October
Karwa Chauth and Diwali are significant festivals celebrated in the Indian calendar and the community is invited to attend both these festivals at Lithgow Library in October. Students from the Australian Health and Science Institute (AHSI) will be sharing the cultural experiences, traditions, and significance of the events with library visitors. A feature of both festivals will be colour, singing, dancing and, of course, food.
Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by married Indian women who observe fasting between sunrise and moonrise on this day to ask for the safety and long life of their husbands. Unmarried women keep the fast, wishing to get a lovely life partner. The ladies cannot eat or drink until they see the moon or the new day. As part of the festival ladies put henna on their hands, dress in new clothes and put on makeup and jewellery.
The ladies of AHSI will be hosting a Karwa Chauth festival at Lithgow Library on 14 October 2022 at 3.30pm and invite the community to attend. Ladies may wish to have their hands painted with Henna in traditional designs and learn more about this festival.
Diwali is famously known as the festival of lights. This is the only festival which is celebrated by every Indian person, no matter what religion they follow or what race they are from. During Diwali people spruce up themselves and their homes, give food, gifts, and extra money to their helpers and servants so that they can celebrate this special day.
On the day of Diwali, people make Rangoli in front of their homes with colorful sand colors. They worship the Goddess Lakshmi and offer various sweets and money. After that they distribute food and sweets among family members and friends.
In conjunction with Grandparents Day Storytime at Lithgow Library, AHSI students will be celebrating Diwali. Our regular Storytime on Wednesday 19 October between 10am and 12pm will have both a grandparent and a Diwali theme. The children (and grandparents!) can make a Rangoli with coloured rice, try Indian food and join in the festival celebrations. However, anyone who would like to experience the festival is welcome to attend.
No bookings are needed for these free events. For more information contact Lithgow Library on 6352 9100.
October 16, 2 pm
Movie: Operation Mincemeat
The story of Operation Mincemeat deception is that a dead body was left at sea in a strong current, off the Spanish Andalusian port of Huelva , where it was none it would wash up on the coast. The body was supposedly that of a Royal Marine Major, whose plain had crashed in Spanish waters. On his person were a series of private documents and mementos that created a false identity for the Major. And handcuffed to his arm was a briefcase containing fake letters to commanders in North Africa telling them about plans to invade Greece.
STARRING:COLIN FIRTH, MATHEW MACFADYEN, KELLY MACDONALD, PENELOPE WILTON, JONNY FLYNN and JASON ISAACS
October 16, 1pm
Portland RSL have kicked off their 'Live on Sunday's' with local musicians. Enjoy a lazy afternoon of great music, cold beers and a cheese board.
October 10-22, 9am
Find a treasure at the Lithgow Library Book Fair. The library will be selling all sorts of ex-library and donated materials at ridiculously cheap prices.
There will be a large variety of non-fiction, adult and junior fiction books, and DVDs available. Older model car manuals will be a highlight of the sale. Get in early to score these gems!!!
Sale items will be added to the tables each day, so stop and shop often. Prices start from just $1.00 per item with car manuals going for $20.00 each. Payment can only be made via EFTPOS, no cash sales are available. Please bring your own bags or boxes.
The sale will only be available during library opening hours Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 12pm.
October 15
Join us for the Lithgow Readiness Rally to prepare, prevent and protect from Natural Disaster.
The new and expanded 2022 Readiness Rally expo at the Union Theatre and Transformation Hub will showcase a diverse range of activities and information sessions for all ages including:
The Readiness Rally gives access to trade skills for constructing or retrofitting your home, landscaping and maintenance, to protecting your home through insurance, technology or firefighting equipment.
It's never too early or too late to start incorporating these activities to prepare, prevent and protect from natural disaster impacting your home, family and animals.
This is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund project through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
October 19 6:30-8pm
Do business decisions keep you up at night?
Come along to our free workshop at the Lithgow Workies. The workshop is offered by the Rural Financial Counselling Service NSW to learn how to gain more confidence to make better business decisions. The workshop will cover
You'll also be provided with presentations from our guest speakers from RAMHP and Service NSW as well as decision making tools to assist you after the workshop.
Light refreshments will be provided.
October 22, 9am
Ron Evans will lead you through all the basics of Leathercraft at the annexe in Portland.
Learn about different types of leather and tools, Prepare leather ready for tooling. Make your first small project.
Students will be supplied with enough leather to practice on and try out a project.
Tools will be supplied by the tutor, however if you have some tools bring them along.
What to bring with you, a ruler, pen a note pad and plenty of enthusiasm. Cost: $75. Tickets available at Ticketbooth.
October 22, 1pm
Come to the Annexe in Portlan and learn the ancient technique of Japanese art Shibori dying leather.
Students will have some small pieces to practice on then a larger piece that you can use in your next project.
Each student will be supplied with leather to dye and rubber gloves to wear during class.
What to bring - rule, pen and a note pad plus a good size apron to protect your clothes.
Don't wear good clothes, blue jeans are suggested as the dye is very similar colour. Cost: $90 Tickets available at Ticketbooth.
October 23, 9am
Venture out to Tarana for their monthly markets. There is a lot on offer, including a huge assortment of delicious fresh produce, wine and spirits from the Tarana valley.
October 23, 9:30 am
The Gang Gang gallery presents the opportunity for you to create beautiful weave basket with Zimmi Forest.
Zimmi's clear, step by step guidance will simplify this respected ancestral technique.
ALL MATERIALS SUPPLIED. Cost: $130. Tickets available here.
October 23, 11am-3pm
ACTIVITIES - MUSIC - FOOD - FREE ENTRY
Grab your picnic basket, rug and curiosity and head to the scenic shores of the Millpond at The Foundations, Portland, for a day of sounds, science, fishing and more!
Enjoy the melodies of local musicians while you take a fly fishing lesson or be inspired to create a sketch of your surrounds with an artist-lead activity. Guest Scientists and local community groups will also be on hand to lead children and adults alike through a series of live experiments where you'll be testing water and discovering local animal and plant life.
Stroll up to the sausage sizzle for a delicious bite to eat or bring your own lunchtime hamper to enjoy, all in this free-flowing, family friendly picnic by the ponds.
This event is made possible thanks to the generosity of Inspiring NSW and EnergyAustralia, in conjunction with The Foundations, Portland.
ADDRESS: The Millpond, Williwa Street, Portland, NSW (entry is behind St Stephens Church, 5 Williwa Street, Portland)
PARKING: Street parking is available along Williwa Street, Portland.
WHAT TO BRING: Picnic rug or camping chairs. There will be some delicious food and drink options available to purchase at The Millpond and nearby at The Annexe, however, visitors are also welcome to bring their own.
FURTHER INFORMATION: If you have any questions, please contact us via email on steamworkslithgowsciencehub@gmail.com.
PLEASE NOTE: In the event of stormy wet weather, the event will be postponed. Please follow our STEAMworks Facebook page for event updates.
We hope you can join us for this exciting day, as we picnic along the shores of The Millpond!
October 29, 9am
Head to the showground to see what the market has to offer. There will be plenty of Arts and craft, plants, candles, face painting and more. For those who love cars, the car club will be there for a 'show and shine.'
October 29-30 11am-2pm
Artist, Livonne Larkins will be running her 'Crown of Darkness' workshop at the Gang Gang Gallery. Make a Halloween Headdress, ready for Halloween hauntings. (and the Lithgow Halloween event).
Everything is provided (including morning/afternoon tea). Places are limited. Tickets cost $45 and are available at Sticky Tickets.
October 29, 4pm-9pm
This year's theme is 'Lithgow Halloween on Main Street' and all the great elements of the past years will return with Live Music, Street Parade, Market Stalls and Amusement Rides. The popular Best Dressed Competition and the Lithgow Halloween Smartphone Film Competition will return with great prizes to be won.
There will be street entertainment including two live music stages, dancing and theatrical performances from late afternoon into the evening. Local dance groups and performers are invited to participate in the event to showcase their talents and to provide a broad range of entertainment.
Once again, ghouls, vampires and skeletons roam Main Street, as we celebrate the return after two years as an online event due to COVID 19.
October 29
Horticulturists David Kennedy from Highfields and Steven Vella from Wild Meadows will be selling rare plants and both have a wealth of knowledge about gardening.
If you would like to experience music in the garden, Highfields have tickets on sale through their website to experience the Kanimbla String Quartet, champagne & canapes from 4:30pm on Saturday 29th October.
Bookings essential. Call David on 0419 133 154 for more details.
October 30
Join the Gang Gang gallery for an afternoon of music song and poetry with Genni Kane.
Tickets cost $15
November 26
Save the date for the Ear To The Ground Community Festival which will be held at the Zig Zag Railway Carpark. With a fantastic line up of events, speakers, well being activities, art exhibition, market and info stalls - and even an outdoor movie screening of 'The Castle' - there will be something for everyone and a great way to connect and have some fun with your local community.
November 26, 6:30pm
The Awards night is a cocktail dress event that will be night of entertainment, networking, music, dancing and festivities with special guest MC, Peter Watson from 2LT.
This is the first Awards night that the Lithgow region has hosted for over 15 years.
Chamber Vice-President and Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) program Director Steve Ring said, 'The re-introduction of Business Awards for the Lithgow LGA has been made possible by both the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Funding and by our generous sponsors'
'The Awards have been developed in conjunction with Business NSW and most of the winners of
Awards will automatically progress to the Regional Awards. In addition, the judges have been sourced by Business NSW from outside of the Lithgow LGA,' he said.
'We strongly encourage all Award entrants to be part of the festivities. It's their night and a night for all businesses in the Lithgow region to celebrate. This will be a night to remember so all business people and community members should join in the celebrations!
TICKETS CAN BE BOOKED THROUGH THE CHAMBER WEBSITE - LITHGOW.ORG.AU
Included in the price is dinner, samples of local produce, local alcoholic tasters, live musicians and performers. It will be a night of feasting and festivities.
WHERE Lithgow Workies, Tank St, Lithgow
COST $100 General admission
$80 Members
The Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards 2022 is part of the Lithgow Region Business Revival project that has been funded under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the
Further details email events@lithgow.org.au or call 0403 397 645.
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Sunday
Craving a good Sunday roast, but not wanting to cook it? Head to the Coronation Hotel in Portland for a delicious Leg of Lamb or Roast Chicken with all the trimmings.
Call 0460971163 to book your easy Sunday lunch.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
October
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
POSTPONED- NEW DATE TBA
Head to the Lithgow Sports stadium in Barton street for a free Family Movie night!
Make yourself comfortable by bringing your beanbag and blankets (no chairs please)
Free movie, BBQ and popcorn will be supplied.
For more information, please contact Centacare Bathurst on 6331 8944 or email eccp@centacarebathurst.com.au
