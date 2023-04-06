Egg Hunts, Church services and your Easter sorted: What's on in the Lithgow region

April 7-9
Good Friday- 8am: Portland, 9:30am: Lithgow.
Easter Sunday- 6am: Blast Furnace Park followed by breakfast at LUC Parish centre
9:30am: Lithgow, Wallerawang
11am: Portland
April 7, 10:30am
Come to Portland and walk as we carry a cross and remember the journey Jesus took from the Last Supper to his death and ressurection.
There will be nine stops with reflections and music. Beginning at the Skate Park, Lime Street, Portland.
Enquiries to Dennis Kelly 63555703 or Miriam Palmer 63554104
April 8, 10am
The Hartley District Progress Association invites you to join in the Easter Fun!
There will be hot cross buns for all and lots of Easter eggs to hunt.
Bring your family, friends and Neighbours.
Located at Hartley Historic School, Mid-Hartley Road.
Adults can attend for a donation and Kids are free.
April 8, 11am
Visit Saville Park for a free day of activities and games.
There will be jumping castles, tea and coffee, a sausage sizzle and many more activities for the whole family to enjoy.
If it is raining, the event will be held in the Foundations.
April 8, 4pm
The Twilight Markets return to The Foundations this Easter Saturday, with plenty of stalls, food offerings, hot coffee and entertainment for all ages.
The Market will feature local makers and producers showing off their incredible array of products, with some great offerings to get in early for Mothers Day, or a little Easter gift.
After the success of last weeks Funky Friday music performance, the Lounge Catz return to the markets to keep the tunes rolling, and there will be plenty of options for a great feed as well.
A new addition to the markets this Easter is the kids entertainment hosted by STEAMWorks - bringing FIZZICS science education to the event with lots of great displays and experiments to keep kids of all ages entertained.
Our long weekend Twilight Markets are always a great event as we have plenty of locals that attend but also, there are so many visitors in town camping or staying locally looking for some nighttime family friendly fun, said Markets Co-Ordinator, Kellie Evans.
April 8, 5pm
YOU! Yeah You! Spare some change for an old muso?
Pub Circus is back at the 7 Valleys with another nine HOURS of sound and we NEED YOU back in the ring!
Grab your whip, your top-hat and your uni-cycle riding bunny and head out for the Easter Long Weekend's biggest groove fest in The Seven Valleys or beyond.
Camping nearby?
Bring that camp-fire smell with ya and burn up the dance floor!
Every cent of ticket sales goes towards running the circus and providing local artists with a wage. Tickets available here.
April 8, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
April 8, 7:30pm
Beloved local band, Hollowpoint will be playing at the Lithgow Golf Club on Easter Saturday. To enjoy great music and a nice meal, call 63513164.
April 10, 2pm
LANCASTER.
DOCUMENTRY
Winning a war is not easy. Lancaster tells the story of the iconic WW2 bomber, through the words of the last surviving veterans.
Starting with the Blitz, we follow our 38 contributors as they join- up, learn to fly, and go to war. With the enemy strong and RAF Bomber Command badly equipped , losses were high.
But eventually , the tide turned with the introduction of the Lancaster was both loved and feared.
April 12, 10am-1pm
A FREE family day for all in our community to enjoy while connecting with local service providers. Proudly supported by Lithgow Cares, in conjunction with Lithgow City Council and Lithgow Information & Neighbourhood Centre
April 15, 11:30am
Bring your picnic blanket and enjoy a lazy day on the lawn with local art, food and coffee at a historic site.
April 15, 8pm
The Hype Boys are Sydney-based Aussie rock musicians. An energetic Rock/ Pop/ Blues band that brings high energy and fires up a crowd.
April 16, 10am-3pm
Join us for the 5th annual Country Cruisin' for Can Assist Bathurst car and bike show and shine to raise much needed funds to financially support local families battling cancer. Meeting at "Rockabilly Cafe" in George street Bathurst, departing at 10am for a cruise to "The Foundations" in historic Portland for a show and shine, raffle, and silent auction. Car entry is $20 and stickers can be purchased on the day. Pedestrian entry is by gold coin donation. 100% of money raised will go directly to Can Assist Bathurst! In memory of Ash James, Our brother, son, dad, uncle and mate
April 20, 10:30am
Nature Journal - Autumn School Holidays
Slow Down, Observe, Discover and See!
"The benefit of journaling is not limited to what you produce, .. rather , found in your experience and how you think along the way." (John Muir Laws, 2016)
You do not need to be "an artist" to nature journal. All you need is curiosity.
This session will explore Autumn using all our senses.
Come see, hear, smell, taste, touch and feel Autumn at Eskbank House Museum. Facilitator: Tracie McMahon Ages: 7 to 17 Maximum 8 participants
Bookings at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/557378192177
April 22, 10am-6pm
Youth Week is a week-long celebration held in early April each year that is organised by young people, for young people, in communities across the state.
Lithgow Youth Council holds this event annually, this time we have organised a full day of activities, show-casing the talent of Lithgow Youth and with the support of other community talent and services.
The event will take place at the Union theatre and activities will include:
April 22, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
April 29, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
May 5, 8pm
LITHGOW are you ready? It's time to get your DISCO on!
Bursting with high energy and ready to take to the stage at CLUB LITHGOW - LITHGOW CITY BOWLING CLUB for the very first time, DISCO REVOLUTION presents their show with 2 HUGE sets to reignite the flame for passionate disco and dance lovers of all ages.
Slip on your flares, slide into your platforms and rewind the clock as you take a step back in time to enjoy all the Disco Classics that have become anthems in their own right.
All your favourites from Tina Turner, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, Hot Chocolate, The Village People and many more to keep you on the dance floor.
Disco is back and you are invited to join us as we take you on a journey to the decade where this DISCO REVOLUTION started.
Wear your best DISCO outfits and bring your stamina to dance all night long!
Come and experience a night like no other and be a part of the DISCO REVOLUTION.
May 6, 7:30pm
Celebrate 50 years of KISS! Kisstory - the Australian KISS Tribute Show will be bringing their show to the Club. Tickets are only $15 and can be purchased at Club Reception now!!
May 7, 2:30pm
The string orchestra that shimmers and pulsates!
The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre - Q Theatre
Celebrating its 90th anniversary with a sold out performance at ACO's The Neilson at Pier 2-3 in October 2022, the 25+ piece Sydney Mandolin Orchestra (SMO) is thrilled to bring its delicate and bold sounds to The Joan.
Experience the rare, distinctively expressive blend of mandolins, mandolas, guitars and double bass performed by Australia's longest running mandolin orchestra in this 'not to be missed' concert.
Traversing classical to contemporary works, especially written and arranged for mandolin orchestra by composers from Australia, Europe and Asia, the program features prolific Blue Mountains singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Ann Palumbo playing a delightful Double Bass Concerto by Dittersdorf.
Ann will also join SMO as vocalist in a wonderful collection of Australian folk songs titled Songs of Old Australia.
Penrith's own Jacob Wielgosz performs Siegfried Behrend's stunning Spanish Impressions for Guitar.
June 17, 7:30pm
The Chisel Barnes show is heading to the Workies with Special Guest the Oz Rock Anthem.
Held in the Showroom.Tickets $27.00, Available online.
June 24, 3pm
We are excited to announce we are importing 'BURNING OF THE CLOCKS FESTIVAL ' for Winter Solstice JUNE 24th! all the way from Brighton -United Kingdom.
Burning the Clocks a fire and lantern festival , created by Same Sky has been a Brighton tradition for decades.
The festival will see lantern making workshops followed by a community lantern parade along Silcock St , a fantastic fire show during which a fire sculpture will be lite, live music plays as participants pass their lanterns through the fire to let go of all that no longer serves them.
Stay tuned for festival updates
July 22, 12pm
Celebrate Christmas in July at Megalong Creek Estate. Live music, great food and MCE wine!
Tickets are available online.
September 9, 7pm
Get ready to dance like you've never danced before! Bring your inner maniac and set it free at Bathurst Panthers, when the Never Ending 80s bring their party to town.
Pick up some hairspray, find your leg warmers and turn back the clock to a time where everything was just better! Never Ending 80s will have you dancing to your favourite tracks by INXS, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more!
This isn't a typical cover band, the talent of the band is something that is unmatched. The vocalists emulate the artists they perform perfectly, bringing a realistic and nostalgic scene of a nightclub in the '80s to life.
Come, spin around right round baby right round and have some fun with the energetic Never Ending 80s!
Tickets can be booked at
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
First Sunday of the Month
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
February to April
Are you a senior who struggles with technology? New phone for Christmas but not sure what else it can do? Need help with video calling? These topics and others will be available from February to April 2023 at your local library.
Telstra Tech Savvy Seniors classes are a great way to get basic technology knowledge in practical hands-on classes. Subjects include an introduction to smartphones and tablets, internet skills, emails, social media, and video calling. Bring your own device and learn how it operates. The library has some limited equipment to try if you do not have your own device.
The free classes will run at Lithgow, Portland, and Wallerawang Libraries from February until April 2023. Places are limited and bookings are essential. To book a place contact Lithgow Library on 63529100 or by email at Lithgow.library@lithgow.nsw.gov.au.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
February
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
