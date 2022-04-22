news, local-news,

It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye. To the town that warmly welcomed me and helped me grow as both a journalist and person, thank you. I've worked at the Lithgow Mercury for four years, three months and 19 days. This was my first ever job and I've achieved way more than I ever expected. I am incredibly grateful for the generous people who have offered their personal time and stories to me, and shared them with the Lithgow Mercury readers. I hope I have done you proud and that any interactions we've had have been positive experiences. Regional news is a national treasure that we must preserve, Lithgow has so much to offer in the way of news, sport and community items so I encourage you to reach out to Lithgow Mercury editor Ben Palmer and journalist Alanna Tomazin if you have a story to share. Regional news is a community effort and requires a reciprocal relationship from the town to the journalists in order to survive and thrive. On a more personal note, it was not easy to come to a town not knowing anyone, fresh out of university and a bit nave to the world, so thank you to the people who made it a little easier. Thank you for letting me represent Lithgow as the Showgirl in 2019, an experience I will never forget. Thank you for welcoming me into volunteer groups, sporting clubs and into your homes when I needed help. Thank you to anyone who ever stopped me on the street for a chat, you don't know how much that meant to me. I am going to miss the Lithgow people and the beautiful countryside. I'll miss looking out my window and seeing the beautiful mountains. I am leaving Lithgow with fond memories, and it is a place that will always hold a special place in my heart. Read more: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/7610f3fe-1660-48bc-9df9-565b3c810ab8.jpg/r0_119_4032_2397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg