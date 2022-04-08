newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's been in the Ray family for 45 years but that tradition is about to end with the New Ivanhoe hotel in Blackheath on the market. Family patriarch Vic Ray had been a coal miner on the South Coast but, forced to retire at 58, he took a lease on the Gardners Inn, the other pub in Blackheath. He then moved to the Royal Standard in Sydney before buying a lease on the Ivy, as it is affectionately known, with wife Sybil in 1976. A year later they were able to buy the freehold. Their children - Dennis, Kerrie and Dale - at various times helped their parents run it, doing everything from glass collecting to pulling beers to planting out the garden. But Kerrie Ray has now decided to sell, ending her own nearly 50-year pub career. She started behind a bar in 1973 to help Vic. At the time she was working in Sydney as a survey draftswoman but would come up to Blackheath on weekends. "I wasn't that keen to come up in the first place because I was having a good time in Sydney but then I just slotted into it," she said. Vic was "very, very popular". One night a patron had had a few too many to drink but there was a problem - he had arrived at the pub on a horse. Vic knew how to ride so he wrangled a sober local to drive the bloke home in a car while he rode the horse. Ms Ray also recalled in the 1980s the "Monday night club", a regular drinking get-together with some fellow locals. "Eventually no one was going to work on Tuesdays so we decided to call it off." The Ivy has always backed the community, acting as a venue for birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations and also hosting many a wake, serving "Kerrie's funeral finger food". The pub is used as a gathering place by various groups including the knitters, Scrabble players, folk club and ukulele players. It has always been available if the community needed a gathering place. "It wasn't hard - we had all the food here anyway - and it came back ten-fold," said Ms Ray. "We've been very well supported by the locals." She hasn't had to evict too many rowdy patrons - "we've got an aged clientele" - but recalls in earlier days when wives would ring to find out if their husbands were propping up the bar. Ms Ray baulked at lying to the women but "I'd encourage them [the men] to go home as soon as possible". She was relieved that the arrival of mobile phones meant "they had to tell their own lies". Ms Ray is not sure where she will live with her partner, Bruce Pelchen, when they leave the pub. They have a motor home, which sounds inviting, she said. "We might go away to avoid some of the winter but I'll always be around Blackheath." The Ivanhoe is open for expressions of interest with JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/e5e1c655-42bc-4d35-8c4d-8757b6fffb84.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg