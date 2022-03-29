The 2021 gold medals finally decided with Marjoram, Marshall and Goldspink on top

news, local-news,

The 2021 gold medals were played in conjunction with the third round of the Lithgow Golf Club Championships with all the monthly winners from last year in each grade going at it for gold. The gold medals has become all the more important now that they have been named the Rob Ritchie gold medals in honour of one of the club's most respected members who passed away a couple of weeks ago. A number of his friends "the 10 0'clockers" who played along side him for many years will sponsor the gold medals each year in memory of Rob. The winner of the A grade gold medal was last year's club champion Damien Marjoram (1) who along with winning the medal made a excellent defence of his title but came up only a couple of strokes short. READ MORE: The B grade gold medallist is young Nathan Marshall (9) who has enjoyed a superb year and has figured in a number of good wins in big events and no doubt he will be fighting it out for A grade medals this year such is his improvement. Another exciting youngster is Blake Goldspink who made a bit of Club history by winning the C grade medal by playing off his current A grade handicap of 6 which shows his massive improvement in one year. Wednesday nine hole competition (23/3): Winner was Paul Bailey 21 points on a countback from runner up Peter Fowler with Mark Seckold in third place on 20 points. Vouchers cut out on 18 points and the nearest to the pins went to Dave Thompson and Mark Seckold. Friday nine hole competition (25/3): Winner was John Bird on 24 points from runner up Don Lovett on 21 points. Vouchers cut out on 16 points. Nearest to the pins went to Ross Cutler and Ross King.

