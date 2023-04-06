Kids trivia
April 18, 2:30pm
Put your knowledge to the test with a fun afternoon of trivia at the Lithgow Library.
Lego
April 17, 2:30pm
Head to the Lithgow Library for a fun afternoon of playing with lego!
How to make a pet rock
April 18, 2:30pm
Visit the Portland Library to learn how to create the best kind of pet! It doesn't need food or attention, but it is fun to make.
Let's make lava lamps!
April 19, 2:30pm
Hey kids!
Looking for something new and exciting to create in the holidays?
Come to the Lithgow Library on Wednesday the 19th of April at 2.30pm.
FREE but bookings are required so please contact the Lithgow Library on 63529100 to book your place!
Lego
April 19, 2:30pm
Head to the Wallerawang Library for a fun afternoon of playing with lego!
Nature Journal - Autumn School Holidays
April 20, 10:30am
Slow Down, Observe, Discover and See!
"The benefit of journaling is not limited to what you produce, .. rather , found in your experience and how you think along the way." (John Muir Laws, 2016)
You do not need to be "an artist" to nature journal. All you need is curiosity.
This session will explore Autumn using all our senses.
Come see, hear, smell, taste, touch and feel Autumn at Eskbank House Museum. Facilitator: Tracie McMahon Ages: 7 to 17 Maximum 8 participants
Bookings at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/557378192177
Paint by numbers
April 20, 10:30am
Bookings required, so please contact the Lithgow Library on 63529100 to book your place.
Movie afternoon with popcorn
April 20, 2:30pm
Have a relaxing afternoon at the Lithgow Library with delicious popcorn and a great movie. It's bound to bust that end of holiday boredom!
Hands on Clay
April 6-30
NICOLA COADY, ANNE EDWARDS, CHRIS BARKER-GALLOWAY, ROBIN GURR, ROBERT LINIGEN, BILL SAMUELS and GEOFF THOMAS
Gang Gang Gallery is thrilled to be hosting our third collection of ceramic works by a number of talented potters, pushing boundaries with function and form in this energetic and creative exhibition.
A Moment in Time Exhibition
April 1- May 28
Augustus Earle's (1793-1838) painting courtesy National Library captures the opportunity offered by the opening of the Central West of New South Wales.
The road to the west, the allure of western pastures, the opportunity offered by new land.'A Moment in Time' is an exhibition that captures the optimism of those early years of the Nineteenth Century before Queen Victoria came to the throne.
Curated by retired historian Kanimbla Valley resident Joan Kent, 'A Moment in Time' as it's name suggests, reflects on the moment of opportunity and of crisis that the initial crossing of the Blue Mountains by Europeans in 1813 represented.
An opportunity for colonists long starved of new pasture on the coastal plain, a crisis for the Wiradjuri Nation an invasion of their country that had been their homeland for twenty thousand years or longer.
Joan Kent's original curation of the exhibition and her publication of a book of the same name was the centre piece of the Hartley Community's offering commemorating the 1813 'crossing'.
Located at Corney's Garage, Hartley Historic Site; just off the Great Western Highway on the lineof Thomas Mitchells 1832 Road to Bathurst
Admission: Gold Coin Donation (accompanied children free)
Opening Hours: Saturday 1st April 2023 to Sunday 28th May - 10am - 1pm, 1.30pm - 4pm daily, closed Mondays
H art of Women at Gang Gang gallery
May 4-28
NATASHA DANILOFF, ANNIE JOSEPH, ALIKI YIORKAS, JANETHA LYON
Four exceptionally tallented ladies come together for an exhibition celebrating women and their art.
National Trust Heritage Festival Exhibition 2023 Shared Stories - Textiles of Lithgow
April 11-June 4
To celebrate the Shared Stories theme of this year's National Trust Heritage Festival, Eskbank House Museum has developed an exhibition of textile related collection objects including samplers and embroidery, underwear and handbags, blankets and quilts, tools and machinery.
The exhibition will feature the nationally significant Sutton/Leake Crazy Patchwork Quilt, handmade c.1893 by members of the Leake family in Pennsylvania, USA and brought to Australia by David Leake in 1924, for his daughter Emma Sutton (nee Leake) to celebrate the birth of her first child, Jean Hutchinson (nee Sutton), b.1921.
During the festival Eskbank House Museum will also explore the textile industry history of Lithgow by asking the community to come forward with shared stories, memorabilia and photographs not currently represented in the Museum collection.
April 15, 11:30am
Bring your picnic blanket and enjoy a lazy day on the lawn with local art, food and coffee at a historic site.
April 15, 8pm
Get ready to dance the night away with The Fabulous Shapelles!
The band work their way through decades from the 50's to 80's, playing all your favourite rock, soul, funk, and blues tunes!
So why not get a group together for a fun night out!
April 15, 8pm
The Hype Boys are Sydney-based Aussie rock musicians. An energetic Rock/ Pop/ Blues band that brings high energy and fires up a crowd.
April 16, 2pm
THE LOST KING-NEW RELEASE
THE LOST KING is a 2022 British comedy-drama film directed by Stephen Frears and written by Stephen Coogan and Jeff Pope, based on the 2013 book The King's Grave:
The search for Richard III by Philippa Langley and Michael Jones.
It is a dramatization of the story of Philippa Langley, the women who initiated the search to find King Richard III"s remains under a car park in Leicester, and her treatment by the University of Leicester in the claiming of credit for the discovery.
STARRING: SALLY HAWKINS, COOGAN. HARRY Lloyd
April 16, 10am-3pm
Join us for the 5th annual Country Cruisin' for Can Assist Bathurst car and bike show and shine to raise much needed funds to financially support local families battling cancer. Meeting at "Rockabilly Cafe" in George street Bathurst, departing at 10am for a cruise to "The Foundations" in historic Portland for a show and shine, raffle, and silent auction. Car entry is $20 and stickers can be purchased on the day. Pedestrian entry is by gold coin donation. 100% of money raised will go directly to Can Assist Bathurst! In memory of Ash James, Our brother, son, dad, uncle and mate
April 22, 10am-6pm
Youth Week is a week-long celebration held in early April each year that is organised by young people, for young people, in communities across the state.
Lithgow Youth Council holds this event annually, this time we have organised a full day of activities, show-casing the talent of Lithgow Youth and with the support of other community talent and services.
The event will take place at the Union theatre and activities will include:
April 22, 9am
The markets are a collaboration between the Association of Bell Clarence and Dargan (ABCD Inc)
and the Australian Makers Market Place, and have been supported by the NSW Government under
the Department of Regional NSW Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
ABCD Inc President, Kat Boehringer said the event will support local growers, makers and
entertainers, and increase connection in the local villages of Bell, Clarence and Dargan, which were
severely affected by the 2019 bushfires.
"The devastation of the 2019 fires rocked our small community, and our recovery was hampered by
the Covid pandemic. Events which bring our community together support not only our economic
recovery but also our social recovery," Ms Boehringer said.
"The event features stalls, food, music, activities for the kids, and preparedness information. It's a great way to have a fun day out with the family, celebrate the wonderful makers, growers and entertainers from the Lithgow and Blue Mountains regions, and support a fire-affected community in its recovery."
The Dargan Artisan, Growers and Makers Market will be held at the Monkey Creek Café and Pantry, 227 Chifley Rd, Dargan.
For more informationabout the markets visit www.abcdincmarkets.com.au
April 22, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
April 22, 7:30pm
Gallipoli- The classic film will be shown in conjunction with a producers talk by new Portland resident Su Armstrong who worked on the 1981 film starring Mel Gibson.
Su has had a career spanning decades of well known films and was a production manager on Gallipoli, which gave her a behind the scenes view of how the film came together.
The evening will start at 7pm, with a 15 minute Q&A before the film commences and is offered FREE of charge to the community ahead of ANZAC Day.
April 25
Lithgow- ANZAC Day occurs on Tuesday 25 th April 2023 and the Lithgow City R.S.L. Sub-Branch's Commemorations begin with the Dawn Service commencing at 6.00am, in Queen Elizabeth Park, with the main March and Service from 10.30am.
Those wishing to be involved in the main march are requested to assemble in Eskbank Street (next to the Lithgow Public School) from 9.45am, with the march moving off at 10.30am sharp.
The march will move down Eskbank St, to Main St and on to Queen Elizabeth Park, with the main commemoration service commencing at approximately 11.00am.
It is also requested that Main Street, be clear of all traffic to allow for the smooth and safe passage of those marchers and vehicles participating in the march.
Anyone wishing to attend the March with a Military Vehicle or any other enquiries, please contact the Honorary Secretary, Michael Cuthbert on 02 6351 2498 during office hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10.00am - 2.00pm, or via E-mail at: rslhouse@bigpond.com.
After the dawn service, the Workies will be hosting an ANZAC day gunfire breakfast.
There will also be Two up from 3pm-9pm in the showroom.
April 25, 2pm
HOPE AND GLORY-
The film begins 0n 3rd September 1939 the day Britain declared war on Germany.
It tells the story of the Ronan family ,Billy his sisters Sue and Dawn and his parents Grace and Clive, who live in a suburb of London.
Clive joins the army, leaving Grace alone to watch over the children.
She almost sends Billy and Susie away from London but pulls them back at the last second on the train platform, when she realizes she cannot bear to be apart from them.
Thus Billy stays in London for the first years of the war. Seen through the eyes 10-year old Billy, the (the fire works) provided by the Blitz (September1940 - May 1941) every night are as exciting as they are terrifying and the ruins they leave behind are a fascinating play playground for Billy and other boys his age, who are largely unsupervised.
April 29, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
May 5, 8pm
LITHGOW are you ready? It's time to get your DISCO on!
Bursting with high energy and ready to take to the stage at CLUB LITHGOW - LITHGOW CITY BOWLING CLUB for the very first time, DISCO REVOLUTION presents their show with 2 HUGE sets to reignite the flame for passionate disco and dance lovers of all ages.
Slip on your flares, slide into your platforms and rewind the clock as you take a step back in time to enjoy all the Disco Classics that have become anthems in their own right.
All your favourites from Tina Turner, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, Hot Chocolate, The Village People and many more to keep you on the dance floor.
Disco is back and you are invited to join us as we take you on a journey to the decade where this DISCO REVOLUTION started.
Wear your best DISCO outfits and bring your stamina to dance all night long!
Come and experience a night like no other and be a part of the DISCO REVOLUTION.
May 6, 7:30pm
Celebrate 50 years of KISS! Kisstory - the Australian KISS Tribute Show will be bringing their show to the Club. Tickets are only $15 and can be purchased at Club Reception now!!
May 20, 2pm
Hear Sandy Fullerton talk at Gang Gang Gallery Lithgow about her Textile, Embroidery and Design of costumes for movies and so much more. This promises to be a fascinating insight into a highly creative industry with so many parallels to 'Waste to Art'.
Light refreshments will be provided. Entry is via a $10 donation.
May 28, 7:30pm
A poetry slam is an open mic, art event in which poets perform spoken word poetry before a live audience. Everyone is welcome to have a slam.
Tickets $5 at the door. Located at the Old pottery.
June 17, 7:30pm
The Chisel Barnes show is heading to the Workies with Special Guest the Oz Rock Anthem.
Held in the Showroom.Tickets $27.00, Available online.
June 24, 3pm
We are excited to announce we are importing 'BURNING OF THE CLOCKS FESTIVAL ' for Winter Solstice JUNE 24th! all the way from Brighton -United Kingdom.
Burning the Clocks a fire and lantern festival , created by Same Sky has been a Brighton tradition for decades.
The festival will see lantern making workshops followed by a community lantern parade along Silcock St , a fantastic fire show during which a fire sculpture will be lite, live music plays as participants pass their lanterns through the fire to let go of all that no longer serves them.
Stay tuned for festival updates
July 22, 12pm
Celebrate Christmas in July at Megalong Creek Estate. Live music, great food and MCE wine!
Tickets are available online.
September 9, 7pm
Get ready to dance like you've never danced before! Bring your inner maniac and set it free at Bathurst Panthers, when the Never Ending 80s bring their party to town.
Pick up some hairspray, find your leg warmers and turn back the clock to a time where everything was just better! Never Ending 80s will have you dancing to your favourite tracks by INXS, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more!
This isn't a typical cover band, the talent of the band is something that is unmatched. The vocalists emulate the artists they perform perfectly, bringing a realistic and nostalgic scene of a nightclub in the '80s to life.
Come, spin around right round baby right round and have some fun with the energetic Never Ending 80s!
Tickets can be booked at
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
First Sunday of the Month
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
February to April
Are you a senior who struggles with technology? New phone for Christmas but not sure what else it can do? Need help with video calling? These topics and others will be available from February to April 2023 at your local library.
Telstra Tech Savvy Seniors classes are a great way to get basic technology knowledge in practical hands-on classes. Subjects include an introduction to smartphones and tablets, internet skills, emails, social media, and video calling. Bring your own device and learn how it operates. The library has some limited equipment to try if you do not have your own device.
The free classes will run at Lithgow, Portland, and Wallerawang Libraries from February until April 2023. Places are limited and bookings are essential. To book a place contact Lithgow Library on 63529100 or by email at Lithgow.library@lithgow.nsw.gov.au.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
February
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
