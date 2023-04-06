Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Looking for something to do? Here's what's happening around town

By Newsroom
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:07pm, first published April 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be plenty of School holiday activities held a the Library. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
There will be plenty of School holiday activities held a the Library. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

School Holidays sorted 

Kids trivia

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.