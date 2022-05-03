newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man who went on a "crime spree" in Mudgee has narrowly escaped time behind bars after appearing via video link for sentencing from Bathurst Correctional Centre earlier this month. According to documents tendered to Mudgee Local Court for sentence, around 1pm on February 12, Brett Norman Thorpe entered Woolworths Mudgee where he placed a loaf of bread, barbecue chicken, pasta salad and box of ice blocks in his pockets. The Lithgow resident was captured on store footage and seen by a witness to make no attempt to pay for the concealed items. After receiving a call from the witness who described the 41-year-old and his vehicle, police spotted the car parked on Denison Street. After returning to Woolworths to speak with the store manager, police returned to the Mudgee address to question Thorpe who denied stealing at first, but later made an admission. On a separate occasion, a woman dropped her purse after getting out of her vehicle and entering K Hub on Mortimer Street, Mudgee around 4pm on February 14. Thorpe collected the wallet and made an attempt to purchase cigarettes at Coles using the woman's card. However, the woman had already cancelled the card and reported her wallet missing to police. On the same day, Thorpe stole two power banks, two wireless earbuds and two noise cancelling earbuds from The Reject Shop and later was seen wrapping a Ryobi drill and jump pack in his jacket at Bunnings before leaving the store at 4.56pm without paying. He was also found to have stolen a hammer socket set. Police received information that Thorpe was at an address in Winbourne Street, Mudgee on February 24 at 4.50pm. After being questioned by police, Thorpe handed the stolen purse over (including the card) however cash was missing. Thorpe informed police he was in possession of four grams of cannabis before a search was conducted that recovered the stolen items from Bunnings and The Reject Shop, and a homemade bong made out of a strawberry milk bottle. He was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where he was charged with; two counts of shoplifting, larceny, dishonestly obtain property by deception, possess prohibited drug and posses equipment for administering prohibited drugs. During his video link appearance to Mudgee Local Court on April 6, Thorpe was also sentenced for a break and enter that took place in June 2016 at a Wallerawang property after his DNA was matched with a small amount of blood found at the scene. He was also sentenced for driving while disqualified in Lithgow on October 4, 2021 and November 20, 2021. During sentencing, Magistrate David Day said with such an "anti-social lifestyle", Thorpe's chances of reoffending are high. "There is a strong sense of deterrence required. I think he's got a medium to high chance of reoffending. He does appear to have led an anti-social lifestyle," Magistrate Day said. "In his pocket, he'll carry a key to a jail cell if he continues to reoffend." Thorpe was sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order with the condition of receiving rehabilitation and abstaining from drugs. He was also ordered to undertake 50 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for eight months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/8b39d10c-0d1e-4a5f-9489-dd099bc3468f.jpg/r73_72_970_579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg