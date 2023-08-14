January 25, 5-9:30pm
Come join us for some fun, food and music.
We also have a competition for a free bucket of beer!!
Bring in your own bucket the most creative will win a free bucket of beer on us!!
Featuring the amazing Chris Bettison to bring in those summer vibes.
Make sure you secure your table quick as we book up super fast!
January 25, 6pm
Come kickstart your Australia Day Celebrations this THURSDAY NIGHT at The Donnybrook!!
Les & Nae are dropping in playing us all some tunes from 8pm!
Grab some tucker from 6 - 9pm
See you all Thursday!!
Lithgow
January 26, 9am
The Official Ceremony will be hosted by the Mayor Maree Statham at Queen Elizabeth Park from 9:00 to 10:30am with a Citizenship Ceremony for new citizens, presentation of the NSW Local Citizenship Awards, and the Ambassador's Address.
Ceremony and Celebrations at Wallerawang Community and Sports Club
January 26, from 10:30am
The official ceremony will commence at 11am with awards and address from Mayor Maree Statham and Australia Day ambassador Bruno Efoti.
There will be entertainment including yabby races, jumping castle, market stalls and live music. Hollowpoint will be playing from 3pm.
Portland
January 26, 10am-3pm
There'll be loads of family friendly activities and entertainment happening, with the Mayor and Australia Day Ambassador hosting the official ceremony at 12.00 midday. Wolgan street will be closed from 9.00am to 4.00pm.
Portland Pool
January 26, 10am-6pm
Come on out and enjoy a fun day at Portland with the main events happening in Wolgan Street then head over to the pool (free entry) to cool off, grab a sausage sizzle (Gold coin donation) and kick back for the public holiday. DJ Kenny will be playing from 1pm -3pm
Special Cinema Session
January 26, 2pm
EUREKA STOCKADE - 1949 - Rated G
A combined UK-Australia production, Eureka Stockade is an account of the infamous gold miners' rebellion of 1854 in Ballarat, Victoria. On arrival in the gold fields, an Irish immigrant by the name of Peter Lalor (Chips Rafferty), and on learning of the appalling treatment and squalid conditions in which the miners work and live, becomes their spokesperson and, well, the rest is history. At the time, Eureka Stockade was the most expensive film produced in Australia, at a cost of 200,000 pounds.
Produced by: Michael Balcon
Directed by: Harry Watt
Starring: Chips Rafferty, Peter Finch, Jane Barrett, Jack Lambert, Gordon Jackson
Club Lithgow
January 26, from 10am
Don't have any plans for Australia Day yet?Why not come to Club Lithgow! We have plenty on for the whole family to enjoy from 10am, throughout the day and into the night. There will be a BBQ, barefoot bowls, Aussie trivia, thong tossing, live music and so much more!
The Workies
January 26, 4pm
Enjoy a relaxing Australia Day afternoon in the Southern gardens with a beverage, good company and Kell and Brendon to keep you entertained.
Portland RSL
Come down to the Portland RSL on Australia Day for our Friday night raffles. Win a meat tray, have a drink with friends. $2500 Jackpot will go off if not claimed during the raffle.
We will be selling meat pies, with the option of peas, mash potato and gravy during and after the raffles. Plus our normal Pizzas and toasties.
The Coronation Hotel Portland
Australia Day @ The Coro from 12pm
$20 Buffet Lunch, Thong Throwing Championship, Yabby Races(subject to availability). JOKER Draw 6pm $1600 jackpot, plus raffles prizes
PLUS- What's Your Plan B SWAG Draw
Lithgow Golf Club
Celebrate Australia Day with a 2 Person Ambrose event, indulge in a $20 Roast Lamb special, and don't miss out on our mouth watering Aussie pavlova. Plus, join our Friday night raffle with a chance to win, including a free kids raffle! Putt for cash jackpot is currently at $438. See you on the greens!
Rydal Pub
Make sure you get to Rydal for Australia Day on Friday 26th Jan! We've got loads planned, including Chook auction & races, with prizes to be won, Special BBQ and Aussie Day menu for lunch & dinner and of course LIVE music by Whiskey Serenade starting from 2pm, as well as the Meat Raffle (drawn at 7pm) and loads more! We are also very pleased to announce that proceeds from the day will be donated to TIACS who provide free call/text mental health counselling for truckies, tradies, rural, blue collar workers Australia wide - a charity we feel is very close to us all at Rydal! See you on the 26th!
Survival day event at Katoomba
January 26, 11am-3pm
A survival day event will be held Bureau Park, Katoomba. There will be food trucks, snow cones, information stalls, a petting zoo, indigenous dance performances and amusement rides.
January 26, 6pm-8pm
Join the Funky Horns at Queen Elizabeth Park for a relaxing evening of music. Bring your favourite treats and a picnic blanket and enjoy the warm Summer evening air.
January 27, from 12pm
Savour a day filled with superb tunes as Lavender Wine, joined by skilled musicians, Kaitlyn Trounce on piano, Taylah Harrington on the flute, and Josh Robert on guitar, deliver their debut BAND performance at Collits Inn on Saturday, January 27th!
Our kitchen and bar will be open, ensuring a fantastic day out. Gather your mates and secure your spot for a great day out! No reservations are needed for this FREE event.
January 27, 4pm - 9pm
The Forged by Fire Festival held at the Foundations in Portland will explore the complex relationship with fire and how people work with it. It will be an opportunity for the community to share their stories and experiences with fire and what they have learned from them.
The event will highlight the incredible ways to work with fire through performances, food stalls, artworks, projections, and lots of other creations made through the mastery of fire.
There will be displays, workshops and activities that share how to manage our landscapes and homes to live with fire. Fun art activities are also planned for children to do while learning about fire.
January 27, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
January 28, 2pm
ARTSundaySPECIAL - KNOWING THE SCORE - 2022 - rated PG
Today's ARTSundaySPECIAL - final Sunday in every month - documentary feature
A story of challenge, preconceived notions, unconscious (gender) bias - and making beautiful music... Having overcome adversity to break gender barriers, Simone Young became the first female conductor at the Vienna State Opera, in 1993. Beyond breaking glass ceilings and succeeding in a previously male-dominated profession, she has made a name for herself conducting at some of the most notable opera houses in Europe and the United States. Besides being an operatic conductor, Young has also made it as a symphonic conductor, conducting a diverse range of composers' music from the classical era through to the Twentieth Century, showcasing her versatility.
Executive Producer: Cate Blanchett
Produced by: Margie Bryant
Directed by: Janine Hosking
January 28, 3pm
Head to the Lithgow Workies to enjoy a relaxing afternoon for their Sunday Sessions in the Southern Gardens. Featuring live music from Rory Ellis & Christian Marsh.
January 28, 8pm
Soak up the Sunday summer heat with a beverage and some music at Club Lithgow. Is there a better way to spend the last of the weekend than with some friends and the talented Natasha Duarte? We think not.
January 28, 3pm-7pm
Head to Portland for an afternoon of live Music when Kinetik have a jam for Steve's birthday. Bring your Musical Instruments and sing with us. Everyone is welcome. There will also be meat tray raffles at the Club.
February 3, 6am-6pm
Horse events, cattle, sheep, yard dog competition, show dogs, art and photography, cookery and preserves, horticulture, fruit and vegetables, needlework, school work, and wool.Lots of stalls, woodchop and Lithgow Living History as well as Live Reptile display. Bar and Kiosk open all day as well as delicious home cooked meals in the dining room. Presentation of the 2024 Rydal Show Young Woman Ambassador at 3:30pm.
February 3, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
February 15, 10am-2pm
Head to the Cook Street Plaza for Ochre's ribbon week event.
OCHRE RIBBON WEEK is held on 12th-19th February 2024.
Ochre Ribbon Week is an Aboriginal-led advocacy campaign running each year between the 12 and 19th February which aims to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of family violence on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
February 10, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
February 17, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
February 18, 3pm
Head to the Lithgow Workies to enjoy a relaxing afternoon for their Sunday Sessions in the Southern Gardens. Featuring live music Mick Jones.
March 1, 6:30pm
For over four decades, the Portland Art Purchase Society has been running the Annual Portland Art Exhibition on the first weekend in March in the historic Crystal Theatre in Portland NSW.
Opening night will include announcement of prize category winners and a fun filled evening for all that attend.
March 2, 7pm
Darren Coggan & Damien Leith are bringing their two man show to the Workies. Enjoy your favourite songs from the men that make up half of the Beatles. Tickets are $45 and are available from Club reception.
March 15-17
Admission Prices
Adult over 16 years old - $15.00
Child 5 to 16 years - $5.00
Children under 5 are free
Concession - $10.00 (Proof of a valid Concession card is required)
Two day Family Pass $50.00- Family Pass includes Two Adults and Two Children
June 23, 2pm
What happens when a comedian and an Opera singers worlds collide? An afternoon of entertainment at the Workies! Dave Hobson and Colin Lane star in a show that's sure to make you laugh. Tickets are $55 and are available at club reception.
Gang Gang Farmers Market
Thursdays, 3pm
Gang Gang Farmers Market is coming together well with committed stalls, including:
We hope to see you come and get your locally grown fresh produce on Thursdays at the Gang Gang Gallery, in the outside area beside the gallery.
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
Capertee Makers Market
First Sunday of the Month (On Winter break, will return in Spring)
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
Mondays, 6:30pm
Looking for something to do tonight?!?
Why not bring your family and friends down to the Bowlo for our Monday Night Surf, Turf and Beer of the month special in Bistro 1919 and stay for some fun and laughs with Trivia from 6:30pm!
Mondays, Register before 6:30pm
Come along to the Workies to put your knowledge to the test! Starting from February 5. It's free to register, so bring your clever people with you and have a good night.
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Boyd McMillian- Artist at Gang Gang Gallery
On display until March 17
Boyd McMillan makes artworks in drawing, painting and sculpture with a focus on the landscape and its elements. The work is often the result or the development of drawing on site and it may grow from ink drawing to acrylic on canvas or to metal and acrylic sculpture.
How the bush responds to change has been a major theme. As a participant in the Lara and Black Wednesday fires he became aware of the profound influence of fire on Australia. Witnessing and recording the response to environmental changes is a constant renewal. His training as a landscape architect added a different perspective and point of view to this conversation.
Lithgow City Council art collection
An exhibition showcasing a selection from Lithgow City Council's art collection will be open to the public to enjoy for free at the Seven Valleys Visitors Information Centre gallery from Saturday 1 July 2023.
The exhibition reveals some hidden gems from Council's art and ceramics collection, acquired or donated to Council over the past 50 years.
While some prominent local artist's names and signature styles may be familiar to local historians and art lovers, including John Barnes, Walter Brunner, Robert Cunningham, Stanley Ballard, Helen Hudson, Margaret Hunt, Maria Finnegan and Rick Slaven, others are less well known, but equally compelling.
The gallery is located downstairs at the Seven Valleys Tourist Information Centre, 1137 Great Western Highway Lithgow, and is open during regular opening hours, 9.00am - 5.00pm, 7 days a week.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
September-November
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
