Lithgow's Sam Lane continues to show his finesse on the footy field with the Penrith Panthers SG Ball Cup squad. Lane was selected for the squad at the end of 2021 after recruitment officers came to watch him play in some Lithgow Workies Wolves club games, as well as his representative games for the Western Rams. He's been proving just why he was selected being a key player and helping his team get to the SG Ball Cup grand final to be played on Saturday, April 30 at 2.30pm at Commbank Stadium. In the first finals game Panthers took on the Illawarra Steelers and won the elimination round 24-6. Lane was named man of the match and scored a try in the seventh minute. In the semi final they took on Newcastle and won 25-6 which booked their grand final spot against the Sydney Roosters. Lane said it was a "pretty good feeling" to be playing in his first SG Ball grand final. "The team has put in a lot of hard work and even more so by the coaching staff to get here," he said. "But for me it has been awesome especially considering starting off the season I was unsure whether or not I was even going to play any games, so to have played every game in this year's competition is a very nice feeling but to be in the grand final is unreal," he said. Lane will be playing right centre and is looking forward to stepping out onto the field at Commbank Stadium. "I'm looking forward to hopefully putting in a good performance to finish off the season," he said. He's also been training hard ahead of the match, juggling his work and sport. "I've just been going about my usual routine managing travelling down to Penrith training and work, as well as putting in a few extra video sessions so I can be as prepared as possible," he said. You can watch a live stream of the grand final on the NSWRL website or Facebook page.

