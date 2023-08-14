A summer of fun: What's on in the Lithgow region

January 12, 8pm
Finish the work week with a cold one at Club Lithgow. Sam Williams, best known as Sam Bucca will take to the stage to help you settle in for the weekend.
January 13, 7:30pm
After you've finished dinner at the Bistro, why not head to the main lounge at 7:30pm for a relaxing evening of live music.
January 13, 8pm
Get ready to pick up that microphone and sing until your voice gives out. Club Lithgow will be hosting their monthly karaoke night.
January 14, 3pm
Head to the Lithgow Workies to enjoy a relaxing afternoon for their Sunday Sessions in the Southern Gardens. Featuring live music Jed Zarb.
January 14, 2pm
Soak up the Sunday summer heat with a beverage and some music at Club Lithgow. Is there a better way to spend the last of the weekend than with some friends and the talented Kell and Brendon? We think not.
January 15, 3pm
Colour your January school holidays with this awesome Summer Fun Colour Run event at Watsford oval. This is a FREE event for all ages and will be so much fun. Don't miss out!!
January 19, 8pm
Finish the work week with a cold one at Club Lithgow. Gavin Bowles will take to the stage to help you settle in for the weekend.
January 20, 8pm
Liven up your Saturday night with a visit to Club Lithgow. Settle yourself in with a beverage, friends, family and enjoy some live music from Eric Lewis.
January 20, 7:30pm
January 21, 3pm
Head to the Lithgow Workies to enjoy a relaxing afternoon for their Sunday Sessions in the Southern Gardens. Featuring live music Rag n Bone.
January 26, from 10am
Don't have any plans for Australia Day yet?Why not come to Club Lithgow! We have plenty on for the whole family to enjoy from 10am, throughout the day and into the night. There will be a BBQ, barefoot bowls, Aussie trivia, thong tossing, live music and so much more!
January 26, 4pm
Enjoy a relaxing Australia Day afternoon in the Southern gardens with a beverage, good company and Kell and Brendon to keep you entertained.
January 27, 4pm - 9pm
The Forged by Fire Festival held at the Foundations in Portland will explore the complex relationship with fire and how people work with it. It will be an opportunity for the community to share their stories and experiences with fire and what they have learned from them.
The event will highlight the incredible ways to work with fire through performances, food stalls, artworks, projections, and lots of other creations made through the mastery of fire.
There will be displays, workshops and activities that share how to manage our landscapes and homes to live with fire. Fun art activities are also planned for children to do while learning about fire.
January 27, 7:30pm
January 28, 3pm
Head to the Lithgow Workies to enjoy a relaxing afternoon for their Sunday Sessions in the Southern Gardens. Featuring live music from Rory Ellis & Christian Marsh.
January 28, 3pm-7pm
Head to Portland for an afternoon of live Music when Kinetik have a jam for Steve's birthday. Bring your Musical Instruments and sing with us. Everyone is welcome. There will also be meat tray raffles at the Club.
February 3, 7:30pm
February 10, 7:30pm
February 17, 7:30pm
March 2, 7pm
Darren Coggan & Damien Leith are bringing their two man show to the Workies. Enjoy your favourite songs from the men that make up half of the Beatles. Tickets are $45 and are available from Club reception.
June 23, 2pm
What happens when a comedian and an Opera singers worlds collide? An afternoon of entertainment at the Workies! Dave Hobson and Colin Lane star in a show that's sure to make you laugh. Tickets are $55 and are available at club reception.
Gang Gang Farmers Market
Thursdays, 3pm
Gang Gang Farmers Market is coming together well with committed stalls, including:
We hope to see you come and get your locally grown fresh produce on Thursdays at the Gang Gang Gallery, in the outside area beside the gallery.
Fourth Sunday of the Month, 9am-1pm (From March 2023 onwards)
Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce.
Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls.
Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
Capertee Makers Market
First Sunday of the Month (On Winter break, will return in Spring)
We have some exciting news for our market goers.
Our markets now have a new name and weekend.
Introducing CAPERTEE MAKERS MARKET. It will be held on the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH. Making our first market for 2023, Sunday the 5th of March.
We will still be homed at the the Royal Hotel, Capertee
Watch this space for more information.
Mondays, 6:30pm
Looking for something to do tonight?!?
Why not bring your family and friends down to the Bowlo for our Monday Night Surf, Turf and Beer of the month special in Bistro 1919 and stay for some fun and laughs with Trivia from 6:30pm!
Saturdays, 9:30am
Our Art Group will be starting on Saturday at the Lithgow Library. Art materials will be available. It will be run by Sandy Conway-Powles and local artist Jeff Bretherton. It is free and no bookings are required. If you would like more information, contact Sandy at 0428081783.
Fridays during school term, 7am
Fit for Life is resuming at Lithgow PCYC. Open to all young people aged 10-18 years old.
Come and start the day right with some exercise and a nutritious breakfast, starting from 7am. We then provide transport to Lithgow High School and TAFE.
No cost involved but you do need to register.
Every second and fourth weekend
Come and support local signwriters, the Portland Wallnuts to fundraise for the renovation of their building.
Visit their headquarters in 19 Vale Street for the opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.
There will be a range of goods to choose from, including toys, crystal glasses, memorabilia and more!
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
Ideal states and sacred places- Gang Gang Gallery
November 2-26
We carry with us, both internally and externally, physically and mentally, memories, learned experiences, cultural differences, spiritual values and expectations and through these we form ourselves.As a female, I look very much to the internalization of these complexities and my art is informed by my debate. There is something intrinsically humanly female about the need to make spaces which reflect the desire to make comfortable and safe places.The paintings and sculptures explore the notion of personae and cultural mythologies and the poetry of the spaces between the self and its manifestations. They are related through a common theme.The imagined towns and cities and ancient settlements manifest in the paintings and constructed within the safe confines of the cloches, are reminiscent of places remembered, experienced and dreamed of.The works are informed and shaped by cultural differences, which are heightened by the very nature of displacement, migration or journeying from one place to another. I have brought them into existence.They are of nowhere and yet they are everywhere.
Long exposure photography pop-up with Merridy Cairnduff
November 30- December 3
A breathtaking look at the beautiful landscapes around Wollemi, Gardens of Stone and beyond.Merridy has an amazing eye for detail and captures the colours and shapes of the Australian bush perfectly.
Lithgow City Council art collection
An exhibition showcasing a selection from Lithgow City Council's art collection will be open to the public to enjoy for free at the Seven Valleys Visitors Information Centre gallery from Saturday 1 July 2023.
The exhibition reveals some hidden gems from Council's art and ceramics collection, acquired or donated to Council over the past 50 years.
While some prominent local artist's names and signature styles may be familiar to local historians and art lovers, including John Barnes, Walter Brunner, Robert Cunningham, Stanley Ballard, Helen Hudson, Margaret Hunt, Maria Finnegan and Rick Slaven, others are less well known, but equally compelling.
The gallery is located downstairs at the Seven Valleys Tourist Information Centre, 1137 Great Western Highway Lithgow, and is open during regular opening hours, 9.00am - 5.00pm, 7 days a week.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Thursday, Drawn from 6:30pm
$2 at ticket of $5 for three tickets. Tickets can be purchased from 4pm on the day.
While you're there, be sure to grab a nice meal from the Kitchen, which is open from 6pm.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
September-November
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
