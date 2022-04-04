Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood Centre's $50,000 clothing giveaway

community,

WHAT do you do when you're given around $50,000 worth of new clothing? In the case of Lithgow LINC and its community support projects you give it away - free, nought, nothing! In a unique social experiment in Lithgow, LINC has several pallets of clothing for anyone who needs it and it's just a matter of making a selection. Volunteers on Sunday gave up their day to sort through boxes of clothing surplus to requirements by the Big W retail organisation. Today (Monday) the clothing - enough to stock a small department store - will be up for grabs in the hall at the LINC premises on the corner of Railway Parade and Padley Street in Lithgow between midday and 2pm. There is a huge variety of clothing for adults and children, including footwear, all brand new and still with the original price tags. Community Hub manager Leanne Walding said the opportunity for the community in the lead up to winter is the result of a partnership between the Good360 organisation and LINC and a huge donation of surplus clothing by Big W that would otherwise go to landfill. READ MORE: Good360's mission is to direct such donations where they are needed but Ms Walding said anyone is welcome to find something that fits. It has only been possible to conduct the 'pop up shop' for the one afternoon because of the availability of the venue so anything remaining will be offered through the Feels Good To Do Good van donated by Westfund. It is the first such venture on this scale for Lithgow and will particularly benefit anyone in difficult circumstances. Ms Walding stressed that everything is absolutely free, everyone is welcome and there's no catch. Access to the venue at LINC is via the Padley Street entrance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/fe6872cf-2599-4adc-9b4e-e877db3bef9d.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg