September 8, 7:30pm
Friday nights at your local Bowlo with the usual raffles, have a beer, a feed & catch-up with your mates & enjoy entertainment with the very friendly & talented MICK FRYAR playing from 730pm to 1030pm.
September 9, 10, 16 and 12
Art and sculpture competition- In the Rydal Village Pioneer Park and the Rydal Showground Hall.
PAINTING AND PHOTOGRAPHY $200 Prizes for each section
Landscapes, Animal Themes, Still Life and Photography
SCULPTURES $700 First Prize & $300 Second Prize donated by ENERGY AUSTRALIA
$10 Entry Fee for each work. To be paid with completed Entry Form on Delivery at Rydal. Or Online Details available on Entry Forms
Delivery of all Art and Sculpture on Friday 1 st September 3.00 - 5.00pm and Saturday 2 nd September 9.00am - 12.00noon
10% commission on each sale.
FOR ENTRY FORMS, INFORMATION and ENQUIRIES
Painting and Photography
Annie Joseph 0418 117 743 email: annie.joseph@bigpond.com
Fiona Maine 0425 231 830 email: fionamaine@gmail.com
Sculpture
Annie Herron 0411 639 200 email: annieherron@bigpond.com
OPENING NIGHT FRIDAY 8 TH SEPTEMBER 2023 AT RYDAL SHOWGROUND HALL 6 - 8PM
September 7 and 10, 1pm
Spring is a delightful time in Lithgow - trees begin to bud, flowers bloom, animals awaken from hibernation, warmer days and hope of a fresh start.
LCO concerts will be held at Bark Ridge on the Rydal-Hampton Road on Sundays 10th and 17th September for the Rydal Daffodil Festival. The performances will take place in an old barn from 1-3 pm on both Sundays. Enjoy wandering through the gardens as well as listening to the music.
Welcome in Spring at one of LCO's concerts.
September 9, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
September 9, 7pm
Get ready to dance like you've never danced before! Bring your inner maniac and set it free at Bathurst Panthers, when the Never Ending 80s bring their party to town.
Pick up some hairspray, find your leg warmers and turn back the clock to a time where everything was just better! Never Ending 80s will have you dancing to your favourite tracks by INXS, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more!
This isn't a typical cover band, the talent of the band is something that is unmatched. The vocalists emulate the artists they perform perfectly, bringing a realistic and nostalgic scene of a nightclub in the '80s to life.
Come, spin around right round baby right round and have some fun with the energetic Never Ending 80s!
Tickets can be booked at
September 10, 4:30pm
Head to the Gang Gang gallery to see Rebecca Daniel and Leigh Birkett - a musical duo based in the Blue Mountains featuring violin, voices, guitar, bouzouki and mandolin.
Our music is ideally suited to cocktail parties, intimate concerts and events where customers are looking for a change from the standard cover band/Jazz outfit. Our extensive repertoire is melodic and sophisticated, but eminently accessible.
Tickets are $27 and are available at Stickytickets.
September 10, 10am
The Lithgow Transformation Hub will be hosting a Spring Bioblitz Bushwalk this September! Come along to enjoy the wonders of Lithgow's local bushland in Spring in good company. Along the way we will document the plants and wildlife that we see and contribute to citizen science.
We will walk up to the iconic Bracey Lookout and get a taste of the incredible diversity of plants and animals in Hassans Walls Reserve. Participants will get an introduction to citizen science and learn how to use the iNaturalist app to document biodiversity. People who are experienced in using iNaturalist are also very welcome! Once we get to the top, we will enjoy the view and spend some time exploring in the vicinity with our guest insect expert, Sean, and local plant experts Julie and Helen. You will then be welcome to walk back down to the start in your own time.
Morning tea will be provided. Bring your own water bottle.
This is a free event however registration is essential. Please register at this link both for catering purposes and to manage safety of the group.
Children are welcome, but all youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Note, the walk is a steep grade, with uneven surfaces. It is about 400 metres one way, and we will be taking our time, and then exploring in the vicinity of the lookout once we arrive. For those who would like to participate without the steep walk, there is the option of driving to Bracey Lookout and joining the group there. There are no toilets at Bracey Lookout, but multiple public toilets are available a short drive from the beginning of the walk.
To register, follow the link below:
September 10, 9am
Bring your classic car, bike or truck and enjoy a coffee and breakfast with some great people at Hartley Fresh Cafe
September 10, 2pm
YOU MUST BE JOKING-Rated G
BLACK and WHITE BRITISH COMEDY
Major Foskett, a British Army psychologist, assembles four soldiers for a testing task: Sergeant Major McGregor (complete with kilt and bear skin), Captain Tabasco, Sergeant Clegg (a father of 9), Staff Sergeant Mansfield and United States Air Force Lieutenant Morton.
They have their initiative tested in a scavenger hunt. Which allows for 24 otherwise somewhat unconnected comedy vignettes, which jointly creates the story line.
The items (purportedly representing British identify) include flying ducks for the wall, an English rose, the Spirit of Ecstasy from a Rolls -Royce car, an electric hare from a greyhound race and the Lutine Bell (Columbia)
STARRING: MICHAEL CALLAN, LIONEL JEFFRIES, DENHOLM ELLIOTT.
September 16, 6pm
BBQ, beer, and blues? It doesn't get much better than that!
Join us for BBB Fest, where you can indulge in local craft beers from The Zig Zag Brewery and delicious Texas-style BBQ from Smokin' Hot & Saucy BBQ. The aroma of smoked meats will have your mouth watering! If you still prefer a Snitty or Vege Burger, don't worry, we've got ya covered with our Bistro menu also available.
Now, what goes with BBQ & BEERS, well Blues Music of Course!!! We have 3 very talented artists lined up to entertain you until very late! Featuring: No Beef Patty & Stu, Barrel Dawg and L.R. Marsh!!!!
Now we know the inflated cost of living has it you hard, so we have stripped ticket prices back to the VERY VERY LOW PRICE OF $15 PP if PRE-BOOKED! We will only provide door sales if not sold out prior, and these will cost $20pp. LIMITED TICKET NUMBERS!!!! PRE-BOOK TO AVOID DISAPOINTMENT!!!!
September 16, 8:30pm
L.R. Marsh is bringing the heart and soul of delta blues to The Valley all the way from QLD
K.R MARSH is the type of musician that you can't help tapping your foot too or stomping on the dance floor! He produces all the sound of a full band!
Don't miss his super upbeat show here on Sat and Chill Session out at Wang Royal Hotel on Sunday from 2PM.
Get in before 9pm to avoid a door charge.
September 17, 10am-4pm
An event especially for Seven Valleys locals, come and rediscover our magnificent home region. Show your proof of residence in the Lithgow City Council area and you will receive discounts and free entry to participating attractions on Sunday 17th September 2023.
Attractions include:
For all information and to book Zig Zag Railway tickets go to https://sevenvalleys.com.au/event/backyard/
These are great savings especially for locals, so get out and support these attractions by making a day of it, enjoy the spring weather and reacquaint yourself with what's in your backyard.
September 17, 2pm
Brisbane/Meanjin based blues rock one-man-band L.R. Marsh hits the road once again for his QLD/NSW tour!
"Inside Outlines is a beast of a blues rock album from guitarist, singer/songwriter L.R. Marsh... exploring a big, brash sound with a nod to Queens of the Stone Age and early Led Zeppelin"
- Upside News Australia.
September 23, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
September 24, 11am
Join artist Rebecca Willson in the gallery as she chats about her current collection 'Woman. My Own Point of View', on display at Gang Gang. Hear what inspired her and motivates her.
September 29- October 1
A three day celebration of the 60s is coming to the region this October weekend! Featuring 30 events over 20 venues, the weekend is bound to rock. More information to come.
October 14, 8pm
Abba tribute band, FABBA is back by popular demand at Club Lithgow.
October 21 and 22
SAVE THE DATE! The Hartley Valley Garden Festival is on the 21st and 22nd October with 5 gardens to see - four of which have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV Show. There will be lots of garden related stalls plus food, coffee/tea and artwork so bring friends and family and have a great weekend in the gardens of Hartley. All information is on the flyer or feel free to call David on 0419133154. No booking required, just pay at each gate.
October 21, 7:30pm
International tribute band ABBASBACK are heading to the workies Showroom to get you dancing queens in the swing!
Tickets are $30 and are available at club reception now.
October 27, 6pm
Do you have a fascination with ghosts and ghouls? Then this murder mystery night might excite your inner Freak! Set in the eerie and mysterious Nosferatu's castle, you and your friends can dress up in amazing creepy costumes and immerse yourselves in the spooky atmosphere at The 7 Valleys Hotel this Halloween. Tickets include canapes and will have some unique cocktails available, like a glass of "blood"? So, come get ya freak on!!!!!
The Murder Master ® is your host for this killer event. You and your fellow Suspects will be embroiled in a dastardly Murder. Everyone will fight to establish their alibis to prove their innocence, while solving the crime & discovering Whodunnit!
Plenty of finger-pointing, backstabbing, blackmail and unbridled skulduggery will ensue.... it'll be a Scream.
Perhaps YOU are the Murderer!
Tickets: $50 per person or $90 per couple, including canapes.
BOOK NOW - LIMITED TICKETS!
Theme: Ghosts and Ghouls / Halloween
October 28, 4pm-9pm
Lithgow Halloween 'Fright Night' is returning for 2023 with all the usual fun, but some great new twists! Bring the whole family and enjoy the fun of Lithgow Halloween.
November 4-12
Come and discover the vibrant Lithgow Arts Trail, an exciting event happening from November 4th to November 12th. Join us in exploring the artistic talents of the Hartley, Kanimbla, Lithgow, and Portland communities. This unique two-weekend celebration showcases the creativity of local artists and artisans who open their studios just once a year. From blacksmiths to textile artists, painters to sketchers, you'll witness a diverse range of creators in action. Immerse yourself in the world of art and experience two days filled with eclectic creativity. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to join the Lithgow Arts Trail and uncover the hidden treasures of our region.
If you are an artist in the Seven Valleys, you can register your art studio to be a part of the Lithgow Arts Trail. Discover the community of creatives out west and become a part of this incredible network. Lithgow arts trail is part of the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network. Connecting creatives across the Greater Blue Mountains, Darug, Gundungurra and Wiradjuri country.
We are looking forward to seeing you in our November Arts Trail as we showcase the best the Seven Valleys has to offer in art and culture. To find out about becoming part of the trail contact Annie Joseph at annie.joseph@bigpond.com.
November 10-12, 2pm
Presented by STEAMworks, the inaugural STEAM Fair will be a fun, all-ages, multi-day event set within the spectacular historic site at The Foundations, Portland NSW. The Fair will showcase all things STEAM, with workshops, exhibitions, performances, tours, talks and information on job and study options that will launch the next generation of thinkers, dreamers and inventors into the future!
Address: The Foundations, 36 Williwa St, Portland NSW 2847
Cost: Free
Full program coming!
Enquiries: events@steamworks.org.au
December 2, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
December 9, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
Mondays, 6:30pm
Looking for something to do tonight?!?
Why not bring your family and friends down to the Bowlo for our Monday Night Surf, Turf and Beer of the month special in Bistro 1919 and stay for some fun and laughs with Trivia from 6:30pm!
Wednesdays, 7:30pm
If you fancy yourself as a bit of a trivia wiz, then please join us, or get a crew together and see how good you really are!
Saturdays, 7pm
Head to the 7 Valleys for fun night out on the town. There are plenty of options available at the bistro for a delicious dinner before enjoying some live music. The party doesn't have to stop there, you can get yourself out on the dancefloor when the DJ plays the ultimate clubbing music.
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
First Sunday of the Month (On Winter break, will return in Spring)
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
Woman, my own point of view- Gang Gang Gallery
August 17 to September 24
The title piece of this exhibition, Woman depicts an international symbol for women, two 'X' chromo- somes, a uterus and a foot. A quiet nod to Frida Kahlo and other iconic female artists who paint their life experiences, these symbols invite focus on the physicality and biology of womanhood that guides and impacts the way the artist walks through her life. Wilson is reflecting on life as a menopaus- al woman, an experience only made possible by her age and female biological, hormonal landscape.
My Own Point of View, the sub-title of this exhibition is a quote from Virginia Woolf's A Writer's Diary (first pub- lished in 1953): '...something which I want to write; my own point of view...'. Wilson threads the female voice through these semi-autobiographical works which are deceivingly upbeat, colourful and humorous, while pondering serious content about the artist's experience of life as a woman and that of women more broadly. The shift from youthful flower to mature woman is a transition that our society may not want to know about, but the lived experience has led Wilson to 'speak up' in these works and illuminate her 'own point of view'.
Ideal states and sacred places- Gang Gang Gallery
November 2-26
We carry with us, both internally and externally, physically and mentally, memories, learned experiences, cultural differences, spiritual values and expectations and through these we form ourselves.As a female, I look very much to the internalization of these complexities and my art is informed by my debate. There is something intrinsically humanly female about the need to make spaces which reflect the desire to make comfortable and safe places.The paintings and sculptures explore the notion of personae and cultural mythologies and the poetry of the spaces between the self and its manifestations. They are related through a common theme.The imagined towns and cities and ancient settlements manifest in the paintings and constructed within the safe confines of the cloches, are reminiscent of places remembered, experienced and dreamed of.The works are informed and shaped by cultural differences, which are heightened by the very nature of displacement, migration or journeying from one place to another. I have brought them into existence.They are of nowhere and yet they are everywhere.
Lithgow City Council art collection
An exhibition showcasing a selection from Lithgow City Council's art collection will be open to the public to enjoy for free at the Seven Valleys Visitors Information Centre gallery from Saturday 1 July 2023.
The exhibition reveals some hidden gems from Council's art and ceramics collection, acquired or donated to Council over the past 50 years.
While some prominent local artist's names and signature styles may be familiar to local historians and art lovers, including John Barnes, Walter Brunner, Robert Cunningham, Stanley Ballard, Helen Hudson, Margaret Hunt, Maria Finnegan and Rick Slaven, others are less well known, but equally compelling.
The gallery is located downstairs at the Seven Valleys Tourist Information Centre, 1137 Great Western Highway Lithgow, and is open during regular opening hours, 9.00am - 5.00pm, 7 days a week.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays, 8:30pm
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
February
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
