A reminder to stay safe over the Easter long weekend

Can you believe it's already Easter time? This year is certainly flying, and on that note, NSW Police Force are warning drivers to 'not fly' with that meaning, don't speed on the roads this long weekend. The Easter holiday period is always an enjoyable one but it also means our roads will be experiencing a high volume of traffic. So whether you're heading out bush, to the Sydney Royal Easter Show or travelling to see family and friends, drive to the conditions, plan your journey and stay safe on the road this long weekend and of course, don't forget to devour a delicious chocolate Easter bunny or egg. You can read your Easter road update here. As many of you get ready to enjoy a four-day weekend Lithgow Mercury journalists have been working hard to bring you all the latest news and sport. This week the community was pleased to hear that Anzac Day commemorations would be returning for 2022 after two years of COVID lockdown. It was a delight for many following disappointment in previous years. "COVID got to everybody, and not being able to have Anzac as we normally do was a big disappointment to all of us," Lithgow RSL sub-branch honorary secretary Michael Cuthbert said. Also one to add to the calendar is the Federal Election next month. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday made his way from Sydney to Canberra to meet with the Governor General David Hurley to call an election for May 21. In sport, Lithgow's Emeric Fuamatu bagged a gold medal in shot put at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships. The crazy part is that he not long ago broke his leg. Go Emeric! So for now you're all caught up and on behalf of the Lithgow Mercury I wish you a safe and Happy Easter! Don't forget to grab a copy of the Mercury on Good Friday or if you'd like to keep supporting local journalism, when you subscribe you can view a digital version on our website. - Alanna Tomazin Journalist, Lithgow Mercury

