news, local-news,

AN emphatic win by Thomas Sargent and Cameron Hill capped off a fantastic weekend of racing at the Bathurst 6 Hour. Lithgow photographer Warren Hawkless was trackside to capture all the action of the iconic weekend that falls on Easter. Sargent and Hill stood on the top step of the podium alongside second place finishers Brad Carr and Tim Slade, and Shane Smollen, Rob Rubis and Nick Percat, who came third, making for a BMW 1-2-3. There were 18,422 fans in attendance over the three days, the biggest number ever seen and well up on the 15,000 that attended in 2021. READ MORE: Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor welcomed the figure. "That's an improvement on the last time. You look up the top of the Mount it's quite a good crowd up there," he said. He said the weekend had been "fabulous", with the influx of racing teams and supporters helping to deliver a much-needed economic boost to the region. "It's all great for the economy of the city. It's showcasing our great city," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/d7096a7c-7a47-490f-aee4-078ec965bcc4.JPG/r0_200_3936_2424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg