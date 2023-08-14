November 10, 10pm
Come and get your groove on with us at Club Lithgow for a night of 70s & 80s glam'n good times! We're on straight after Lithgow Theatre Group's Agatha Crusty and the Murder Mystery Dinner! So stay for the show and get one more 2 for 1 ain't bad!
We're booked up well into next year so this will our last public glam show in Lithgow for quite some time! We would love to see you there!
November 4-12
Come and discover the vibrant Lithgow Arts Trail, an exciting event happening from November 4th to November 12th. Join us in exploring the artistic talents of the Hartley, Kanimbla, Lithgow, and Portland communities. This unique two-weekend celebration showcases the creativity of local artists and artisans who open their studios just once a year. From blacksmiths to textile artists, painters to sketchers, you'll witness a diverse range of creators in action. Immerse yourself in the world of art and experience two days filled with eclectic creativity. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to join the Lithgow Arts Trail and uncover the hidden treasures of our region.
If you are an artist in the Seven Valleys, you can register your art studio to be a part of the Lithgow Arts Trail. Discover the community of creatives out west and become a part of this incredible network. Lithgow arts trail is part of the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network. Connecting creatives across the Greater Blue Mountains, Darug, Gundungurra and Wiradjuri country.
We are looking forward to seeing you in our November Arts Trail as we showcase the best the Seven Valleys has to offer in art and culture. To find out about becoming part of the trail contact Annie Joseph at annie.joseph@bigpond.com.
November 10-12, 2pm
Presented by STEAMworks, the inaugural STEAM Fair will be a fun, all-ages, multi-day event set within the spectacular historic site at The Foundations, Portland NSW. The Fair will showcase all things STEAM, with workshops, exhibitions, performances, tours, talks and information on job and study options that will launch the next generation of thinkers, dreamers and inventors into the future!
Address: The Foundations, 36 Williwa St, Portland NSW 2847
Cost: Free
Full program coming!
Enquiries: events@steamworks.org.au
November 11
Lithgow- The Lithgow City R.S.L. Sub-Branch's Remembrance Day commemorations will be held in Queen Elizabeth Park, Lithgow, commencing at 10.30am on Saturday 11 th November, to commemorate the end of World War One, "the War to End All Wars" in 1918. If there are any other enquiries, please contact the Honorary Secretary, Michael Cuthbert on 02 6351 2498 during office hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10.00am - 2.00pm, or via E-mail at: rslhouse@bigpond.com.
Portland-
11:00am, 11 November - Lest we forget. Saturday 11 November 2023 will mark the 105th anniversary of Armistice which ended the First World War (1914 - 1918) Each year on this day Australians stop to observe one minute's silence at 11 am, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts. Portland RSL sub-branch will conduct a commemoration service commencing at 10:30 am to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of those who have Served in the Australian Defence Force.
November 11, 9-12
Head to the club rooms at 5 Tweedie Street for the opportunity to buy Home baked cakes, slices and other Market stall items.
November 11, 11am-3pm
Greenspot will be hosting the annual community NAIDOC event. There will be a traditional welcome and smoking ceremony, cultural activities, bush foods, traditional dancers, a mobile zoo and more.
November 11, 3pm
Madison is hosting our very first paint and sip! Come down enjoy a few bevs, and paint the view.
Pre order a savoury platter box from Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen & General Store to enjoy whilst you paint away!
There will also be cocktail specials.
$50 per person, includes all painting supplies, guided session and canvas.
Group bookings are welcome.
For tickets and inquiries contact Madison at 0499 648 499 or email madison.paintparty@outlook.com
November 11, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
November 11, 7:30pm
This band of siblings are ready to rock this quiet little country town! Grab yourself a drink and some dinner, take in the views and have a great time.
November 10-11, 17-18 8pm
We are dying to show you what we have in store!
Save the date for Agatha Crusty and the Murder Mystery by Derek Webb.
Tickets on sale now! Click the link to pre book your tickets!
November 12, 9am
Bring your classic car, bike or truck to Hartley Fresh and enjoy a coffee and great company
November 12, 2pm
TOBRUK - 1967 - rated PG
A war drama, Tobruk recounts the story of the British Army's attempt to destroy the Germans' fuel bunkers in Tobruk, Libya, during World War II. This delicate operation, codenamed "Operation Agreement," entails crossing enemy lines to achieve its goal. The film is only loosely based on actual events: while "Operation Agreement," itself, actually occurred, it was, in reality, an unsuccessful campaign, even though the film portrays it to be the opposite. The film shows how the Allies recruit German refugees as commandos to aid them to achieve their goals and German-Jews to serve alongside them. Albert Whitlock and Howard A. Anderson were Academy Award nominees for special effects.
Starring: Rock Hudson, George Peppard, Guy Stockwell and Nigel Green
Director: Arthur Hiller
Producer: Gene Corman
See Facebook page "Lithgow Cinema" or contact lithgowvalleyfilmsociety@gmail.com for further details.
Ultimate INXS at Lithgow Workies
November 17, 7:30pm
Considered to be the most authentic INXS tribute production on the market, fans have been partying to XS with Don't Change at shows across the country and are coming to Lithgow Workies.
Featuring a line-up of 6 exceptional musicians led by the charismatic front man Blair Dwyer, Don't Change - Ultimate INXS perform all the biggest INXS hits across three decades with tracks such as Never Tear Us Apart, Original Sin, Don't Change, Listen Like Thieves, Burn for You, Need You Tonight, Pretty Vegas, I Send a Message, Suicide Blonde, Devil Inside, and many, many more!
Tickets are $39.
November 18, 11am-2pm
Join Sam Bucca for live music at the Megalong Valley Tearooms. This will be an amazing gig in an amazing spot.
November 18, from 5:30pm
For one night only, Geoff B will be performing. Three ($60) and four ($70) course meals will be on offer. If you are having the four course meal, the evening will commence with Canapes at 5:30pm on the lawn. Three course meals will commence with Entrees at 6:30pm in the barn. Bookings are essential at collits@collitsinn.com or 0415381865
November 23, 7pm
The Lyrebird Festival launches in 2023, from Thursday the 23rd to Sunday the 26th of November, celebrating the spectacular Megalong Valley with music, art, food & wine, talks & nature walks. Founded and directed by the Bowerbird Collective, this event brings together some of Australia's finest musicians for a series of spellbinding concerts.
Tickets are available at Humanitix.
November 25, 1pm-6pm
Lithgow Lowdown is an event that is showcasing the Amazing Talent that is bringing talent from the Blue Mountains and Lithgow/central west to offer. With a main event where 4 mentors from the likes of Masters Apprentices and Midnight oil and the first Drummer from AC/DC.
Tickets cost $20.
November 25, 7:30pm
November 25, 7:30pm

After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
December 2, 7:30pm
December 2, 7:30pm

After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
December 9, 7:30pm
December 9, 7:30pm

After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
Mondays, 6:30pm
Looking for something to do tonight?!?
Why not bring your family and friends down to the Bowlo for our Monday Night Surf, Turf and Beer of the month special in Bistro 1919 and stay for some fun and laughs with Trivia from 6:30pm!
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
First Sunday of the Month (On Winter break, will return in Spring)
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
Art Exhibition by Local Artist Amanda Young
October
The walls of Lithgow Library will be full of colour throughout October with the exciting artworks of Lithgow artist Amanda Young.
Amanda's work is a result of her personal observation:
"The interior space that we create in our houses reflects our inner desire and ideas of self. Interior space however is always changing, depending on the light entering it.
When I started to look at the light and space created in my home by walls, I realised they were in a constant state of change, which is caused by the quality of light entering. This is what I have attempted to reproduce in my works. The notion that nothing is constant or one colour. This is, however, not a new idea. The Impressionists were discovering that light is always in flux".
The exhibition will be available for viewing during Lithgow Library's regular opening hours of 9.00am to 6.00pm Monday to Friday and 9.00am to 12.00pm Saturday mornings. For more information on this event and other library events head to the Lithgow Library webpage at library.lithgow.com or follow Lithgow City Council Libraries on Facebook.
Local artists are invited to exhibit their works in the Lithgow Library free of charge. To make an exhibition booking contact the library on 6352 9100 or drop into the library and speak to a staff member.
Ideal states and sacred places- Gang Gang Gallery
November 2-26
We carry with us, both internally and externally, physically and mentally, memories, learned experiences, cultural differences, spiritual values and expectations and through these we form ourselves.As a female, I look very much to the internalization of these complexities and my art is informed by my debate. There is something intrinsically humanly female about the need to make spaces which reflect the desire to make comfortable and safe places.The paintings and sculptures explore the notion of personae and cultural mythologies and the poetry of the spaces between the self and its manifestations. They are related through a common theme.The imagined towns and cities and ancient settlements manifest in the paintings and constructed within the safe confines of the cloches, are reminiscent of places remembered, experienced and dreamed of.The works are informed and shaped by cultural differences, which are heightened by the very nature of displacement, migration or journeying from one place to another. I have brought them into existence.They are of nowhere and yet they are everywhere.
Long exposure photography pop-up with Merridy Cairnduff
November 30- December 3
A breathtaking look at the beautiful landscapes around Wollemi, Gardens of Stone and beyond.Merridy has an amazing eye for detail and captures the colours and shapes of the Australian bush perfectly.
Lithgow City Council art collection
An exhibition showcasing a selection from Lithgow City Council's art collection will be open to the public to enjoy for free at the Seven Valleys Visitors Information Centre gallery from Saturday 1 July 2023.
The exhibition reveals some hidden gems from Council's art and ceramics collection, acquired or donated to Council over the past 50 years.
While some prominent local artist's names and signature styles may be familiar to local historians and art lovers, including John Barnes, Walter Brunner, Robert Cunningham, Stanley Ballard, Helen Hudson, Margaret Hunt, Maria Finnegan and Rick Slaven, others are less well known, but equally compelling.
The gallery is located downstairs at the Seven Valleys Tourist Information Centre, 1137 Great Western Highway Lithgow, and is open during regular opening hours, 9.00am - 5.00pm, 7 days a week.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
September-November
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
