Looking for something to do? Here's what's happening around town

By Newsroom
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Egg Hunts, Church services and your Easter sorted: What's on in the Lithgow region
Hoskins Uniting Church Parish Easter Services & Events

April 7-9

Good Friday- 8am: Portland, 9:30am: Lithgow. 

Easter Sunday- 6am: Blast Furnace Park followed by breakfast at LUC Parish centre

9:30am: Lithgow, Wallerawang

11am: Portland

The way of the cross, Good Friday

April 7, 10:30am

Come to Portland and walk as we carry a cross and remember the journey Jesus took from the Last Supper to his death and ressurection. 

There will be nine stops with reflections and music. Beginning at the Skate Park, Lime Street, Portland.

Enquiries to Dennis Kelly 63555703 or Miriam Palmer 63554104

The Hartley Easter egg hunt

April 8, 10am

