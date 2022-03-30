news, local-news,

There was a healthy crowd in attendance at Glanmire Oval in Lithgow on Friday evening, March 25 to view the grand final of the CFMEU South Western District T20 Cup, in which Lansdowne (3/118) defeated Lithgow Cougars (6/116). Lansdowne won the toss and elected to field first. This decision was validated by a wicket off the first ball of the Cougars innings. Blake Caldwell, the other opening batter, went on to score 53, top scoring for the Cougars to set up a respectable total of 116 at a run rate of 5.8. The next highest scorer was Brendan Horner with 24. The wickets were shared around between the Lansdowne bowlers, with Brandon van Veen 2/14, Jonathon van Veen 2/20, Travis Cameron 1/15 and Josh Howarth 1/20 taking the six wickets between them. In response, Lansdowne launched a fierce batting onslaught, managing to chase the required total down in 13.2 overs. Brandon van Veen contributed heavily with 87 runs, with Jonathon van Veen the next highest scorer with 17 not out. The Cougars bowling attack was only able to take three wickets, with Kevin Horner 1/5, Caldwell 1/11 and Jon Cronin 1/35 responsible for these. The clear-cut man of the match was Brandon van Veen with his powerful batting display notching up 87 runs in short order, including six sixes and seven fours, combined with a strong bowling performance of 2/14 off four overs. The Lithgow District Cricket Association was very pleased to have hosted such an enthralling finals match to end what has been a very challenging season that has been constantly interrupted by wet weather and COVID issues. They would like to thank the competition sponsor, CFMEU for their invaluable support in making this competition a possibility. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/6d705769-8930-4e99-8a3d-a498fdd75b99.jpg/r511_232_3987_2196_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg