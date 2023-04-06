Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Looking for something to do? Here's what's happening around town

By Newsroom
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:59am, first published April 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Music, movies and art: What's on in the Lithgow region
Music, movies and art: What's on in the Lithgow region

Melinda Schneider live at the Workies

August 4, 7:30pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.