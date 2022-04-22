Anzac Day, remembrance, soldiers, Gallipoli, diggers

AS the sun rises on April 25, thousands of Australians will attend a solemn ceremony. The Anzac Day dawn service is usually held at a town cenotaph, a memorial park, and the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Later in the day, people will join the Anzac Day march and parade, alongside schoolchildren and perhaps relatives wearing medals bestowed to loved ones. A commemoration service may also be held, where a wreath may be laid at a cenotaph or monument marking soldiers who fell when serving their country. In the afternoon, people may indulge in a game of two-up at their local pub or club. Anzac Day marks the first landing of Diggers from the Australian Imperial Force at Gaba Tepe, now known as Anzac Cove, on April 25, 1915. Twenty-thousand Australian soldiers landed just before dawn on the Gallipoli peninsula. By nightfall, 747 of those soldiers would lie dead on the beach or close by in the surrounding steep cliffs, killed by Turkish troops. The Gallipoli campaign claimed the lives of 8000 Australian soldiers; in all, more than 60,000 Australians died during World War I. Anzac Days remember their courage and valour and provide a nation with an opportunity to reflect on our first major military action during World War I. Lest we forget.

Why we pause to remember on Anzac Day

