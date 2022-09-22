September 23
You are in for a treat at the 7 Valleys this Friday, with Kel and Brendon Coleman playing acoustic pub rock covers from the '70s onwards. Free entry, with the performance beginning at 8:30pm.
September 25
Craving a good Sunday roast, but not wanting to cook it? Head to the Coronation Hotel in Portland for a delicious Leg of Lamb or Roast Chicken with all the trimmings.
Call 0460971163 to book your easy Sunday lunch.
September 25, 2pm
Movie: A tale of two cities.
Sydney Carton, an alcoholic English Lawyer, discovers that Charles Darnay, a man he once defended, is a French aristocrat trying to escape the French Revolution. While he envies the man over the love of a women , Lucie Manette, his conscience is pricked and he resolves to help him escape the guillotine.
STARRING: DIRK BOGARDE, DOROTHY TUTIN, PAUL GUERS AND MARIA VERSINI
September 7-November 9, 6pm
Every Wednesday, Club Lithgow host a star sarch for talented locals to enter. There is $12,000 worth of prizes to win.
The club is now taking entries for HEATS 5 & 6 / Wednesday Sept 21st & 28th. TEXT details ASAP, as there are limited spots ... All ages, any talent & all artists must perform two acts each.
ENTRY Applications are to be texted to - 0422 984 618
September 8-30
Lithgow Library is thrilled to be hosting an exhibit of works from the Lithgow Area Women's Shed from 8 to 30 September 2022.
The Lithgow Area Women's Shed (LAWS) is a local group set up in an inclusive space that helps develop skills with tools for women of all ages and abilities. The "Shed" is located at the Lithgow Greyhound Track. The current members extend a big shout out to anybody who would like to come along and join the group. Membership is $30 a year.
Members can make their own projects or join in an instructor-led project. The "Shed" offers a social network, and a chat and a cuppa are always on offer. The "Shed" often has workshops with guest instructors on various topics.
The "Shed" is always keen to help with community projects. One such project was the making of the Pygmy Possum breeding tubes which were in high demand after the bushfires.
Why not drop into the Lithgow Library, check out the display, find more information on LAWS or other community groups or just enjoy the library space.
Other community groups and artists are invited to contact the library to organize displays of their works. For more information contact the Lithgow Library on 6352 9100.
September 24
Lithgow Council are excited to announce the opening of the 50m outdoor pool, on Saturday the 24 September 2022, to coincide with the September School holidays.
As the summer season approaches, we are opening early, just in time for the September School holidays. The 50m Olympic pool and the Hydro play pools will be open from Saturday 24 September at 8am.
The centre provides specialised programs such as Aqua Aerobics, and Learn to Swim for all ages and abilities, leading up to squad level to transition to Lithgow Swimming Club levels. The summer months are the perfect time to participate in all the activities the Centre has to offer!
For all Aquatic Centre operating hours, fees and charges, please see Councils website for information https://www.aquatic-centre.lithgow.com/ , we also have our Facebook site available for updates on operations, special events and bookings.
September 24- October 1
Lithgow City Council invites all local young people to two weeks of new adventures occurring over the course of the spring school holiday break.
If you are from 12 to 25 years old, Lithgow City Council has organised a range of diverse activities during the spring school holidays, from September 24 to October 9. Join us for any or all our activities by using the QR codes in the Events on Council website found at https://council.lithgow.com/.
Events held during the spring school holidays will include:
September 26 and 30
The Gang Gang gallery are hosting two days of creative fun for children next school holidays. Activities include: 'Tea with a Pangolin', 'As tall as a tree', 'From rags to roar' and 'wave canvas art'. Bookings are essential due to limited places. You can book by contacting Elaine on 0400 489 129 or email elaine@funtimeart.com.au
Bookings close 19th September. $100 creative kids vouchers are accepted.
September 27 and October 4
Little Wings' Kids Bingo is back at Club Lithgow these School Holidays!
Kids Bingo is a great School Holiday activity where everyone always has lots of fun. It costs $6 per child (includes book of 10 games, texta, lucky door ticket and lollies) and all profits go to the Little Wings Charity. From 10.30am - 12.30pm.
September 24
The grand re-opening of Cullen Bullen Speedway will take place on September 24 at 4pm. There will be RSA Street Stockers, RSA Junior Sedans, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans, RSA Limited Sedans, RSA Parramatta Fender Benders, Microsprints, Vintage and Sprint Cars.
September 25
The farmers markets are held on the fourth Sunday of each month and feature a vast range of wines, spirits and local produce from the Tarana valley.
October 1
The Born To Run Festival returns in 2022 giving both residents of the Central West and visitors to the region another trail running event to add to their running calendar.
Race Day is the Saturday of the October Long Weekend - 1 st October, and there are three races on offer: 2k Kids Race (12 and under); 5k Trails and 10k Trails.
The three races are unique in themselves in that they are all held on the trails inside The Foundations - the old historic Portland Cement Works Site.
The course offers stunning views of The Millpond, Twin Lakes and Limestone Lake over a mixture of single trails and vehicular access tracks.
Event Race Director and ANT Fitness owner, Andrew Neville is excited for what the running festival can mean to Portland,
"To be able to offer a trail event like this, right in the middle of town, through a historic location like The Foundations, that is steeped not only in history but beautiful landscape is a major drawcard.
Already we are seeing entries coming in from runners outside the Portland area, and it's my vision that the Born To Run Festival can be a major attraction to bring runners from across the country to our beautiful country town".
Entries are open and this year are limited to a total of 200 runners across all three events so Mr Neville encourages runners to be quick to get their spot on the start line.
"Being held on the Long Weekend provides an opportunity for a weekend away in the Central West. The races are starting late on Saturday morning from 10:30, to make travel that little bit easier too.
After the races, we encourage runners and spectators to stay around for the popular Twilight Markets that operate from 4pm in The Foundations grounds. It's going to be a great Long Weekend in Portland".
For more information, runners can visit the website:
www.borntorunfestival.com.au or enter directly
October 7
Art workshop facilitated by teacher artist Patricia Abela. Learn how to make a concertina botanical artwork using ink. This course is for young adults aged 15-25 who reside in Lithgow.
Located at Maldhan Ngurr Ngurra, Lithgow Transformation Hub from 10am to 3pm. Cost: $50
All art materials provided.
Artwork will be put on exhibition for two weeks at the Lithgow Transformation Hub.
To make a booking contact info@patriciaabela.com
Limited spots available.
October 9
Urshula Leung
This charming duo offers a unique slant on folk, jazz, pop, rock and blues repertoire. The duo converts selected works into a seductive fusion.
Expect snippets of Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Nina Simone, Billy Holliday, Etta James, Ben. E. King, Bob Dylan, Dire Straits, Prince, Sia, Give Beauty and Fade for Falling Ember.
Featuring the stunning work of Nicholas Mercer on the acoustic cello/vocal harmonies, beautiful lead vocals and arrangements from Urshula Leung.
Tickets cost $21.50 and are available at Sticky tickets
October 8
You are invited to the Gang Gang gallery at 2pm to celebrate the opening of its latest exhibiton 'Falling through the cracks.'
A creative colloboration- 'as nature discards so does humanity' by artists Jennifer Trezide and Livonne Larkins.
The exhibition will be officially opened by Susan Templeman MP and will run from October 6-30.
October 12
Join us in Lithgow for this free event.
Come and take some time out, bring a friend and enjoy a cuppa, live music and a chance to reflect on your own wellbeing.
These events are a chance for those in rural communities to hear Melinda's story and her struggles with mental ill-health. Melinda is passionate about encouraging rural people, particularly women to seek help if they need to.
People will also learn what it means to be 'gentle on yourself' and hear a few of Melinda's most healing songs about self-acceptance and taking care of yourself.
There will also be an opportunity to connect with others as well as a Q & A at the end of the session.
The 'Be Gentle On Yourself' Event Series is a partnership between the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) and RAMHP Ambassador, Melinda Schneider. This event is free to attend.
Places are limited, so secure yours today at Eventbrite.
Light refreshments will be provided.
October 15
Join us for the Lithgow Readiness Rally to prepare, prevent and protect from Natural Disaster.
The new and expanded 2022 Readiness Rally expo at the Union Theatre and Transformation Hub will showcase a diverse range of activities and information sessions for all ages including:
The Readiness Rally gives access to trade skills for constructing or retrofitting your home, landscaping and maintenance, to protecting your home through insurance, technology or firefighting equipment.
It's never too early or too late to start incorporating these activities to prepare, prevent and protect from natural disaster impacting your home, family and animals.
This is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund project through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
October 29
Horticulturists David Kennedy from Highfields and Steven Vella from Wild Meadows will be selling rare plants and both have a wealth of knowledge about gardening.
If you would like to experience music in the garden, Highfields have tickets on sale through their website to experience the Kanimbla String Quartet, champagne & canapes from 4:30pm on Saturday 29th October.
Bookings essential. Call David on 0419 133 154 for more details.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
September
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.