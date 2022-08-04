Your never-ending guide for what's on around the Lithgow region

August 5
7 Valleys want you to get your three best songs and your instrument ready for its open mic night this Friday. If you want to play, names on the board are at 7pm, but if you just want to enjoy some local entertainment, the music starts at 7:30pm. Open Mic night is the opportunity to showcase and support Lithgow's local talent!
August 6
If you missed the Peter and Josh Violin Duo concert, don't despair, a repeat performance will take place at the Notre Dame concert hall. Doors will open at 1:30pm. All are welcome.
August 6
Get ready for a night at the 7 valleys featuring the biggest hiphop, RnB, Bass and Club party out west. Music is from 9pm. Tickets available at EventBrite.
August 6 and 7
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini-markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
August 7, 2pm
Movie: One against the wind
In Second World War, the English Countess Mary Lindell (Judy Davis) and former Red Cross nurse in the First World War lives in France with her Son Maurice Lindell (Christien Anholt) and her Daughter Barbe Lindell (Kate Beckinsale). When she sees the Major James Leggat (Sam Neil) wounded and wandering in an occupied Paris, she does not hesitate to risk her life to save him from the Germans. This is the beginning of her support to the Allies (specially British and American soldiers) in France,helping them to escape to Spain. This true story has a Powerful performance of Judy Davis in the role guardian angel of many soldiers,saving many lives during the war. Starring: Judy Davis, Sam Neill.
July 9 - August 10
The 2022 Regional Waste 2 Art Exhibition being hosted this year by Lithgow City Council, will showcase artworks from 12 councils across the NetWaste Region.
An official opening will be held on July 9 at 10.30am at the Lithgow Union Theatre, 65 Bridge Street Lithgow. This will be followed by a Public Exhibition of submitted works from July 10 to August 7 at the Union Theatre.
Primary school workshops will be held on July 21 from 12.30-3pm and July 22 from 9.30am-12pm and 12.30 to 3pm.
A free full day Community Workshop will also be offered to community members on July 23 at the Union Theatre.
August 11 to September 22
We've been through a lot - fire, COVID, floods. This is a free ongoing class that will give you a chance to take some time out and work through some of the stress you've been through. You may find some joy in yoga, relaxation and the opportunity to socialise! The classes will be held of a Thursday at 10am at the Transformation hub. For bookings and enquiries contact Claire Havey on 0439 877 275.
August 14
August 19
Creep back to Lithgow after dark for the State Mine Museum Ghost Hunt with Paranormal Pete. The tour is fully interactive with the use of the latest Ghost hunting equipment.
Cost is $79.23, patrons must be 12 years and over. The tour runs from 7pm to 10.30pm. Patrons should bring a torch, water, wear warm clothes and sturdy footwear.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
Classes resume
Beehive classes will resume for Mid Term 2 on Tuesday, June 7. This term will only consist of four weeks and no fee will be charged.
Auction Bridge is played Tuesday at 9am. It is a friendly group and always welcomes new players, new to the game or old hands.
Dreaming of travelling to Europe? Italian, French and German classes are held Tuesday afternoons. A self help art group is Wednesdays, 10am-2pm, and would love to have new people join them. Thursday's art includes some theory and art tuition. You are welcome to attend both days and learn from each other.
UFO's is an informal craft group Tuesday afternoons where one can finish off those projects that have been in cupboards for ages. The term will also have special guest speakers and we look forward to welcoming you all.
August
With the Winter season drawing to an end, take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Calendar dates:
August 26
Australian singer/songwriter and ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Braithwaite is coming to Katoomba RSL on Friday, August 26. Doors open 7.30pm with a support act at 8pm and the main act at 9pm.
Tickets are $45+ booking fee. Available online https://bit.ly/krsldarylbraithwaite
September
After two years of lockdown Daffodils at Rydal will return in September with key events on the 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th from 10am-4pm.
Two big features of Daffodils at Rydal are the Sculpture in the Scrub and the Rydal Art Show.
The Sculpture in the Scrub has a $1000 prize donated by Energy Australia, a $250 People's Choice Award donated by the Rydal Village Association and the Rydal Art Show has a $250 donated by the Rydal Village Association.
With both these competitions anyone can enter and also have their entry up for sale.
This a great opportunity for local artists and sculpturers to display their work with not only the chance of prize money but also a chance to sell their work.
It is free entry for the sculptures but a 5 per cent commission to the Rydal Village Association applies to any sales. Entries must be in placed by September 6.
The Art Show will be on display in the Rydal Showground Hall. Entries need to be in by August 27. You can enter as many as you like. There is a $10 entry fee for the paintings.
The $10 entry fee takes you to all activities as well as entry to the historic buildings and with free parking at the Rydal showground there is a free hop on hop off bus to take you around the village.
Give Leann a ring on 0499 099 970 or Fiona on 0425 231 830 for more information.
The Rydal website; www.rydal.com.au has a flyer you can download as well as more information about Rydal.
September 24
The grand re-opening of Cullen Bullen Speedway will take place on September 24 at 4pm. There will be RSA Street Stockers, RSA Junior Sedans, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans, RSA Limited Sedans, RSA Parramatta Fender Benders, Microsprints, Vintage and Sprint Cars.
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
September 6 and 7
The Lithgow Cares Interagency Committee, a network of local services and organisations, has received funding to host a much-needed Lithgow Trauma Informed Recovery Conference from 6-7 September 2022.
The aim of the conference will be to equip rural and regional workers across community welfare, health and education with best practice trauma and disaster recovery strategies.
For more information about the Lithgow Trauma Informed Recovery Conference or to book your seat, please visit http://www.lcpinc.org/lithgowtraumainformedrecoveryconference
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
