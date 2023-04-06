Feast for Christmas in July: What's on in the Lithgow region

July 22, 12pm
Celebrate Christmas in July at Megalong Creek Estate. Live music, great food and MCE wine!
Tickets are available online.
July 22, 12pm
Looking for a way to Celebrate Christmas in July this year? Then look no further.
Club Lithgow is Celebrating this year with a 3 course meal, Live Entertainment and of course the fun and laughter of the Christmas Spirit.
Tickets are limited and available from Reception for only $50.00
July 22, 6pm
Don't miss out on our Christmas in July evening, which features live entertainment, walk around platters and a buffet style main course.
Costs $60. Bookings are essential through Club Reception. Enjoy a great evening at the Lithgow Workies!
July 22, 7:30pm
For the perfect end of the week wind down, head to Club Lithgow for an evening of live music. Enjoy the tunes of Lawson Creek this week.
July 22, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
July 23, 2pm
FALLING FOR FIGARO
From acclaimed(The sessions).Falling for figaro is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley. Milly Macdonald) is a brilliant young fund manager, who leaves her unfulfilling job andher long-time boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer in the Scottish Highlands.
She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former diva Meghan Geoffrey -Bishop(Lumley)
It is there she meets Max, another of Megan's students who is also training for "Singer of Renown'' contest. What begins as a brutal competition between Millie and Max slowly turns into something more.
STARRING: DANIEL MACDONALD AND JOANNA LUMLEY
July 28, 10:30am
'Freelancing in the creative industries is a fact of life. Even curious hobbyists and serial employees will need to understand the basics - not to mention those who have chosen to freelance professionally in their craft. Freelance Skills for Creatives is a fast, funny and practical presentation specifically designed for creative practitioners with absolutely no business skills, to help them get the five most important elements of creative freelancing just right.'
With Monica Davidson from CreativePlusBusiness
Tickets available here.
July 29, 4-7:30pm
Come Join PCYC on the 29th of July for our clothing drive, a warm meal and a game of laser tag for the kids, all free of charge. (Clothing sizes range from newborn to adults)
July 29, 6pm
128's Winter Viking Feast is just that!
We have borrowed the halls of Valhalla for just one cold wintery night to sit and feast!
grab your war party and swap stories around our fire pit out the back while the food flows with all your drinking needs available at the bar. we encourage all guest to dress up in your favorite Viking attire with a prize for the best costume!!!
Tickets are $35. You can book your table here.
July 29, 7pm
Dreams - Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Show heads to the incredible Lithgow Union Theatre Saturday, July 29.
"The Dreams Show was a breath of fresh air when it comes to Fleetwood Mac tribute shows.. these guys deliver.. Big Time! I was thoroughly impressed from start to finish.. Don't miss this show if you're a Mac fan!" -Dennis Dunstan - Manager, Fleetwood Mac (1981-1999)
Doors 7pm
TICKETS NOW ON SALE - FULLY RESERVED SEATING - ALL AGES
Note: with Humanitix you must enter your details and order quantity before you select your seats and enter payment details.
Bring your wild heart and gypsy spirit ready to rock n roll!
July 30, 2pm
Audrey-
Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age 24 and went on to become one of the world's greatest cultural icons: a once -in -a- generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood's Golden Age, whose style and pioneering collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy continues to inspire.
But who was the real Audrey Hepburn?
Malnourished as a child, abandoned by her father and growing up under Nazi occupation in Holland, Hepburn faced a life long battle with the traumas of her past, which thwarted her dreams of becoming a ballet dancer, and cast a shadow over her personal life.
Yet she found inner peace using her super stardom for good as a global ambassador for UNICEF and bringing her life full circle; first a victim of war, the a source of relief to millions.
August 3, 3pm
Join the Gang Gang gallery for the opening of this very special exhibition. With a special performance by Melinda Schneider.
August 4, 7:30pm
Melinda Schneider will be performing her award winning hits and songs from her upcoming album in the Showroom.
Tickets are $40.00 and Available online at Trybooking.com
August 4, 8:30
'Running in the Shadows' are returning to Club Lithgow in 2023.
Running in the Shadows was created by New Zealanders Ursula Cain and Gary Stewart and has become Australia's top Fleetwood Mac Show. With some of Australia's top musicians, this show should not be missed.
The show has built up a fan base of loyal supporters from their 20's to the avid followers in their 70's.
Tickets on sale now - http://tickets.oztix.com.au/.../96585abf-e163-4611-b90b
August 5, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
August 12, 2pm
Tanya Higlett is a well-known Portland local who now resides in Orange with her daughter Tegan, son-in-law Tim, and much-loved grandson Bentley. Having recently been diagnosed with an aggressive small cell lung cancer classified as terminal, Tanya has been through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and recently started radiation, as she continues to fight the unknown.
Bree McManus, Deb Bettison, Alisa Barnes and a small group of Tanya's friends and her family would like to help ease any burden they may face over the following hard months and know the people of Portland would also like to help. We will be holding a fundraiser including a Major Raffle at the Portland RSL Club on Saturday 12th of August 2023 to raise much needed funds for Tanya's on-going expenses and for her family to spend precious time together.
We ask if you can support Tanya and her family, please forward an email to donatefortanya@outlook.com by Friday 28 July 2023
August 12, 6pm
The Murder Master ® is your host for this killer event at The 7 Valleys. You and your fellow Suspects will be embroiled in a dastardly Murder. Everyone will fight to establish their alibis to prove their innocence, while solving the crime & discovering Whodunnit!
Plenty of finger-pointing, backstabbing, blackmail and unbridled skulduggery will ensue.... it'll be a Scream.
Perhaps YOU are the Murderer!
Tickets: $55 per person or $100 per couple, including canapes.
Theme: GATSBY Roaring 20's (flapper dresses &/or gangster outfits)
Music: DJ SAS
*Under 18's must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
August 12, 7:30pm
We're excited! We have local musical talent Lez & Nae coming to the golf club. Save the date for a great night out
August 12, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
August 19, 9:30 am
Join The Picnic Train For A Special Journey From Lithgow To Kandos & Rylstone - Sat 19th August
Experience the romance of steam on a day trip to remember through the spectacular Capertee Valley - the second largest canyon in the world - from Lithgow to either Kandos or Rylstone and return behind steam locomotive 5917
Choose from our private compartments for large groups, or classic seating for four or two
Seats will sell out fast, so book yours today
August 19, 2pm
Head to the Gang Gang gallery for an exciting opportunity to develop your skills. LIFE DRAWING is hosted by National Art School Tutor Anthony Cahill. During the workshop you will undertake Figure drawing with live model. COST: $60/pp includes nibbles & bubbles. WHAT TO BRING: Drawing pad, pencils (2B, 4B, 6B), willowcharcoal, eraser, drawing board, dog clips. WARNING: over 18 only - nudity, occasional bad language and alcohol
August 19, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
August 26, 8:30pm
Get ready to be over stimulated by live music provided by Kavorka! This group always deliver an engaging, high-energy rock, pop and metal performance like no other!
Kavorka are self-described as the ultimate party band who thrive on crowd interaction and participation, so be prepared to get amongst the action!
Its Kavorka's mission to ensure you walk away feeling excited, stimulated, fulfilled and somewhat bewildered by the whole experience. Hell, we're telling you, it's so good that you may even need a cigarette or sedative afterward !!! LOL!
This is a free show, so jump on board peeps and click the going button to support Live & Local Music!
August 27, Doors open 1:15pm for 2pm show
Australia's leading opera and musical theatre stars David Hobson & Marina Prior will be performing at the Workies. Tickets cost $55 and are for sale at club reception.
September 2
Lance Strauss and Jimmy Mann are bringing all of the hits of Elton John and Billy Joel to life at Club Lithgow.
Tickets on sale soon...
September 9, 10, 16 and 12
Art and sculpture competition- In the Rydal Village Pioneer Park and the Rydal Showground Hall.
PAINTING AND PHOTOGRAPHY $200 Prizes for each section
Landscapes, Animal Themes, Still Life and Photography
SCULPTURES $700 First Prize & $300 Second Prize donated by ENERGY AUSTRALIA
$10 Entry Fee for each work. To be paid with completed Entry Form on Delivery at Rydal. Or Online Details available on Entry Forms
Delivery of all Art and Sculpture on Friday 1 st September 3.00 - 5.00pm and Saturday 2 nd September 9.00am - 12.00noon
10% commission on each sale.
FOR ENTRY FORMS, INFORMATION and ENQUIRIES
Painting and Photography
Annie Joseph 0418 117 743 email: annie.joseph@bigpond.com
Fiona Maine 0425 231 830 email: fionamaine@gmail.com
Sculpture
Annie Herron 0411 639 200 email: annieherron@bigpond.com
OPENING NIGHT FRIDAY 8 TH SEPTEMBER 2023 AT RYDAL SHOWGROUND HALL 6 - 8PM
September 9, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
September 9, 7pm
Get ready to dance like you've never danced before! Bring your inner maniac and set it free at Bathurst Panthers, when the Never Ending 80s bring their party to town.
Pick up some hairspray, find your leg warmers and turn back the clock to a time where everything was just better! Never Ending 80s will have you dancing to your favourite tracks by INXS, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more!
This isn't a typical cover band, the talent of the band is something that is unmatched. The vocalists emulate the artists they perform perfectly, bringing a realistic and nostalgic scene of a nightclub in the '80s to life.
Come, spin around right round baby right round and have some fun with the energetic Never Ending 80s!
Tickets can be booked at
September 10, 4:30pm
Head to the Gang Gang gallery to see Rebecca Daniel and Leigh Birkett - a musical duo based in the Blue Mountains featuring violin, voices, guitar, bouzouki and mandolin.
Our music is ideally suited to cocktail parties, intimate concerts and events where customers are looking for a change from the standard cover band/Jazz outfit. Our extensive repertoire is melodic and sophisticated, but eminently accessible.
Tickets are $27 and are available at Stickytickets.
September 16, 8:30pm
L.R. Marsh is bringing the heart and soul of delta blues to The Valley all the way from QLD
K.R MARSH is the type of musician that you can't help tapping your foot too or stomping on the dance floor! He produces all the sound of a full band!
Don't miss his super upbeat show here on Sat and Chill Session out at Wang Royal Hotel on Sunday from 2PM.
Get in before 9pm to avoid a door charge.
September 23, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
September 29- October 1
A three day celebration of the 60s is coming to the region this October weekend! Featuring 30 events over 20 venues, the weekend is bound to rock. More information to come.
October 21 and 22
SAVE THE DATE! The Hartley Valley Garden Festival is on the 21st and 22nd October with 5 gardens to see - four of which have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV Show. There will be lots of garden related stalls plus food, coffee/tea and artwork so bring friends and family and have a great weekend in the gardens of Hartley. All information is on the flyer or feel free to call David on 0419133154. No booking required, just pay at each gate.
December 2, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
December 9, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
Mondays, 6:30pm
Looking for something to do tonight?!?
Why not bring your family and friends down to the Bowlo for our Monday Night Surf, Turf and Beer of the month special in Bistro 1919 and stay for some fun and laughs with Trivia from 6:30pm!
Wednesdays, 7:30pm
If you fancy yourself as a bit of a trivia wiz, then please join us, or get a crew together and see how good you really are!
Saturdays, 7pm
Head to the 7 Valleys for fun night out on the town. There are plenty of options available at the bistro for a delicious dinner before enjoying some live music. The party doesn't have to stop there, you can get yourself out on the dancefloor when the DJ plays the ultimate clubbing music.
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
First Sunday of the Month (On Winter break, will return in Spring)
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
Waste 2 Art
June 1- July 8.
The exhibition will open to the public for free from Thursday 1 June to Saturday 8 July during Library opening hours of 9.00am - 6.00pm Monday - Friday and 9.00am - 12.00pm Saturday.
There's still time to enter the competition, but hurry as entry forms and final artworks must be delivered to the Library prior to 4.00pm on Tuesday 13 June. Entry forms and additional resources are available on our website, or in person at Lithgow Library and Lithgow Council Customer Service counter.
There will be prizes and certificates for the winners from each category and an opportunity for everyone to vote for the People's Choice Awards, so be sure to tell your family and friends to come and vote for their favourite entry, before the exhibition closes on Saturday 8 July.
The winning artworks from the local competition will be transported to the regional competition and exhibition in Blayney, to represent our region and compete for the major prizes.
If you would like to know more, contact Kylie Blakemore, Council's Community and Cultural Development Officer on 6354 9999 or visit our friendly Lithgow Library staff during regular opening hours: Monday- Friday 9am - 6pm, Saturday 9am - 12pm.
Lithgow City Council art collection
An exhibition showcasing a selection from Lithgow City Council's art collection will be open to the public to enjoy for free at the Seven Valleys Visitors Information Centre gallery from Saturday 1 July 2023.
The exhibition reveals some hidden gems from Council's art and ceramics collection, acquired or donated to Council over the past 50 years.
While some prominent local artist's names and signature styles may be familiar to local historians and art lovers, including John Barnes, Walter Brunner, Robert Cunningham, Stanley Ballard, Helen Hudson, Margaret Hunt, Maria Finnegan and Rick Slaven, others are less well known, but equally compelling.
The gallery is located downstairs at the Seven Valleys Tourist Information Centre, 1137 Great Western Highway Lithgow, and is open during regular opening hours, 9.00am - 5.00pm, 7 days a week.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays, 8:30pm
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
February
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.