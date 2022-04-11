newsletters, editors-pick-list,

April 18, 2pm Movie: The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (PG) 1969 The story is about a liberated young school teacher at an Edinburgh girls' school in the period between the two world wars, instructs her girls on the ways of life. Ignoring the more mundane subjects, she teaches them of love, politics and art . Her affairs with two male teachers become known and she finds herself fighting to keep her job. She believes that she can always count on the one hundred percent support of her favourite pupils. Starring Maggie Smith, Gordon Jackson, Robert Stephens. April 24, 2pm Movie: Dark Blue World In 1950, during the cold war , Frantisek (Franta) Slama (Ondrej Vetchy) Is incarcerated in Czechoslovakia, because of his prior service in the RAF. His recollections of the war begin in 1939, just days prior to the German invasion of Czechoslovakia. After the invasion , the Czechoslovak Army is disbanded and its Air Force has to surrender its aircraft. However Franta and his young friend Karel among others , refuse to submit to there occupiers and flee to the United Kingdom. Starring Ondrej Vetchy, Krystof Hadek, Tara Fitzgerald, Oldrich Kaiser, Charles Dance. Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba. Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world". We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation. Website: https://www.girlguides-nswactnt.org.au/ From February 22 Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is launching on February 22 in the Blue Mountains, offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique. The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene. Guests are invited to relax on the rooftop picnic rug and custom wooden seating to take in the incredible views while enjoying a Beyond Skyway Signature Mocktail or a toasty mug of hot chocolate when the weather turns cooler. It's the ideal experience for people celebrating a special occasion, outdoor enthusiasts, aspirational travel seekers, and those searching for that perfect Instagrammable moment. Safety is the top priority at Scenic World, guests are fitted with full-body harnesses before heading out, and with a strict height safety system in place, guests can explore the rooftop with confidence. For the more adventurous, hanging their feet over the edge is an option, or leaning out and seeing all the way to the valley floor is another way to get the heart racing. Others will enjoy a more relaxed experience that comes with such a strong connection to the surrounding landscape. Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening. Bookings open 22 February, and first sessions open to the public on March 4. Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey. From March 28 Lithgow library will host an exhibition of World War II posters during April. The historic posters belong to Michael Bowden. They will be on display from March 28. Michael is a collector of memorabilia such as these six framed posters which relate to songs that were popular during WWII. The historic posters depict a love story. Michael is hoping that the exhibition will convey that, 'love is worth fighting for' and suggests you might like to download some WWII songs for a 'bit of reminiscing' while enjoying the exhibition. Some of the songs worth listening to are those sung by some of the popular singers of the time such as Vera Lynn and Betty Jane Rhodes ; You started something (1941), There's a boy coming home on leave (1942), The fleets in (1941), Silver wings in the moonlight (1941), and This is worth fighting for (1942). This exhibition is free and will be held in conjunction with the Lithgow Library's regular ANZAC Day displays. For more information contact the library on 6352 9100. Light up the Night April 8-30 As the sun dips below the horizon, Scenic World will be switching on the lights - all 50,000 of them to create a sparkling, illuminous experience across the site. For the first time ever, you can visit Scenic World in the evening to experience Light Up The Night from the April 8 to April 30. Light Up The Night sessions are from 5pm-7.30pm (arrival time) and the site stays open until 9:30pm. Tickets are $39.90 per adult and $29 per child (3-15 years). Children under 3 are free. Use your NSW Dine and Discover pass for $25 off or your Parents NSW Voucher. Vouchers can be used separately, or multiple vouchers can be used in the one transaction up to a total of $250. For more info on Light Up The Night or to book, go to: www.scenicworld.com.au/light-up-the-night As the weather begins to cool and the autumn colours appear on the trees, Bathurst has much to offer Sydney families who want to escape the city for Easter. Matt Moran's newly renovated The Rockley Pub serves up delicious classics the whole family will enjoy in the historic hamlet of Rockley. Children will be captivated on a night tour exploring the historic Scottish baronial mansion Abercrombie House and its gardens by torchlight with milk and cookies to finish. Forage for exotic wild mushrooms in the forests near Oberon with an expert guide on a 4WD tour. Capture the Instagram-worthy Begonia House in full bloom at the historic Machattie Park. With the incredible line-up of events, the Tourism Manager for Bathurst Region Tourism, Dan Cove encourages families not to hesitate in booking their Easter getaways. April 12 and 13 Lithgow City Council Library service has announced a packed program of events for the upcoming school holidays. The program of activities includes movie screenings, Lego and engineering challenges, craft sessions, opportunities to learn how to sew, knit or crochet, make a paper airplane and do some clay modelling. Even an all-ages trivia event (with prizes). Children under 5 may require adult assistance with some of the activities, and a light afternoon refreshment will be provided to all participants. Unfortunately, the library cannot cater for food allergies at this time. The little kids are not forgotten with pre-school storytime at the Lithgow Library on Wednesday morning as well as an Easter event at all branches with a special guest, the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny will visit Wallerawang Library on Tuesday, April 12 at 10.30am, Portland Library on Tuesday, April 12 at 11.30am and Lithgow Library Wednesday, April 13 at 10.30am. Come along and join in for fun stories, singing, dancing and rhymes, followed by a craft activity and a special chocolaty gift from the bunny. Check out the library webpage at http://library.lithgow.com/ to view the full program, or contact the libraries for more information. All activities are FREE and no bookings are required. Lithgow 6352 9100, Portland 6352 9121 and Wallerawang 6352 9122. April 18 Easter is a special time of the year and you can enjoy this with a free day of fun activities, crafts, music, barbecue lunch, give-aways and lots more. Come to Portland's Saville Park beside the swimming pool on Easter Monday from 11am to 2pm or if raining head to The Foundations. If you would like to learn about/think on the events of the first Easter you are invited to join in The Way of the Cross Walk though Portland on Good Friday, April 15. Be at the skate park, lower Lime Street at 10.30am. This is live-streamed so you can watch it later as well on: https://www.facebook.com/Easter-in-Portland-104252795048654 For any enquiries contact Miriam on 6355 4104 or Ralph on 0407 164 677. April 30 On Saturday April 30 Lithgow's Union Theatre will ring with the soaring music of the world's best loved opera arias, delivered by some of Australia's finest opera singers. Over the course of the "Opera Gala at the Union" evening, the quartet of soprano, mezzosoprano, tenor, and baritone will perform, both solo and as an ensemble, a programme of opera's most memorable arias. Although they have starred separately in some of the world's premier opera venues, this is the first time the quartet will share the same stage. The calibre of the talented line up is a tribute to Lithgow City Council's initiative to create a special cultural extravaganza as one of the first professional events at the recently restored 110-year old iconic Union Theatre. The performers: Mezzo-soprano. Deborah Humble gained a master's degree in music research in Melbourne, followed by further study in London and Paris, before being appointed principal artist at Opera Australia. Soprano. Julie Lea Goodwin is a leading Australian soprano. She starred in La Boheme opera on Sydney harbour, and she reopened opera at the Sydney Opera House post covid lockdowns, triumphing in the title role in Opera Australia's The Merry Widow. Tenor. Matthew Reardon is a principal artist with Opera Australia, with whom he starred in the recent national tour of Carmen. Baritone. Simon Lobelson has established himself as one of the most versatile baritones of his generation. Having graduated from the Royal College of Music, he has performed extensively as a soloist in Australia, the Middle East, Asia, the UK, and Europe. Accompanist. Sharolyn Kimmorley AM, artistic manager, and artist advisor for the Dame Nellie Melba Opera Trust, is regarded as one of Australia's finest vocal coaches and accompanists. Tickets - $50 or $35 concession - for this unique evening of song are available from https://events.humanitix.com/opera-gala-at-the-union-theatre March, April, May There isn't a better time to explore cool climate plants in this spectacular heritage listed location, offering plenty of events for kids and adults to enjoy this season. Witness the beautiful Garden surrounds with calming Japanese inspired Nature Therapy Walks every month across autumn to help slow down and reconnect with the world. Stargazing at The Garden is unmissable experience suited for the eager astronomers and curious wanders. There are also two plant loving events on for the little ones; Seedlings Nature School and Magical Rainforest in a Jar workshop. The Sydney Bach Society performance tour will kick off on April, 8. Calendar dates: In your own backyard Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell. Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.

