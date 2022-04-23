Farewell Lithgow, journalist Ciara's goodbye

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye. To the town that warmly welcomed me and helped me grow as both a journalist and person, thank you. I've worked at the Lithgow Mercury for four years, three months and 19 days. This was my first ever job and I've achieved way more than I ever expected. I am incredibly grateful for the generous people who have offered their personal time and stories to me, and shared them with the Lithgow Mercury readers. I hope I have done you proud and that any interactions we've had have been positive experiences. My last week at the Lithgow Mercury has been a big week - no surprises there! You can check out what will be happening at Anzac Day services around the region here, with services happening in Lithgow, Portland, Wallerawang, Tarana and Rydal. The Labor candidate for Calare was finally announced and she is a Lithgow local, while the Shooters and Fishers party decided to not have anyone sit for the Calare seat. A Lithgow local who hasn't been out of school for very long has had her work showcased at GangGang Gallery and one particular artwork has been purchased by Centennial Coal to hang up in their head office in Sydney. As for sport, Corey Wilson proved his merit as a fighter as he became King of the Ring in Blacktown. Our bowlers showed off their talents, with the Fours champs crowned and unfortunately in the footy the Workies went down against Cowra. Regional news is a national treasure that we must preserve, Lithgow has so much to offer in the way of news, sport and community items so I encourage you to reach out to Lithgow Mercury editor Ben Palmer and journalist Alanna Tomazin if you have a story to share. Regional news is a community effort and requires a reciprocal relationship from the town to the journalists in order to survive and thrive. On a more personal note, it was not easy to come to a town not knowing anyone, fresh out of university and a bit nave to the world, so thank you to the people who made it a little easier. I am leaving Lithgow with fond memories, and it is a place that will always hold a special place in my heart. Ciara Bastow - Lithgow Mercury Journalist (today is the last day I can say that!)

