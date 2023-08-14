September 29- October 1
A three day celebration of the 60s is coming to the region this October weekend! Featuring 30 events over 20 venues, the weekend is bound to rock. Full programme information is available on the website.
September 30, 4-9pm
A massive October Long Weekend is on the cards at The Foundations
Our Twilight Market is returning - Saturday 30 September 4pm - 9pm. Beatlesfest Projections at the markets, along with all your favourite stalls, food vans and more.
The Beatlesfest vibes continue all weekend with a Vintage Vinyl and Clothing Fair in the Annexe!
September 30
Trail Running returns to the small Central West township of Portland this October
Long Weekend. The annual ANT Fitness Born To Run Festival is fast approaching with
runners encouraged to get their entry early to avoid missing out on participating on race day - Saturday 30 th September.
The small running festival provides participants with the opportunity to run on the trails inside The Foundations - the old historic Portland Cement Works site. Runners get to admire the stunning scenery and wildlife while being challenged by the trails underfoot as they transverse around The Millpond, Limestone Lake and Twin Lakes.
The Born To Run Festival has four races on offer: 2k Kids Race (12 and under); 5k Trails,10k Trails and the inaugural Half Marathon.
Entries are now open to the Born To Run Festival and are limited to a total of 200 runners across all four events so runners are encouraged to be quick to get their spot on the start line.
For more information, runners can visit the website or enter directly.
September 29, 7:30pm
Finish the work week with a cold one at Club Lithgow. Pete Armstong will take to the stage to help you settle in for the weekend.
September 30, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
September 30 to October 11
FREE Holiday Break Podcasting Workshop
How To Make Your First Podcast- Callout for Young People 14-24 years 2023
WHEN IS THE COURSE: Spring Holidays, 25 September - 4 October 2023
WHAT THE WORKSHOP WILL DO: GBMCAN will mentor 6-8 students aged 14-24 from the Lithgow area to learn how to create a professional podcast, based on interviewing a person involved in the creative arts in their local area, covering the technical, interviewing, storytelling, editing, publishing and marketing skills required.
TO REGISTER YOUR INTEREST, EMAIL ME ASAP AND RECEIVE AN APPLICATION FORM TO RETURN TO ME BY 16 SEPTEMBER
Brad Diedrich, GBMCAN Media Officer media@bmcan.com.au
Three day nature wellness program
September 25, 26 and 28th
Are you a young person looking to adventure in nature and have fun learning new skills to become the best version of you? Then this may be for you!
Cost: Free
Who: young people who live in Lithgow LGA ages 13-17
When: September 25th, 26th, 28th 9am-4pm (must be able to attend all 3 days)
Meeting location: Lithgow Information & Neighbourhood Centre
Whats provided: transport to/from LINC, food, equiptment, passionate skilled facilitators and an awesome fun experience.
Activities: bush walking, bush craft, rock climbing, abseiling, new friendships, swimming, meditation and wellness tools.
Limited spots available, to reserve your spot please contact Dominique on 0429 146 117 or connectandexplore@hotmail.com
Kids Bingo at Club Lithgow
September 27 and October 4, 10:30am
Club Lithgow have kids Bingo from 10.00am - 12.00pm. It only costs $6 per child, Adults can join in on the fun for only $4 and there are lots of prizes to be won. All proceeds go to Little Wings.Little Wings is a nonprofit organisation that provides free, professional and safe flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children in rural and regional NSW.To book your table contact our friendly staff at Reception on(02) 6351 3375
Activities at Lithgow Library
Not sure what to do for the school holidays? Lithgow City Council libraries have you covered!
September and October are exciting months as the weather warms up and we celebrate Lithgow Halloween and Space Week, so why not join in the Lithgow City Council Library September school holiday program which consists of a variety of activities for children of all ages, interests and experiences?
During these school holidays the library has everything from messy play to a table tennis competition! Many of the activities are science based and include experiments, crafts and games which were very popular last school holidays.
Anyone is welcome to join in the activities which are all free and no bookings are required. For more information contact Lithgow Library on 6352 9100.
You can also visit any of the library branches to pick up a flier which has all the upcoming activities and events for the holidays. You will also find further information on the library website at https://library.lithgow.com/ or follow Lithgow City Council Libraries on Facebook.
Kids Bingo at Wallerawang Community and Sports Club
September 28, 1pm
School Holidays are just around the corner! and kids bingo is sure to keep them occupied! $2 a bingo book, lucky door prizes and a $5 kids lunch special at Rink 9.
October
Lithgow Library is excited to announce that the Library will be getting into the spirit of Halloween during October by offering themed craft afternoons.
Come to the Library and create something truly terrifying and spooky!
Each week there will be a different craft, and no two weeks will be the same. There will be a variety of different crafts to suit all ages and you are welcome to take the craft home, or it can become part of the Library display.
The dates and times for the SPOOKtacular events are as follows:
All activities are FREE and no bookings are required.
Please contact Lithgow Library on 6352 9100 for more information.
October 14, 8pm
Abba tribute band, FABBA is back by popular demand at Club Lithgow.
October 14, 7pm
Join us at Portland Golf Club to listen, dance and chill along with Kel, who is, by far, one of the coolest and most talented local musicians around!
Thanks to our good mates at Bowyer & Livermore and Williams & Sons Butchery Portland, there will not only be a rocking vibe, but also awesome meat trays to be won.
Queen Wok will be cooking up a storm in the kitchen, and the beers will be cold. Book it in!!
October 21 and 22
SAVE THE DATE! The Hartley Valley Garden Festival is on the 21st and 22nd October with 5 gardens to see - four of which have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV Show. There will be lots of garden related stalls plus food, coffee/tea and artwork so bring friends and family and have a great weekend in the gardens of Hartley. All information is on the flyer or feel free to call David on 0419133154. No booking required, just pay at each gate.
October 21, 7:30pm
International tribute band ABBASBACK are heading to the workies Showroom to get you dancing queens in the swing!
Tickets are $30 and are available at club reception now.
October 27, 6pm
Do you have a fascination with ghosts and ghouls? Then this murder mystery night might excite your inner Freak! Set in the eerie and mysterious Nosferatu's castle, you and your friends can dress up in amazing creepy costumes and immerse yourselves in the spooky atmosphere at The 7 Valleys Hotel this Halloween. Tickets include canapes and will have some unique cocktails available, like a glass of "blood"? So, come get ya freak on!!!!!
The Murder Master ® is your host for this killer event. You and your fellow Suspects will be embroiled in a dastardly Murder. Everyone will fight to establish their alibis to prove their innocence, while solving the crime & discovering Whodunnit!
Plenty of finger-pointing, backstabbing, blackmail and unbridled skulduggery will ensue.... it'll be a Scream.
Perhaps YOU are the Murderer!
Tickets: $50 per person or $90 per couple, including canapes.
BOOK NOW - LIMITED TICKETS!
Theme: Ghosts and Ghouls / Halloween
October 28, 4pm-9pm
Lithgow Halloween 'Fright Night' is returning for 2023 with all the usual fun, but some great new twists! Bring the whole family and enjoy the fun of Lithgow Halloween.
October 29, Gates open from 6am
Grab yourself a bargain or sell some unwanted goods at Kramer park. Cost $10 per site and entry is a gold coin donation. Overnight camping is available. There will also be hot food and drinks available. For more information, call Garry on 0412417868.
November 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 8pm
We are dying to show you what we have in store!
Save the date for Agatha Crusty and the Murder Mystery by Derek Webb.
Tickets on sale now! Click the link to pre book your tickets!
November 3-4
Lithgow City Council presents two performances of the comic Opera RITA, by Gaetano Donizetti in early November 2023.
Directed and translated to English by John Wregg, and starring Catherine Bouchier, Christopher Tonkin, Joshua Oxley and Sharolyn Kimmorley, the performances will be held on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 November at the Lithgow Union Theatre.
Ticket prices are $60 and $45 concession including pre-show entertainment, light food and with drinks available for purchase. Tickets are only available online and will go on sale from 9.00am Monday 18 September 2023 at www.Trybooking.com/CLLQG
November 4-12
Come and discover the vibrant Lithgow Arts Trail, an exciting event happening from November 4th to November 12th. Join us in exploring the artistic talents of the Hartley, Kanimbla, Lithgow, and Portland communities. This unique two-weekend celebration showcases the creativity of local artists and artisans who open their studios just once a year. From blacksmiths to textile artists, painters to sketchers, you'll witness a diverse range of creators in action. Immerse yourself in the world of art and experience two days filled with eclectic creativity. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to join the Lithgow Arts Trail and uncover the hidden treasures of our region.
If you are an artist in the Seven Valleys, you can register your art studio to be a part of the Lithgow Arts Trail. Discover the community of creatives out west and become a part of this incredible network. Lithgow arts trail is part of the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network. Connecting creatives across the Greater Blue Mountains, Darug, Gundungurra and Wiradjuri country.
We are looking forward to seeing you in our November Arts Trail as we showcase the best the Seven Valleys has to offer in art and culture. To find out about becoming part of the trail contact Annie Joseph at annie.joseph@bigpond.com.
November 10-12, 2pm
Presented by STEAMworks, the inaugural STEAM Fair will be a fun, all-ages, multi-day event set within the spectacular historic site at The Foundations, Portland NSW. The Fair will showcase all things STEAM, with workshops, exhibitions, performances, tours, talks and information on job and study options that will launch the next generation of thinkers, dreamers and inventors into the future!
Address: The Foundations, 36 Williwa St, Portland NSW 2847
Cost: Free
Full program coming!
Enquiries: events@steamworks.org.au
November 17, 7:30pm
Considered to be the most authentic INXS tribute production on the market, fans have been partying to XS with Don't Change at shows across the country and are coming to Lithgow Workies.
Featuring a line-up of 6 exceptional musicians led by the charismatic front man Blair Dwyer, Don't Change - Ultimate INXS perform all the biggest INXS hits across three decades with tracks such as Never Tear Us Apart, Original Sin, Don't Change, Listen Like Thieves, Burn for You, Need You Tonight, Pretty Vegas, I Send a Message, Suicide Blonde, Devil Inside, and many, many more!
Tickets are $39.
December 2, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
December 9, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
Mondays, 6:30pm
Looking for something to do tonight?!?
Why not bring your family and friends down to the Bowlo for our Monday Night Surf, Turf and Beer of the month special in Bistro 1919 and stay for some fun and laughs with Trivia from 6:30pm!
Wednesdays, 7:30pm
If you fancy yourself as a bit of a trivia wiz, then please join us, or get a crew together and see how good you really are!
Saturdays, 7pm
Head to the 7 Valleys for fun night out on the town. There are plenty of options available at the bistro for a delicious dinner before enjoying some live music. The party doesn't have to stop there, you can get yourself out on the dancefloor when the DJ plays the ultimate clubbing music.
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
First Sunday of the Month (On Winter break, will return in Spring)
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
Woman, my own point of view- Gang Gang Gallery
August 17 to September 24
The title piece of this exhibition, Woman depicts an international symbol for women, two 'X' chromo- somes, a uterus and a foot. A quiet nod to Frida Kahlo and other iconic female artists who paint their life experiences, these symbols invite focus on the physicality and biology of womanhood that guides and impacts the way the artist walks through her life. Wilson is reflecting on life as a menopaus- al woman, an experience only made possible by her age and female biological, hormonal landscape.
My Own Point of View, the sub-title of this exhibition is a quote from Virginia Woolf's A Writer's Diary (first pub- lished in 1953): '...something which I want to write; my own point of view...'. Wilson threads the female voice through these semi-autobiographical works which are deceivingly upbeat, colourful and humorous, while pondering serious content about the artist's experience of life as a woman and that of women more broadly. The shift from youthful flower to mature woman is a transition that our society may not want to know about, but the lived experience has led Wilson to 'speak up' in these works and illuminate her 'own point of view'.
Art Exhibition by Local Artist Amanda Young
October
The walls of Lithgow Library will be full of colour throughout October with the exciting artworks of Lithgow artist Amanda Young.
Amanda's work is a result of her personal observation:
"The interior space that we create in our houses reflects our inner desire and ideas of self. Interior space however is always changing, depending on the light entering it.
When I started to look at the light and space created in my home by walls, I realised they were in a constant state of change, which is caused by the quality of light entering. This is what I have attempted to reproduce in my works. The notion that nothing is constant or one colour. This is, however, not a new idea. The Impressionists were discovering that light is always in flux".
The exhibition will be available for viewing during Lithgow Library's regular opening hours of 9.00am to 6.00pm Monday to Friday and 9.00am to 12.00pm Saturday mornings. For more information on this event and other library events head to the Lithgow Library webpage at library.lithgow.com or follow Lithgow City Council Libraries on Facebook.
Local artists are invited to exhibit their works in the Lithgow Library free of charge. To make an exhibition booking contact the library on 6352 9100 or drop into the library and speak to a staff member.
Ideal states and sacred places- Gang Gang Gallery
November 2-26
We carry with us, both internally and externally, physically and mentally, memories, learned experiences, cultural differences, spiritual values and expectations and through these we form ourselves.As a female, I look very much to the internalization of these complexities and my art is informed by my debate. There is something intrinsically humanly female about the need to make spaces which reflect the desire to make comfortable and safe places.The paintings and sculptures explore the notion of personae and cultural mythologies and the poetry of the spaces between the self and its manifestations. They are related through a common theme.The imagined towns and cities and ancient settlements manifest in the paintings and constructed within the safe confines of the cloches, are reminiscent of places remembered, experienced and dreamed of.The works are informed and shaped by cultural differences, which are heightened by the very nature of displacement, migration or journeying from one place to another. I have brought them into existence.They are of nowhere and yet they are everywhere.
Lithgow City Council art collection
An exhibition showcasing a selection from Lithgow City Council's art collection will be open to the public to enjoy for free at the Seven Valleys Visitors Information Centre gallery from Saturday 1 July 2023.
The exhibition reveals some hidden gems from Council's art and ceramics collection, acquired or donated to Council over the past 50 years.
While some prominent local artist's names and signature styles may be familiar to local historians and art lovers, including John Barnes, Walter Brunner, Robert Cunningham, Stanley Ballard, Helen Hudson, Margaret Hunt, Maria Finnegan and Rick Slaven, others are less well known, but equally compelling.
The gallery is located downstairs at the Seven Valleys Tourist Information Centre, 1137 Great Western Highway Lithgow, and is open during regular opening hours, 9.00am - 5.00pm, 7 days a week.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays, 8:30pm
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
September-November
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
