I was just trying to soak in the experience as much as possible," he said. And excitement then turned into gratitude after taking home the win which Lane described as easily one of the best feelings he's ever felt. "Celebrating with the boys after made the win all that bit better. It was just exhilarating," he said. "It probably won't soak in for a while as to how monumental being part of a premiership winning SG ball side is, but it's something I'll definitely remember forever," he said. Lane will now return to his regular Club season with the Lithgow Workies Wolves and will let things play out. "I'll play the rest of the season with my mates and see what happens from there," he said. Lane wanted to thank Penrith Panthers for the opportunity and his parents for their support and coming to every game. "Also thanks to my workplace and other family and friends that have all been extremely supportive by helping me out where possible and travelling down to support me at the games," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4243ebf1-9849-42c2-8c59-d5fbd5a0abb7.jpg/r472_324_4426_2558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg