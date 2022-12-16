February 3, 7:30pm
Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce for one night only with a brand-new killer show.
The 2-hour production is a visual feast, choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals.
Our hand-picked selection of dreamy guys will have the ladies up from their chairs, screaming for more, night after night! With a totally interactive production, The Secret Fantasies Tour is the perfect night out with the girls!
Our fellas come from various backgrounds from Tradies, Cops, Farmers and even Fireman to tour Australia and entertain the ladies!
February 3, 11pm
Let There Be Rock at Club Lithgow!
'The High Voltage Rock n Roll Show' is bringing you the best of the Bon Scott era of ACDC and OZ PUB ROCK!
High Voltage Rock n Roll's specialty is igniting a crowd and turning a gathering into a party. Paying tribute to one of Australia's biggest ever bands and in particular to the AC/DC front man with no parallel - Bon Scott and other icons of Oz Rock! We are talking Angels, Inxs, Cold Chisel, Choirboys, Screaming Jets, Rose Tattoo, Dragon and Many MORE!
Yours ear will be ringing, your feet will be moving and you will leave this show pondering your own dirty deeds and highway to hell as you also enjoy Bon Scott biggest songs from Shot Down in Flames, Highway to Hell, Dirty Deeds Done Dirty Cheap, Let There Be Rock, T.N.T. , Whole Lotta Rosie and It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock and Roll) and more.
February 4, 8:30am
"The Biggest Little Show in the West" is celebrating 100 shows.
The Rydal & District A, H & P Society would like to invite everyone to the 100th annual Rydal show.
There will be lots to see, including art and photography, schoolwork, needlework, and handicrafts, cooking, horticulture, fruit and vegetables and wool.
Members of Lithgow Living History and Live Reptile Displays will be there, as well as some stalls selling all sorts of goodies and George with a couple of rides for the kids.
We will be having an antique tractor display, ex-military vehicle display as well as a shearing exhibition.
We have invited our previous showgirls dating back to 1965 when we first entered the Land Sydney Royal Showgirl competition.
Also on show will be dogs of all kinds, cattle, sheep, and horses which will range in size from miniatures to heavy horses. For our under 12 riders that can't compete in the main ring we will have the Topsy Turvey ring for them to try their luck and hone their skills.
The Yard Dogs and woodchoppers will also be on display and always prove to be very popular to watch.
There will be a Guess the Weight of the Bull competition as well as the lamb auction which will begin at 1:30pm.
There will be lots of food available. The dining room will be open with our usual sit down hot meals and delicious homemade cakes and slices available.
The kiosk will be open with an all-day BBQ and the bar will be open.
We will be finishing off the show with some music by the very talented Casey McFarlane.
The Office will be open on Thursday 2nd February from 4pm till 8pm for entries. The office will open on Friday 3rd from 7am to 10am to take entries. All entries need to be in by 10 am on Friday morning.
Entries can be left at Portland Chemist or Seven Valleys Visitors Information Centre (Lithgow info Centre) until 4pm on Thursday. Entries can also be emailed or phoned in until 8pm on Thursday.
Entry to the showground on Saturday is $10 per adult and $5 per child under 16. A family of 2 adults and 2 children will set you back $20 and pensioners will get in for $5.
We are looking forward to a great show so please keep an eye on our facebook page and we hope to see you all at the show.
Gates will be open from 6am with the action to start around 8:30am.
February 4, 5:30pm
Lithgow PCYC looks forward to welcoming you to our charity art auction with a difference. A wonderful array of artists, celebrities, musicians and local personalities have created a wide range of artworks for our auction - many utilising a skateboard deck as a canvas.
These wonderful pieces will all be auctioned on the evening and each ticket holder will receive a wine, beer or soft drink on arrival as well as a selection of finger foods.
We are thrilled to invite you along to purchase a piece of art and support the preeminent youth charity in the Lithgow area.Art available for viewing from 5:30pm and the auction will commence at 6pm.
February 4, 8:30pm
Every karaoke king or queen needs a crown. Get to Club Lithgow and enjoy a great night out with friends.
Hosted by Isabella.
4u2 sing Karaoke promotes love and support no matter who you are and where your from. Our host makes sure you know the night is yours to be the star you truly are.
February 5
Get searching! Only 10 Nutella gift boxes will be hidden in some of Lithgow's most iconic landmarks! Lucky Nutella fans who find a box will be able to whip up their own Nutella-inspired recipe.
February 5, 2PM
MAID in MANHATTAN
Marisa Ventura is a single Mother born and bred in the boroughs of New York City, who works as a maid in a first class Manhatten hotel. By a twist of fate and mistaken identity,
Marisa meets Christopher Marshall, a handsome heir to a political dynasty, who believes that she is a guest at the hotel. Fate steps in and throws the unlikely pair together for one night.
When Marisa's true identity is revealed' the two find they are two worlds apart, even though the distance separating them is just a subway ride between Manhattan and the Bronx.
STARS
Lithgow Valley Cinema is located at 16 Main Street.
February 11, 7:30 PM
Winners of the Lithgow Talent quest, Hollowpoint will be taking their show to Oberon RSL. They will be playing classics that you know and love. This up and coming group of talented musicians are not to be missed.
February 11, 2:45 PM
*Departing from Bathurst Station
Enjoy the sights and sounds with LVR aboard our vintage diesel train for a dinner trip to the picturesque villages of Tarana or Rydal
Tarana
Once you arrive at Tarana, have pre-dinner drinks at the Tarana Hotel then cross the road to Mumma Snow's for a delicious home cooked dinner. Soak up the great country atmosphere. Later in the evening we will make our way back to Bathurst aboard the Bathurst Bullet, arriving at around 9:35pm.
Rydal
Take a stroll and enjoy this lovely village then arrive at the Alexandra Hotel for dinner and soak up the atmosphere this pub has to offer. On our return we will board the Bathurst Bullet and arrive at around 9:35pm.
Tickets Price
$88 Per person (includes LVR Train, Return trip on the Bullet and Dinner)
February 11, 6pm
We have a very romantic 6 course dinner for valentines day!
Come and spoil the one you love!
As they say, the stomach is the way to the heart/
Tickets are available now or get them in store!
February 11, Lunch and Dinner
How are you celebrating this Valentine's Day?
Bring your other half to the Club where you can buy one main Bistro meal and get your friend's meal free, of equal or lesser value!
To book your table, please phone our friendly staff on (02) 6351 3375
February 5, 2PM
TICKET TO PARADISE
David and Georgia two divorced parents who can't stand each other, head to Bali after there daughter Lily announces her plans to marry a local islander she just met while on holiday.
They decide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the wedding., believing that doing so will keep Lilly from making a dreadful mistake similar to their own.
STARS
Lithgow Valley Cinema is located at 16 Main Street.
Bogan Bingo
February 18, 7:30pm
Head to the workies for an 18+ night of 'bingo with balls.'
It will be an evening of fun for a good cause, with proceeds being donated to the Heart Foundation.
"We are 2 Teams doing the Sydney Coastrek 30km Walk, to raise funds for the Heart Foundation in March," Kellie and her team said.
"We thought Lithgow could use a Great Nite Out & help us raise some funds for this amazing charity along the way. Any additional funds raised over our target on the night, will be going to Rural Aid for Flood Relief!"
So get on board & book a table - Tickets are on sale now for $25 and are available for purchase at club reception.
Be Quick though, we know these are going to go Super Quick!
February 18, 5pm
It's Back! Fill your earns with these NUM NUMS!
3 acts, 9 hours, 9 artists. Cheap
Act 1 $10
Act 2 $10
Act 3 $10
Grab a $10 ticket to one 'act' if you're only into a particular sound
OR
$25 to experience the full flavour palette that is all 3 ACTS
Ticket link https://www.peterbfrancis.com/s/shop
February 18, 8:30pm
Head to Club Lithgow for an evening of your favourite hits by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, brought to you by Californication.
February 25, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
February, 25, 7:30pm for an 8pm start
Get ready to dance like you've never danced before! Bring your inner maniac and set it free at Bathurst Panthers, when the Never Ending 80s bring their party to town.
Pick up some hairspray, find your leg warmers and turn back the clock to a time where everything was just better! Never Ending 80s will have you dancing to your favourite tracks by INXS, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more!
This isn't a typical cover band, the talent of the band is something that is unmatched. The vocalists emulate the artists they perform perfectly, bringing a realistic and nostalgic scene of a nightclub in the '80s to life.
Come, spin around right round baby right round and have some fun with the energetic Never Ending 80s!
Tickets can be booked at
February 25, 5pm
The 7 Valleys are excited to bring you a night of hard rock, by the slice!
Headlining the event is The Dave Webb Project, hot off the release of their EP 'A Second to Surface'. They'll be supported by Sydney based hard rock band The Immigrants, and kicking off the evening with a sunset cover session will be local rockers Riff Cemetery.
As well as a full line up of music, we'll be serving Pizza by the slice with beer jug specials, a man vs pizza eating competition and lots more!
It's sure to be a ripper night. Can't wait to see you there.
February 25, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
February 26, 5pm
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Watch as the sun sets on the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
March 3, 8:30pm
Get ready to go back to the future and get footloose with sydney's (and probably the world's) most radical 80s band.
In one night, you'll take the highway to the dangerzone, get the eye of the tiger and live on a prayer until the final countdown, with songs by Rick Astley, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Rick Springfield and so many more!
March 11, 7:00am
Lithgow Show Society SWAP MEET for 2023 will be held at The Lithgow Showground.
Gates open to the Public at 6am.
More Information to come.
March 18, 7:15pm
The Radiators are coming to the Lithgow Workies!! featuring Gary Johns. Tickets are $38 and are on sale now at Club Reception.
April 22, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
February to April
Are you a senior who struggles with technology? New phone for Christmas but not sure what else it can do? Need help with video calling? These topics and others will be available from February to April 2023 at your local library.
Telstra Tech Savvy Seniors classes are a great way to get basic technology knowledge in practical hands-on classes. Subjects include an introduction to smartphones and tablets, internet skills, emails, social media, and video calling. Bring your own device and learn how it operates. The library has some limited equipment to try if you do not have your own device.
The free classes will run at Lithgow, Portland, and Wallerawang Libraries from February until April 2023. Places are limited and bookings are essential. To book a place contact Lithgow Library on 63529100 or by email at Lithgow.library@lithgow.nsw.gov.au.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Sunday
Craving a good Sunday roast, but not wanting to cook it? Head to the Coronation Hotel in Portland for a delicious Leg of Lamb or Roast Chicken with all the trimmings.
Call 0460971163 to book your easy Sunday lunch.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
February
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
