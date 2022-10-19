November 4 and 5, 10am
Meet at the Greenspot/Old Wallerwang power station site for Lithgow's NAIDOC Celebration. The event will feature two days of Bush food, BBQ lunch, music, dancers, workshops and more.
November 5, 10am
Head to the Lithgow Vallery Colliery and Pottery for a Studio and historic site open day!
Spend some time strolling through the historical grounds of the Pottery, whilst browsing the largest private art collection in the Seven Valleys.
Be inspired by the oldest Woodford Kiln in Australia , as you enjoy watching the workings of the beautiful old beast.
November 6, 2pm
THE LAST OF THE BLONDE BOMSHELLS.
After Elizabeth's (Dame Judi Dench's) husband dies, she begins to play her tenor saxophone again, and remembers when she was fifteen and a member of the Blonde Bombshells, an all -girl (with one exception) swing band. Accompanied by the exception and urged on by her Granddaughter, Elizabeth hunts up the old members of the band and urges them to perform, and in doing so,learns more than she new about the band, its members, the roses on the drum set, and herself the last of the Blonde Bomshells.
STARRING: DAME JUDI DENCH, IAN HOLM and OLYMPIA DUKAKIS
November
Lithgow and District Community Nursery is turning 30. In light of this achievement we are holding a Festival of Natives- Celebrating the Beauty and Diversity of the Flora and Fauna of the region.
Across the month of November the Nursery will be holding a series of free events to commemorate this remarkable milestone.
Whether you fancy taking in an exhibition of native inspired art at Gang Gang Gallery, hearing a talk at the UWS Transformation Hub and then catching up with your friends at the Tin Shed or seeing a reptile show at the nursery with a free sausage sizzle there will be something for everyone.
Festival of Natives Exhibition
3-13 November
Gang Gang Gallery 206 Main Street Lithgow
See this stunning exhibition of local and further afield art works celebrating the beauty and diversity of our regions flora and fauna. Open 10.30-4.30 Thursday to Sunday. Festival of Natives Opening Celebration and Art Prize Judging Sat 5 November 3pm
Gang Gang Gallery judging of the exhibition, a glass of wine and cheese while taking in the competition artworks. Opening address and judging by Lucy Culliton one of Australia's most renowned landscape painters.
Wed 16 Nov 6.30pm Festival of Natives Purple Copper Butterfly Info Night and Social Maldhan Ngurr Ngurra Lithgow Transformation Hub 154 Mort St Lithgow. Bookings essential
Wed 23 Nov 6.30pm Koalas of the Central Tablelands Info Night and Social Maldhan Ngurr Ngurra Lithgow Transformation Hub 154 Mort St Lithgow. Bookings essential
Lithgow and District Community Nursery 30th Birthday Celebration. Open Day and Mini Fete Sunday 27 November 10am - Lithgow and District Community Nursery 2a Coalbrook St Lithgow
For more information please see www.festivalofnatives.com.au/
We look forward to celebrating with you
November 4, 10am-12pm
We're back! Come along and enjoy the spectacular Sorenson designed gardens surrounding the magnificent sandstone Hoskins Memorial Church.
If you're a garden enthusiast, you can join Stuart McGhie at 10.15 for a tour of the garden for the cost of a gold coin donation.
At 1.00pm you can take a guided tour of the church with Al Ritchie - again for a gold coin donation. As well as tours there will be entertainment, great cappuccinos, Devonshire Tea, a light lunch of quiche and salad;craft and art displays - with the option to look, browse or buy.
Beehive is an outreach of the Lithgow Uniting Church, providing friendship and learning to people of all ages in our community and beyond.Further information can be obtained by phoning the Parish Office on 6351 3134 during office hours, email lithgowuc@gmail.com or via Facebook.
November 4, 1pm
Head to the Portland RSL and spend the afternoon with a cold one relaxing and listening to Pete Van Sint Jan.
November 5, 7:30pm
Head to the Workies for a night of Nostalgia. Featuring Dave Patten as the voice of Rod Stewart, you will get to enjoy an evening of his story, as well as a concert of Britain's legendary best! Featuring songs made famous by Elton, Queen, Bowie and the 60's invasion.
Cost: $30. Tickets on sale now at Club Reception.
November 5 & 6 | 12 & 13, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Travel around Portland, Lithgow, Hartley & Kanimbla to see Local artists open their studios for just once a year.
See them in action and enjoy two days of eclectic creativity.
To travel the Lithgow Arts Trail is to discover beauty in many forms and places. You can start at the eastern (Kanimbla/ Little Hartley)point or the western (Portland) end on the map. Either way, travelling through the historic city of Lithgow, you'll be experiencing the beautiful hills and valleys, rolling farmlands, dramatic escarpments, bushlands, and the historic sites, indigenous and European, in this ancient valley.
The studios of the Trail Artists are as varied and as beautiful as the landscape. From backyard sheds and workshops to studios sitting on hilltops and in wondrous gardens, through fabulous art galleries, to historic industrial factories housing ceramic and metal artists and painters, you'll be amazed by the range and variety of beautiful artworks.
You can view the map of the arts trail here.
November 6, 2pm
Sunday Sessions are back at the Workies! Head to the Southern Gardens for an easy afternoon.
Jed Zarb will be kicking off the first show.
November 12, 9am
Visit the CWA Hall in Barton street to check out the variety of stalls that will be on offer. Stalls include the famous CWA home baked cakes, jams, crafts, plants and more.
November 13, 4:30pm
PACO LARA with Carlito Akam
Francisco Lara Puerto (Paco Lara) is an acclaimed flamenco guitarist from "La Cuna", the authentic cradle of Flamenco that is Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Paco embodies the unmistakable and genuine Jerez style of flamenco guitar playing.
An exciting musical event at the Gang Gang Gallery. You can also enjoy browsing through our artworks at our latest exhibition.
Tickets cost $37.50 and are available at sticky tickets.
November 14, 11am-2pm
LINC is delighted to bring back the 2022 Volunteering Expo at the Cook Street Plaza.
The Volunteer Expo is a one-stop-shop for individuals to find out about volunteering opportunities in the Lithgow community.
The Expo provides a unique opportunity for the public to engage with volunteer-involving organisations, register their interest for roles and learn more about the programs on offer in Lithgow.
It is also a fantastic opportunity for Volunteer involving organisations to showcase the amazing work they do for our community.
From firefighting and emergency service roles to organising library books to environmental field monitoring and conservation- there's a role to suit everyone.
Entry to the Volunteer Expo is free.
For more information contact LINC on 6352 2077 or Rachel Nicoll on 6354 9960.
November 26
Save the date for the Ear To The Ground Community Festival which will be held at the Zig Zag Railway Carpark. With a fantastic line up of events, speakers, well being activities, art exhibition, market and info stalls - and even an outdoor movie screening of 'The Castle' - there will be something for everyone and a great way to connect and have some fun with your local community.
November 26, 6:30pm
The Awards night is a cocktail dress event that will be night of entertainment, networking, music, dancing and festivities with special guest MC, Peter Watson from 2LT.
This is the first Awards night that the Lithgow region has hosted for over 15 years.
Chamber Vice-President and Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) program Director Steve Ring said, 'The re-introduction of Business Awards for the Lithgow LGA has been made possible by both the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Funding and by our generous sponsors'
'The Awards have been developed in conjunction with Business NSW and most of the winners of
Awards will automatically progress to the Regional Awards. In addition, the judges have been sourced by Business NSW from outside of the Lithgow LGA,' he said.
'We strongly encourage all Award entrants to be part of the festivities. It's their night and a night for all businesses in the Lithgow region to celebrate. This will be a night to remember so all business people and community members should join in the celebrations!
TICKETS CAN BE BOOKED THROUGH THE CHAMBER WEBSITE - LITHGOW.ORG.AU
Included in the price is dinner, samples of local produce, local alcoholic tasters, live musicians and performers. It will be a night of feasting and festivities.
WHERE Lithgow Workies, Tank St, Lithgow
COST $100 General admission
$80 Members
The Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards 2022 is part of the Lithgow Region Business Revival project that has been funded under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the
Further details email events@lithgow.org.au or call 0403 397 645.
November 26, 7pm-10pm
Join us for an evening of workshops and stargazing under the Portland skies, exploring the astronomical knowledge of First Nations Australians. Look through a telescope and listen to the experts as they guide us through a night viewing of the local stars.
This event begins as dusk falls, when we will all gather together outside, under the stars and around the fire, for a special evening with performances from local dance groups, and discussions from local Knowledge Holders and visiting astrophysicists. Afterwards, we invite you to be guided through the night sky with our telescopes and laser pointers with informal teachings by astronomers from Dark Skies Downunder.
We are also hosting a series of Wiradjuri Astronomy, Art and Language workshops in the afternoon before this event with Wiradjuri Elder and Language Teacher, Aunty Iris. Follow the ticket link to book separate tickets for these workshops.
The Annexe will be selling their usual assortment of delicious hot drinks and snacks.
Joining us on the night to share their knowledge is an amazing lineup of presenters, including:
Aunty Iris Reid is a Wiradjuri Elder from Narromine NSW, and teaches Wiradjuri Language at Yarradamarra, the Aboriginal Centre Dubbo TAFE. She will be running workshops in the afternoon before the astronomy night where participants will explore Animal Totem's, designing your own Animal Totem card to take home with you, as well as teaching participants to sing a song Aunty Iris has designed, called "Yindyamarra" - Respect.
Peter Swain is a Dabee Wiradjuri Elder from Rylstone. He is a practising artist, storyteller and mentor, who has been sharing his Aboriginal Culture and expertise in schools for the last ten years. He has exhibited his artwork in galleries across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, as well as internationally in Italy and Vienna.
Peter Swanton is a Gamilaraay man from Mackay, QLD. Peter graduated from The Australian National University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Physics, specialising in Astronomy and Astrophysics. Peter's work in astronomy initially began with research around black holes and cosmology, but he has since shifted his focus to cultural astronomy and dark sky preservation. Peter's work will highlight the scientific importance of Indigenous star knowledges, and what we need to do in order to preserve these knowledges on Country, as well as in the night sky.
Trevor and Tina Leaman are based in Orange where they operate an Astronomy Outreach business Dark Skies Downunder, sharing their knowledge with local schools, community groups and private functions. Tina is a proud Palawa woman, a skilled artist, researcher and educator who has worked beside Trevor as an Outreach Astronomer and Astronomy Tour Guide in Tasmania, the Northern Territory and New South Wales. Both are members of the Australian Indigenous Astronomy research group, the Central West Astronomical Society, and the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group. Trevor is currently pursuing a PhD in Cultural Astronomy at the University of New South Wales, researching Wiradjuri traditional Astronomical knowledge with the support of the Wiradjuri Elders and knowledge custodians. This research project, known as the Wiradjuri Cultural Astronomy Project, works in tandem with the Wiradjuri Murriyang Project coordinated by Tina Leaman with a focus on cultural STEAM activities and community collaboration.
Event details:
- This is an all-ages event, suitable for families
- Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times
- This is an alcohol-free event
- Event includes walking and standing for short periods of time. Please bring your own camp chairs or picnic blanket if desired
- You are welcome to bring your own telescope to use on the evening. If you will bring your own, please contact us at steamworkslithgowsciencehub@gmail.com so we can provide you with details on when to arrive and where to set up
- You are welcome to bring your own binoculars
In the event of wet weather, the event will still go ahead according to schedule with an alternative indoor experience.
November 27, 9am-2pm
Buy some gifts and support a good cause! All proceeds will go directly to improving pallative care for Lithgow. Held at the Civic Ballroom.
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Sunday
Craving a good Sunday roast, but not wanting to cook it? Head to the Coronation Hotel in Portland for a delicious Leg of Lamb or Roast Chicken with all the trimmings.
Call 0460971163 to book your easy Sunday lunch.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
November
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
POSTPONED- NEW DATE TBA
Head to the Lithgow Sports stadium in Barton street for a free Family Movie night!
Make yourself comfortable by bringing your beanbag and blankets (no chairs please)
Free movie, BBQ and popcorn will be supplied.
For more information, please contact Centacare Bathurst on 6331 8944 or email eccp@centacarebathurst.com.au
