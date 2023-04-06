Egg Hunts, Church services and your Easter sorted: What's on in the Lithgow region

Hoskins Uniting Church Parish Easter Services & Events



The way of the cross, Good Friday



April 7, 10:30am

Come to Portland and walk as we carry a cross and remember the journey Jesus took from the Last Supper to his death and ressurection.

There will be nine stops with reflections and music. Beginning at the Skate Park, Lime Street, Portland.

Enquiries to Dennis Kelly 63555703 or Miriam Palmer 63554104

