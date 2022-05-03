news, local-news,

As part of a state-wide strike, NSW Public school teachers in Lithgow, will walk off the job on May 4 to send out a message. The 24 hour strike is in a move to renew their campaign over pay, staff shortages and workloads. The NSW Teachers Federation executive voted on April 26 to support the strike, frustrated that negotiations with the government had stalled. "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said. The union wants a pay rise of between five and 7.5 per cent, as well as two extra hours of planning time. So what does this mean for Lithgow schools and their students? Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's strike. Lithgow High School has advised parents/carers to make alternative plans for school children as they will only provide very minimal supervision. Class structures and a modified timetable are required to meet safety and supervision requirements. The canteen will also not be operating. Students are encouraged to learn from home for the day and return to school on Thursday, May 5. The School's online learning resources and the Department's Learning from Home resources will be available for curriculum support. Lithgow High School appreciates your patience, understanding and support of its school in this action, and will keep you updated in further developments as they come to hand. Lithgow Public School will be closed on May 4 due to the strike. Parents are advised not to send their children to school as there will be no supervision. School will operate as normal on Thursday, May 5. Cooerwull Public School will operate however there will be minimal supervision and parents are advised the canteen will be closed due to this. Zig Zag Public School will be closed for the day and parents and carers are advised to keep children at home. Wallerawang Public School will be operational with minimal supervision however encouraged parents/guardians to keep children at home if possible. Portland Central School will remain open with only minimal student supervision as a result of the strike. Classes won't operate as normal. Principal Matt Quirk said an email was sent on Friday to all carers and families regarding the matter. Contacted and declined to comment, however parents/guardians of students were informed. Attempted to contact. Parents/guardians of students were informed.

