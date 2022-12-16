February 10, 9PM
Grab your friends and join us in the function room on the 10th of February for a night you won't forget.
DJ Magnetik Zu will be playing. Free entry.
February 11 and 12, 9AM
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
February 11, 7:30 PM
Winners of the Lithgow Talent quest, Hollowpoint will be taking their show to Oberon RSL. They will be playing classics that you know and love. This up and coming group of talented musicians are not to be missed.
February 11, 2:45 PM
*Departing from Bathurst Station
Enjoy the sights and sounds with LVR aboard our vintage diesel train for a dinner trip to the picturesque villages of Tarana or Rydal
Tarana
Once you arrive at Tarana, have pre-dinner drinks at the Tarana Hotel then cross the road to Mumma Snow's for a delicious home cooked dinner. Soak up the great country atmosphere. Later in the evening we will make our way back to Bathurst aboard the Bathurst Bullet, arriving at around 9:35pm.
Rydal
Take a stroll and enjoy this lovely village then arrive at the Alexandra Hotel for dinner and soak up the atmosphere this pub has to offer. On our return we will board the Bathurst Bullet and arrive at around 9:35pm.
Tickets Price
$88 Per person (includes LVR Train, Return trip on the Bullet and Dinner)
February 11, 6pm
We have a very romantic 6 course dinner for valentines day!
Come and spoil the one you love!
As they say, the stomach is the way to the heart/
Tickets are available now or get them in store!
February 14-17
Lithgow City Council Library service will be celebrating Library Lover's Day by inviting patrons to go on a 'Blind Date with A Book', starting on Valentine's Day 14 February through to 17 February.
A variety of books, from adult and junior collections, will be wrapped in brown paper with only the books' genre written on the front, encouraging borrowers to take a leap of faith, and go on a blind date with a book.
This allows borrowers the opportunity to explore a different genre or author and maybe even find their next literary match. Enjoy the surprise of discovering something new and exciting, by visiting your local Lithgow City Council Library branch.
Library staff will be available to assist the customers with their choice, or you are free to browse and select your own. You can also try a new genre or author on the library's free electronic resources. Head to the library webpage for links to Libby, Borrowbox or Indyreads.
Please contact Gemma or Chris at the Lithgow Library for more details.
February 14, 6pm
Our next Balcony Dinner will be a delicious set menu accompanied by the soulful tunes of Paul Bergagnin on Valentine's Day - Tuesday 14th February.
The cost is $50 per person. A complimentary glass of bubbles will be served upon arrival.
Tickets will need to be purchased in advance via Humanitix and spots are limited. Follow this link to purchase or head to our link in bio - https://events.humanitix.com/valentine-s-dinner-on-the-balcony
As we are opening The Balcony especially for the event, same day cancellations will not be eligible for a refund. The bistro and bar will be closed during the event.
February 14, Lunch and Dinner
How are you celebrating this Valentine's Day?
Bring your other half to the Club where you can buy one main Bistro meal and get your friend's meal free, of equal or lesser value!
To book your table, please phone our friendly staff on (02) 6351 3375
February 14, 6pm
Why not treat that special someone in your life with a delicious dinner this Valentine's Day. Enjoy the ambience and gorgeous view from our historic clubhouse. There will also be specials for $22. Call 63513164 to book your table.
Save yourself a trip into town! We have you covered for Valentine's Day.
Happy Hour is from 4:30- 6:30 with $4 Schooners.
Rink 9 is open from 5:30pm. You can treat yourself to a nice meal off our menu or a three course meal for just $35 per person.
For bookings call 0457 465 156
February 12, 2PM
TICKET TO PARADISE
David and Georgia two divorced parents who can't stand each other, head to Bali after there daughter Lily announces her plans to marry a local islander she just met while on holiday.
They decide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the wedding., believing that doing so will keep Lilly from making a dreadful mistake similar to their own.
STARS
Lithgow Valley Cinema is located at 16 Main Street.
Bogan Bingo
February 18, 7:30pm
Head to the workies for an 18+ night of 'bingo with balls.'
It will be an evening of fun for a good cause, with proceeds being donated to the Heart Foundation.
"We are 2 Teams doing the Sydney Coastrek 30km Walk, to raise funds for the Heart Foundation in March," Kellie and her team said.
"We thought Lithgow could use a Great Nite Out & help us raise some funds for this amazing charity along the way. Any additional funds raised over our target on the night, will be going to Rural Aid for Flood Relief!"
So get on board & book a table - Tickets are on sale now for $25 and are available for purchase at club reception.
Be Quick though, we know these are going to go Super Quick!
February 18, 5pm
It's Back! Fill your earns with these NUM NUMS!
3 acts, 9 hours, 9 artists. Cheap
Act 1 $10
Act 2 $10
Act 3 $10
Grab a $10 ticket to one 'act' if you're only into a particular sound
OR
$25 to experience the full flavour palette that is all 3 ACTS
Ticket link https://www.peterbfrancis.com/s/shop
February 18, 8:30pm
Head to Club Lithgow for an evening of your favourite hits by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, brought to you by Californication.
February 25, 7:30pm
February, 25, 7:30pm for an 8pm start
Get ready to dance like you've never danced before! Bring your inner maniac and set it free at Bathurst Panthers, when the Never Ending 80s bring their party to town.
Pick up some hairspray, find your leg warmers and turn back the clock to a time where everything was just better! Never Ending 80s will have you dancing to your favourite tracks by INXS, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more!
This isn't a typical cover band, the talent of the band is something that is unmatched. The vocalists emulate the artists they perform perfectly, bringing a realistic and nostalgic scene of a nightclub in the '80s to life.
Come, spin around right round baby right round and have some fun with the energetic Never Ending 80s!
Tickets can be booked at
February 25, 5pm
The 7 Valleys are excited to bring you a night of hard rock, by the slice!
Headlining the event is The Dave Webb Project, hot off the release of their EP 'A Second to Surface'. They'll be supported by Sydney based hard rock band The Immigrants, and kicking off the evening with a sunset cover session will be local rockers Riff Cemetery.
As well as a full line up of music, we'll be serving Pizza by the slice with beer jug specials, a man vs pizza eating competition and lots more!
It's sure to be a ripper night. Can't wait to see you there.
February 25, 7:30pm
February 26, 5pm
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Watch as the sun sets on the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
March 3, 8:30pm
Get ready to go back to the future and get footloose with sydney's (and probably the world's) most radical 80s band.
In one night, you'll take the highway to the dangerzone, get the eye of the tiger and live on a prayer until the final countdown, with songs by Rick Astley, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Rick Springfield and so many more!
March 4 and 5. 10am
If you love wandering in beautiful gardens and being inspired with ideas for your own home garden, then the Hartley Valley Garden Festival is definitely for you!
The collective of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin and Gory'u Japanese Gardens are all established gardens located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow and under 2 hours from Sydney.
Come and enjoy cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens,beautiful water features, meadows filled with flowers, rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Autumn is an exceptionally beautiful time of the year in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement.
Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show and in various magazines.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering cakes, plants and artwork by Jennifer Edwards, metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, wine tasting by Darragh wines, the beautiful homewares of Bespoke On Main plus complimentary tea and coffee; Harp of Erin have a coffee van, lots of plants for sale and will feature the beautiful metal garden art of Scott Leonard and other local artisans.
Gory'u Japanese Gardens with their lovely lake and Japanese structures will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale. Horticulturist David Kennedy from Highfields Garden will be selling rare plants, with Hartley Progress Association facilitating a sausage sizzle with locally made jams and pickles for sale. Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience the spectacular Autumn gardens and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
Search Hartley Valley Garden Festival for more information. See you in the garden!
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12 Harp of Erin free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
10am - 4pm each day
March 8, 6:30pm
Come and put your trivia skills to the test! If you are looking for a nice dinner, The Kitchen will be open from 6pm. For bookings, call 63551089.
March 11, 7:00am
Lithgow Show Society SWAP MEET for 2023 will be held at The Lithgow Showground.
Gates open to the Public at 6am.
More Information to come.
March 18, 7:15pm
The Radiators are coming to the Lithgow Workies!! featuring Gary Johns. Tickets are $38 and are on sale now at Club Reception.
April 22, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
February to April
Are you a senior who struggles with technology? New phone for Christmas but not sure what else it can do? Need help with video calling? These topics and others will be available from February to April 2023 at your local library.
Telstra Tech Savvy Seniors classes are a great way to get basic technology knowledge in practical hands-on classes. Subjects include an introduction to smartphones and tablets, internet skills, emails, social media, and video calling. Bring your own device and learn how it operates. The library has some limited equipment to try if you do not have your own device.
The free classes will run at Lithgow, Portland, and Wallerawang Libraries from February until April 2023. Places are limited and bookings are essential. To book a place contact Lithgow Library on 63529100 or by email at Lithgow.library@lithgow.nsw.gov.au.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
February
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
