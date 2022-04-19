news, local-news,

The final of the Workies fours Championship was played on Saturday, April 9 between the teams of Col McDonnell, Gwyn Walding, Les Slattery and Max Tattersall against Brian Judge, Trevor Schram, Col Phelan and Mark Seckold. Both teams started with one shot each on the first two ends and then the unpredictable happened, with McDonnell's team winning the next 14 ends with consistent bowls. Although Judge's team were not playing badly, their opposition were matching them with McDonnell continually winning the end with excellent draw bowls and at the 11th end they lead 13-1. McDonnell was having one of his best games and his team continued to apply the pressure. Judge's team were doing their best to stay in the contest, but when they won their second end, the horse had already bolted and McDonnell's team went on to a convincing win 24-2. This bowling event was conducted over the Easter long weekend at the Workies bowling club. The competition attracted many sponsors and $5000 in prize money was up for grabs. A good turnout of bowlers from many clubs including one from Huskisson on the NSW South Coast arrived to pit their skills against other teams in perfect weather over the two days. Saturday saw qualifying games, where the top teams went through for the major division, The Black Diamond on Sunday. The remaining teams were playing for the minor division, the ESK. All teams played six matches over the two days and games were very competitive. READ MORE: When matches concluded on Sunday, the major division winners, and playing consistent bowls throughout the tournament were the team of Brian Judge, CheryL Schram and Trevor Schram. The runners up were Glenda Anthes, Jason Nunan and Dave Robson. The minor division winners were Dave Bunting, Judy Kennedy and Col Phelan. The runners up were Wendy Constable, Gil Mendoza and Warren Kennedy. All bowlers said they had a great weekend and on a tournament well run. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

