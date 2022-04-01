Mick Wagner was at the top of his game for Chevy with a perfect 8-0 record

sport, local-sport,

Front-runners Chevy have clinched a top-two berth and have one hand on the Minor Premiership with only two rounds remaining of the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Autumn competition played at the Old Trades Hall. Chevy suffered an early blow in their match with Spinners when Peter Jaccoud sustained a leg injury in his first rubber and was forced to withdraw from the match. His teammates were forced to play extra rubbers to make up the shortfall, but they were up to the task and pulled away from Spinners with ever-increasing leads of 4-0, 7-2 and 11-4. Chevy eventually idled home, 15-7. Mick Wagner was again at the top of his game for Chevy with a perfect 8-0 record, while Shane Eagle contributed to the win with 5-7. The Association wishes Peter Jaccoud a speedy return to the tables. Kelly Gurney (4-3) was the only Spinner to finish with a winning record, as Kevin Wright and Leon Rust went 2-4 and 1-6 respectively. Grippers started strongly in their skirmish with Smashes, pocketing the first rubber for a 2-0 opening break. Their view from the front soon became a distant memory though, as an 8-1 run from Smashes saw them wrest back control at 8-3. READ MORE: Grippers thought they might get back into it trailing 9-5 but Smashes ripped through the last three singles and the only doubles rubber by eight games to three to claim the honours comfortably, 17-8. Matthew Kappos shone like a beacon for Smashes with a flawless 6-0 result, and had good support from Jason Bailey (5-3) and Pauline Wellfare (4-4). The Grippers' trio's quest for a positive result bore no fruit, with Lou Kappos ending at 3-4, Linda Kappos 3-5, and Sean Jenkins 1-6. Pointscore: Chevy 22, Smashes 17, Spinners 11, Grippers 10. This Week's Matches: Round 8; Chevy v Grippers. Spinners v Smashes.

