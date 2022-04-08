The Saint: Lithgow hangs on every word

comment,

SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR THE campaign by Greenspot and Cleanaway to win the hearts and minds of the Lithgow community on the Sydney garbage incinerator plan for Wang stepped up a pace in the Civic Ballroom on Wednesday night. Greenspot and project partners, waste disposal conglomerate Cleanaway, want to develop an incinerator on the former power station property to burn half a million tonnes of mainly Sydney waste a year for power generation. A suspicious person might say it was a good strategy to call a meeting for 6.30pm, right on family meal time for most, but there was a representative and vocal crowd with a notable absence of most of the elected Councillors. There was a lot of technical stuff that revealed little for most, particularly when the obvious question was raised on why we were considered suitable when Eastern Creek was rejected on public health issues. Still it was a welcome opportunity to finally ask questions in a public forum and four interesting points emerged; they hope to begin construction early next year, it's already a declared a state significant project, and Greenspot had never considered such a project until being approached ''by several parties" after the NSW government announced a 'western Lithgow precinct' as one of four such projects across NSW and most significantly Cleanaway would still prefer to be developing at Eastern Creek. So there you have it; the blame for all this dilemma sits fairly and squarely with Paul's mob and it's up to Paul's mob to protect the wider community interest. INFORMATION technology is a boon for most and a nightmare for many. Increasingly day to day requirements can only be done online and that places non tech savvy among us at a decidedly unfair advantage, Typical of this second class citizen attitude is the coming 'Opera Gala At The Union' where tickets are only available on the internet. And if you're one of the multitude where the internet is some mysterious and even malignant - or don't even own a computer - being then you either seek help or miss out. And help isn't always easy to find as retired schoolteacher Greg McDonald discovered this week. Greg says Lithgow Council, the event promoters, were less than helpful. "I had to have an email account and give over a credit card number," Greg lamented. "The best Council could offer was the suggestion that if any tickets remain unsold online there could be some available at the door on the night." Greg's right. This may be the modern way but it's still a serious injustice. AS the extreme weather goes on and on there was a disturbing bit of news emerged this week. Seems there is no mandatory requirement for estate agents or developers to advise clients that a property is potentially flood prone. Not surprising when the government seems hell bent on allowing more and more homes in locations where you buy a raft and take your chances - all without insurance. It really is a case of buyer beware - and learn to swim.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/719d2fc4-da1b-4c50-bb6e-dd82b3c6632a.jpg/r0_642_4032_2920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg